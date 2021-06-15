Prime Day is just around the corner. Amazon’s annual sales blowout begins on 21 June, offering savvy shoppers the chance to grab bargains on products from across the entire site, from technology and toys to clothing and appliances.

If bargain hunters are sharks, then TV deals are the chum in the water. Televisions are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the two-day sales extravaganza, with big discounts to be found on everything from high-end 65in Samsung QLED TVs to smaller and cheaper 4K sets from LG and Sony Bravia.

We won’t know exactly which TVs will be discounted until 21 June, so to get you up to speed we’ve compiled a list of some of the best early TV deals we’ve found, as well as what we expect to see on offer at this year’s Prime Day event.

We’ll update this page with the best Prime Day TV deals as they’re announced. New offers are likely to appear in the run up to the big day too, so check back often to stay on top of the best discounts before they’re snapped up.

When will Prime Day TV deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are 21 June and 22 June, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you’ll notice early discounts on TVs and other tech ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

How to get the best Prime Day TV deals

Televisions can fluctuate in price by thousands of pounds, so it’s worth checking any deals you spot against a third-party tracking website – our favourite is CamelCamelCamel – to get a complete history of the product’s pricing. A television that has £200 off on Prime Day might have had £500 off last month, for example.

Amazon’s product listings for TVs are especially granular too. Every size, style and model has its own page, and product names can be inscrutable series of numbers and letters, making it difficult to bookmark the exact TV you want to keep an eye on.

Instead, it pays to be flexible and open-minded when hunting for a Prime Day TV deal: have a budget in mind, be ready to switch brands, and keep checking this page for the best discounts.

Oh, and measure your space in advance. There’s nothing worse than grabbing a cheap 4K TV in the sales only to find out that it doesn’t fit in your TV unit.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes. Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30 day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium features such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve used your free trial or were thinking of renewing, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon sometimes makes these available in the run up to Prime Day to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

Last year’s best Amazon devices deals in the UK

Prime Day 2020 saw a handful of 4K TVs from Sony and LG drop below £500, but you had to be quick as the best TV deals sold out fast. For those who missed out there were still savings to be had. Samsung OLED and QLED TVs at the very top of the range were generously discounted, while entry-level full HD screens from Sony and LG could be picked up for under £250.

During last year’s Prime Day this 1080p, 32in Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU (£422.99, Amazon.co.uk) dropped in price to just £249. Deals were to be had on 4K displays too, such as the 55in Hisense 55AE7000FTUK (was £449, now £394.69, Amazon.co.uk) which fell to £368 in last October’s sale.

LG televisions saw the best discounts on Prime Day. The excellent 70in LG 70UN71006LA (£899, Amazon.co.uk) had a modest £40 shaved off, but the 49in LG 49NANO866NA (£629, Amazon.co.uk) dropped in price by £200 to £699. Today it can be bought for even less, so best to keep an eye on it as we approach Prime Day 2021.

Early Prime Day TV deals in the UK

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find great deals on TVs. There are already discounts to be found on Sony, Samsung and LG TVs ahead of the main event. We’ve pulled together some of the best offers below.

Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ: Was £699, now £479, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

The Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ is an accomplished 55in 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so the picture and sound are both great. Dolby Atmos uses speakers to bounce sound off the ceiling for a more immersive effect. It’s currently reduced to £489.

Hisense 55AE7400FTUK: Was £599, now £447, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

The 2020 model of this 55in 4K smart TV comes with the Alexa voice assistant built in. Dolby Vision HDR delivers sublime contrast and deep blacks, while DTS audio processing improves sound clarity even without the use of an external speaker.

Samsung 2020 55in Q60T: Was £999, now £648.78, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

An already cheap QLED smart TV, the Samsung 55in Q60T offers fantastic image quality, cinematic colour reproduction and high-end Samsung features such as HDR10+ processing and AI upscaling. The £350 discount is nothing to be sniffed at either, even this close to Prime Day.

Philips 70PUS7505 TV: Was £800, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Philips TV is 70 inches equipped with 4K and smart features. In a glossy black colour, the model gives you crisp sound and vision. It would look good in any front room, turning your lounge into a makeshift cinema for the night.

