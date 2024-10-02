Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



We’re now less than a week away from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The second Prime-exclusive sale of the year and a preamble to Black Friday will see discounts applied to everything from laptops and TVs to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

These sales are your opportunity to pick up a great deal on a new device, with savings to be found on the best laptops from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Apple and Microsoft.

Our team of IndyBest shoppers tracks the prices of laptops all year round. We only recommend laptops we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. There are plenty of seemingly good deals on cheap laptops from no-name brands on Amazon, but our expert guides can help you find a reliable new laptop that won’t slow to a crawl after six months, that offers genuine customer service and support, and that won’t break the bank.

With so many laptops to choose from, all in a dizzying array of different configurations and price points, finding the right one can be a challenge. In this guide to the best Prime Day laptop deals we’ll include the full range of options, from cheap and cheerful laptops you can count on, to powerful gaming, creative and business laptops. You can find even more MacBook offers in our guide to finding Apple deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale starting, we’re rounding up the best early deals to shop right now, as well as some of the deals we expect to see in the October sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday 8 October and Wednesday 9 October. Just like Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the deals. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already had one, and start enjoying benefits like same-day and next-day deliveries, early access to deals, Prime Video access, Prime Music access and more.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is the retail giant’s annual October sales event. Amazon first launched the sale back in 2022, bridging the gap between the summer Prime Day sale and November’s Black Friday sale.

Like Prime Day, the sale is almost guaranteed to include Amazon’s own devices, like Ring security cameras, Kindle e-readers and Amazon Echo smart speakers. Other brands get involved too, so expect to see discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes and home appliances to TVs and tech.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals can we expect?

Laptops are always a popular purchase during Prime Day sales. This year we’re expecting to see savings on laptops from Dell, Huawei, Lenovo, Asus and Acer, as well as discounts on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and two-in-one tablets.

In particular, we’re anticipating big savings on older models this year. 2024 saw the advent of 14th-generation Intel processors, as well as the new “Copilot+ PC” category created by Microsoft and designed around artificial intelligence. We might see discounts on those cutting-edge models this Prime Day, but we predict that the best deals will come to 2023 laptops, which still offer powerful enough performance for most and the latest displays.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale saw the price of some of the best laptops we’ve tested cut by up to 40 per cent. Laptops from Dell, Acer and Lenovo were among the biggest deals that year, so we’re expecting to see devices from these brands appearing in October’s sale.

Acer Aspire 3: Was £699.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Acer Aspire 3 ( Acer )

There’s a £100 saving to be had on the Acer Aspire 3 – an excellent mid-range laptop with enough performance to handle your everyday tasks, such as web browsing, video calls and writing, as well as more processor-intensive tasks. It runs on a decently powerful Intel Core i7 CPU, which, combined with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD means things run smoothly and it’s quick to boot up.

HP Chromebook 14: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery HP Chromebook 14 ( HP )

This Chromebook from HP is the perfect cheap laptop for everyday tasks, offering a 12 hour battery life and a decent 14in full HD screen. The Intel N100 processor won’t be cracking the enigma code any time soon, but it’s powerful enough for basic work and streaming entertainment on the go. There’s a £70 discount at Amazon right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £399.99, now £309.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover so you can use it as a portable 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, which means you can’t use regular Windows apps or games, but it can do everything your web browser can do, like browsing (obviously enough), document writing, spreadsheets and presentations.

MacBook Air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a £100 saving on the previous generation MacBook Air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still a blisteringly fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook Air range.

