Amazon Prime Day – live: Best early discounts in the Big Deal Days sale
Shop pre-Prime Day offers on Echo devices, Ninja air fryers and more
In classic Amazon style, the online giant has confirmed a third Prime Day sale in the space of a year. Although the event doesn’t kick off until Tuesday 10 October (running right through to the end of Wednesday 11 October), early deals are already dropping daily.
Officially dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the 48-hour bonanza will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to handpick the creme de la creme of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).
Get an Amazon Echo pop for just £17.99
Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a whopping 60 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available on all four colours, including black, white, lavendar and teal, so you can shop according to your shade preference.
In our review of the Amazon Echo pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”
Welcome to our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days blog
Kicking off on Tuesday 10 October, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale will run through to midnight on Wednesday 11 October. While the main event is still a week away, the online giant is busy trickling out early deals, giving us a taster of what’s to come.
If you can’t wait until the sale offiicially starts, you can find the very best of the early offers on everything from Echo devices to air fryers in this blog and in our dedicated guides – run, don’t walk.
