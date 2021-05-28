Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us. Next month, the online retailer’s shopping extravaganza begins, and you’ll be able to pick up some big bargains on all your favourite bits of tech.

Last year, the shopping event was postponed to October, but this year it’s back in its usual summer spot. The exact date is yet to be confirmed, but Amazon’s CFO said it will take place in June to avoid any potential disruption from the Olympics in July.

The retailer normally gives a fortnight’s notice before the event, so we’re waiting for an announcement any day now.

Prime Day is the perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for – the annual event often sees massive, never-before-seen reductions on thousands of items. You’ll be able to grab a bargain on wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, smart speakers, laptops, tablets and so much more.

In the run-up to Prime Day, as well as over the course of what we expect to be the 48-hour event, we’ll be bringing you all the latest information. On this page, you’ll be able to find the best early tech deals, how to take part and what products were discounted last year.

When will Prime Day 2021 begin?

Although the retailer has confirmed that the event will take place in June, it has yet to announce an official date for Prime Day 2021. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the sale event will run from 21 June to 22 June, although this has not been confirmed by Amazon.

The online giant usually reveals the official date around two weeks before the big day, so an announcement could be imminent.

How to take part in Amazon Prime Day

To take part in Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership account. Sadly, the shopping event is exclusively for Prime customers.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. The perks of becoming a member include same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video – a rising Netflix competitor – and Amazon Music.

If you aren’t subscribed at the moment and don’t want to fork out a subscription just for a two-day event, then sign up for a 30-day trial before the sale begins, and cancel straight after.

Where to find the best Prime Day tech deals

As we inch closer to Prime Day, the whole of the IndyBest team will be on hand with regular updates, providing insights into all the best deals occurring across the site.

As for tech deals, well, all the best ones will be rounded up for you here on this very page. Give us a bookmark and whenever Prime Day starts, we’ll be here with all the biggest discounts on speakers, laptops, headphones, phones, fitness trackers and more.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, Amazon typically releases a list of featured products ahead of the shopping event, giving you time to prepare, add the items to your wish list and sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Last year’s top Prime Day tech deals

There were more than a million deals across the entire site last year, with customers grabbing huge savings on smartphones, games consoles, headphones, smartwatches, laptops, speakers and so much more. We don’t know what products will be available in this year’s sale at the moment, but we expect the tech discounts to be just as good, if not better than, last year.

(Amazon)

To give you an idea, here’s a little recap of the deals we saw on Prime Day in 2020. Amazon slashed the price of Bang & Olufsen’s impressive beoplay portable Bluetooth speaker from £179.99 to £124.99. It also reduced the Nintendo Switch lite with a copy of Minecraft from £218.99 to just £199.

Apple’s AirPods were also on sale, a rarity in itself, but we also saw the Amazon Fire HD kids tablet get a hefty £40 reduction, and the Fitbit inspire HR tracker had a £30 reduction. But one of the best deals we spotted was on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet.

(Amazon)

The tablet has a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics. It’s ultra slim and weighs just 771g, with the battery lasting 10.5 hours. In our round-up of the best tablets, our reviewer said: “It becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover… that’s easy to carry and use.” It was reduced from £899.99 to £659.

Early prime day tech deals 2021

While the Prime Day extravaganza hasn’t started yet, Amazon already has some deals on tech gadgets for your perusal. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Oppo smart watch: Was £229, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re on the hunt for an Android smartwatch, the Oppo watch is sure to take your fancy. You can save £59 off the watch’s original price right now. It also earned a spot in our round-up of the best smartwatches.

“There are plenty of fitness features, including five-minute workout apps, such as morning energiser and bedtime stretches, as well as heart rate monitoring,” our reviewer said, adding that it also has sleep-tracking functionality. “Battery life is 24 hours, but it recharges quickly. If the device is in power saver mode it will last for weeks.”

Xiaomi mi 11 5G: Was £749, now £659.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Xiaomi has quickly become one of the UK’s favourite budget smartphone manufacturers, consistently appearing on our best budget smartphones guide. The lite version of the mi 11 5G appears in our round-up, but the slightly pricier mi 11 5G is also top notch. You can save £89 when you buy the phone right now.

The mi 11 has a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera on the rear. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, making it faster and more powerful than the mi 10. There’s a glorious 120Hz display and it supports turbocharging – taking just 45 minutes to reach 100 per cent.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For the Prime Day pros out there, you’ll know that Amazon devices are frequently on sale during this period. Marvellously, before the shopping event has even started, Amazon has already put its Fire HD 10 tablet up for sale. You can get 31 per cent off the original price right now. It also made an appearance on our round-up of the best tablets.

The fire HD 10 tablet has a 10in display, easily making it the biggest of any Amazon tablet around. It also has the highest resolution, making it the best Amazon model for video playback.

“It’s a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life. Like all the Amazon tablets, it comes in two versions, with or without advertisements,” our reviewer said. “These appear on the lock screen only and are seen when you wake it up. You can get rid of the ads at any time by paying £10. Easily the best-value full-size tablet, although the limited range of Android apps may put some off.”

Jabra elite 45H: Was £89.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Jabra elite 45H on-ear headphones are already well-priced for what they offer, but right now they’re even cheaper. While there’s no active noise cancellation in these headphones, you do get a massive 50 hours of battery life – meaning you’ll probably only have to charge these up once a month or so.

Boasting two 40mm dynamic drivers in each earcup, a customisable music equaliser in the Jabra app and support for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, these are a solid pair of on-ear headphones for an extremely affordable price.

