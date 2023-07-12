Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re now on the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, so you don’t have long left to save hundreds of pounds on some of the best TVs of 2023.

As well as discounts on the latest 4K and OLED tellies from Samsung, LG, Sony and more, we’re continuing to see lower prices on thousands of products, including laptops, fitness bands, phones, games consoles and tablets.

As with previous years, our IndyBest team of shopping experts are on hand to help filter the rubbish deals and find the ones that are worth your hard-earned cash, whether you’re shopping for the latest iPhone, one of the best air fryers or another bargain gem. You can also follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Ready for a TV upgrade? We’re constantly updating this page with all the best Prime Day TV deals, so keep checking back for the best prices.

Best Prime Day TV deals 2023

Samsung 43in UE43TU7020: Was £379, now £309, Amazon.co.uk



Here’s a big discount on one of the best LED televisions Samsung makes. A step below OLED and QLED sets in terms of overall picture quality, it still provides sharp and detail viewing, thanks to its 4K resolution. Samsung’s smart TV interface is also the best of any we’ve tested: intuitive, responsive, and not too cluttered.

LG OLED C2, 42in TV: Was £1,399.99, now £979, Amazon.co.uk



Here’s a big discount on one of the best TVs you can buy right now. Launched in 2022, the LG C2 offers excellent picture quality thanks to its premium OLED panel, which produces rich contrast, vibrant colours and darker blacks. This model usually hovers around the £1,200 mark, but this Amazon Prime Day, it’s fallen below £1,000.

Samsung 55in QN90B: Was £1,599, now £899, Amazon.co.uk



This 55in 4K Samsung TV launched in 2022 and offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for fast-paced gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. The QLED tech allows for per-pixel lighting, giving the screen excellent contrast and fine detail whether you’re watching a moodily lit Netflix thriller or the floodlit Euros. There’s a juicy £700 discount on offer.

Amazon Fire TV 32in series 2 720p HD smart TV: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk



At 32in, this is a modest TV (by modern standards), making it the perfect fit for smaller spaces. If you have Fire TVs installed in multiple rooms around the house, all films and series will stay in sync when you switch between devices. Through the voice remote, Alexa will help you find the content of your choice, while the Bluetooth connectivity makes this TV a great option for the bedroom too, as you can watch quietly while your other half drifts off.

TCL 55CF630K 55in 4K smart TV: Was £429, now £349, Amazon.co.uk



If you’re looking for a big-screen TV on a budget, this is a good option from TCL. It’s a 55in QLED television with a 4K resolution, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos. There’s also a gaming mode, wifi for all of your favourite streaming apps, and voice control with support for Amazon Alexa.

Panasonic TX-43MX610B 43 in 4K smart TV: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk



Reduced by £130, this is a significant saving on a smart TV that’s optimised for gaming as well as streaming from the likes of Neflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. A HDMI 2.1 port has been added to offer smooth, lag-free gaming and you can also play or stream all your top games via the built-in Twitch app.

Samsung 55in the frame lifestyle QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,499, now £989, Amazon.co.uk



What makes this 55in TV pretty impressive, besides its £500 discount, is that it can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off. It’s a minimalistic approach to a TV and, this way, it blends seamlessly into the living room. The 4K QLED TV has a matte display and comes with a slim-fit wall mount, and the frame is customisable, too.

Samsung 43in BU8500: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk



This Samsung TV currently has an impressive 37 per cent discount, saving you £200. Promising to deliver a “lifelike, vivid picture”, whether you’re catching up on the latest Marvel release or your favourite boxset. It’s designed with adaptive audio too, which will automatically adjust the sound, depending on what you’re watching, for an all-round immersive experience.

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB 24in: Was £169, now £126.97, Amazon.co.uk



This budget-friendly Toshiba makes an ideal second TV for a bedroom or kitchen. The 720px resolution isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on a more expensive set, which is to be expected, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. Built-in Alexa means you can play Prime Video movies and music, set reminders, look up recipes and ask general knowledge questions using your voice.

LG 48in OLED A2: Was £1,299.99, now £649, Amazon.co.uk



The most affordable OLED screen made by LG is down to £649 in the Prime Day sale. You’ll get great picture quality from this 48in set. The OLED panel uses per-pixel lighting for near-perfect contrast, making colours and detail pop in a way that back-lit LED screens can’t manage.

Samsung 55in QN95B: Was £1,149, now £899, Amazon.co.uk



This 55in QLED TV uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology, which is a step below true OLED but still offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus QLED and LED panels. Samsung’s excellent image processing offers crisp 4K upscaling of standard definition content without smearing or distorting the picture. There’s £250 off in the Prime Day sale.

Samsung CU8000 4K UHD Smart TV: Was £549, now £364.49, Amazon.co.uk



There’s a very good £180 saving to be snapped up on a Samsung Smart TV, which comes complete with crystal 4k resolution for rich and vibrant colour, and impressive audio claimed to create an immersive effect with true to life sound. Other noteworthy features here include the option to use voice commands with Alexa, and the wide range of streaming services that come built-in, from BBC iPlayer to Prime Video, ITV Player and Netflix.

LG 50in 4K QNED smart TV: Was £789, now £529, Amazon.co.uk



Enjoy almost 35 per cent off on this 50in smart television from LG. It features voice control command, courtesy of Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as all the standard apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. If that’s not enough for you, the TV has motion pro technology which ensures detail is always kept in focus – ideal for watching sports and fast motion films.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

You need Amazon Prime to access the Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to paid-up Prime members as well as anyone using a 30-day free trial, so you’ll sign up to make the most of the offers.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free shipping and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale, then cancel your membership if you think Prime isn’t good value for your money.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

To keep on top of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals during the sale, you’ll want to keep an eye on this page. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches to air fryers.

Our IndyBest experts are continually price-tracking the most popular TVs to filter out the bogus offers. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of their TVs in advance of Prime Day kicking off, just to discount them again when the sale starts. We’ll let you know which offers are too good to be true, and where to find the best deals as they happen.

