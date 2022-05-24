Summer is right around the corner and we can almost taste the sun, sea and sunscreen by now. But, if the actual holiday wasn’t expensive enough, the add ons can take it to a whole new level with rash guards, pool floats and suitcases piling onto the bill.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is back again for another year of discounts across thousands of items from home appliances and tech to fitness and alcohol, so you could save yourself some serious money when knowing how to tackle the beast.

And we’re here to help here at IndyBest, being somewhat experts when it comes to the online retailer and its flash sales, bringing you all the information on the when, where and how to get the most out of the 48-hour sale.

While we don’t know exactly what will be included in the sale just yet, we have a strong sense of certain brands and products that have featured in previous years. With this year set to be bigger than last, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see some of our favourite products get another price slashing.

Keep reading below to see all summer holiday essentials we’ll ve shopping this Amazon Prime Day, and remember, you must be a Prime member to reap these rewards.

Read more:

Ultrasun family SPF30: £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Named best sunscreen in our round-up, this Ultrasun family SPF30 is already sitting in our baskets just waiting for a price drop. Our tester was rather taken with it, sharing “Ultrasun offers full solar spectrum protection from UVA, UVB, blue light and infrared rays. It also protects against heat rash and prickly heat.” We also loved that this is a family-friendly formula and said that it had the “perfect gel texture (neither too sloppy nor too thick) which made for ease of application: even wriggly children didn’t mind putting it on”.

Buy now

Hugo Boss men’s abas trunks: From £27.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Hugo Boss is quite the brand for men’s underwear and swim trunks, spotted on everyone from Prince Harry to Justin Beiber. So seeing the brand on Amazon may surprise you, but knowing that it was discounted more than 50 per cent last Prime Day may surprise you more. Just in time for summer, we’ve got our eye on these trunks, available in red, brown, pink, coral and yellow, for a bougie buy that doesn’t break the bank.

Buy now

Calvin Klein women’s bandeau-rp bikini top and bottoms: From £20.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

For women, Calvin Klein had savings of around 30 per cent last Prime Day. So, we’re eagerly awaiting a similar, if not better drop, on the brand’s bras, knickers and bikinis such as this one. In a classic black colourway with thick straps and logo detailing, it’s sure to be a classic that keeps you swimming in style for years to come.

Buy now Calvin Klein women’s bandeau-rp bikini top, from £38.65, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now Calvin Klein women’s classic bikini bottoms, from £20.30, Amazon.co.uk

St Tropez fake tan express gel: £21.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

A favourite Amazon Prime Day buy of ours from last year is this St Tropez fake tan, which had an impressive 50 per cent discount. It’s currently around £10 cheaper already than it was last year, so any discount will be a bonus.

For anyone who is after a golden glow before jetting off, our tester said “the lightweight gel is non-sticky, blends effortlessly and, thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the formula, feels ultra hydrating on the skin – particularly on drier types. We love how natural yet long-lasting the colour is and how beautifully it fades, just like a post-holiday glow would. Plus, we didn’t experience any transfer with this one.”

Buy now

Ted Baker flying colours hardside trolley collection: £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

A new suitcase can be one of the most expensive holiday essentials, and investing in a good one is always a wise move. Ted Baker was another brand to slash prices by about 50 per cent last Prime Day so we expect to see similar, if not better, discounts again this year. Fingers crossed this stylish suitcase gets the chop too.

Buy now

Sony vlog camera ZV-1: £689, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

For anyone wishing to vlog their summer holiday, a good camera can make all the difference. Named our best buy in our vlogging camera round-up our tester had nothing but good things to say about the camera. “Designed with vloggers in mind, the Sony ZV-1 offers the features and functionality of a way more expensive mirrorless camera, in a compact package that’s as convenient to carry around as a smartphone”, they said. And, with other Sony products getting a price cut of around 40 per cent last Prime Day, we’re ready and waiting to see just how much this drops.

Buy now

Levi’s plus size women’s Pl 501 original short short: From £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Another brand heavily featured in last year’s Prime Day was Levi’s, the classic denim maker we all know and love. And the discounts were some of the best we’ve ever seen with the men’s Levi 501 jeans dropping from £103.56 to £39.22 – a saving and half if you ask us. We’re hoping to see something similar this time around on more summery styles like these denim shorts, running from sizes UK14 up to a UK24.

Buy now

Havaianas slim women’s flip flop sandals: From £9.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Yet another brand to be heavily discounted last year was Havaiana. The famous flip flops saw reductions of around 60 per cent and higher and we’re hoping to see the same again. Made from 100 per cent rubber, these are built to last and also have great men’s options too (from £6, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Intex dinosaur play centre: £37.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

For anyone holidaying at home, this inflatable pool and water play area is perfect for kids and we’re hoping to see it at an even better price this Prime Day. Featured in our best paddling pool round-up our tester was blown away, sharing “this pool really is a dream come true for kids and is exactly the kind of thing we’d have gone mad for when we were little”. Despite emphasising the set-up is rather time consuming, thanks to all the different parts, if it gets a decent price cut how could you say no?

Buy now

Simple Joys by Carter’s toddlers and baby girls’ one piece rashguard: £16.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Sun protection is a hugely important factor when going on holiday, even more so when it comes to kids. So, having a good coverage swimset is quite an essential. Last year this Simple Joys option dropped down to £10.12 and we’re hoping to see the same, if not better, again this time around.

Buy now

Jungle formula maximum aerosol insect repellent: £6.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

It’s possibly the least sexy holiday purchase you want to make, but if you’re going anywhere hot and humid then bug spray is an absolute essentialy. Jungle Formula is “Amazon’s choice” of insect repellents, meaning it’s likely to be one of the most popular options on the site, and, that leads us to believe it may also be included in the Prime day sales.

Buy now

Joyin giant inflatable peacock pool float: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

For anyone lucky enough to jump in a pool this summer, this inflatable peacock float is sure to add even more fun to your front flips and handstands. Holding up to two people at once, it is rather huge and the thicker material is designed to make it last longer than your regular float too. And lets not forget about the Insta-worthy pictures you can take too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on clothing and holiday tech, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers– Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day– Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details