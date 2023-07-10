Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is fast appraoching. The shopping bonanza will be taking place from 11-12 July and we’re expecting to see big savings on some of the best TVs.

As well as discounts on the latest 4K and OLED tellies from Samsung, LG, Sony and more, we’re also anticipating lower prices on thousands of products, including laptops, fitness bands, phones, games consoles and tablets.

As with previous years, our IndyBest team of shopping experts are on hand to help filter the rubbish deals and find the ones that are worth your hard-earned cash, whether you’re shopping for the latest iPhone, one of the best air fryers and much more.

Can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day to start? We’ve found the best early Prime Day TV deals ahead of the sale.

Best early Prime Day TV deals 2023

LG OLED C2 48in TV: Was £1,399.99, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a massive 37 per cent discount on one of the best TVs you can buy right now – the biggest saving we’ve seen. Launched in 2022, the LG C2 offers excellent picture quality thanks to its premium OLED panel, which produces rich contrast, vibrant colours and darker blacks. This model usually hovers around the £1,000 mark, but ahead of Amazon Prime Day it’s now at its lowest ever price.

Samsung 50in CU7100: Was £549, now £376.29, Amazon.co.uk

One of the cheapest 4K LED televisions in Samsung’s newest line-up of 2023 sets, the CU7100 balances great picture quality with stylish, thin bezels and a narrow profile. You also get Samsung’s excellent on-screen menus, which are the most intuitive and easy to navigate of any TV we’ve tested, plus HDMI 2.1 support for 60Hz gaming with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Samsung 55in CU8000: Was £749, now £499.94, Amazon.co.uk

The CU8000 is a slightly more advanced version of the CU7100, with improved picture quality, faster response time (so less blur when watching fast-moving video, such as sports) and a slimmer design. It also comes with a more advanced remote control with solar charging and a built-in microphone for easier access to your preferred voice assistant.

Amazon Fire TV 50in 4 series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £499.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

Just like previous years, Amazon is slashing the prices of its own devices for Prime Day, and this four-series Fire TV has a 40 per cent discount at the moment. It sports vivid 4K ultra HD entertainment, complies with Alexa voice control and lets you watch both live TV and all your favourite series on streaming platforms. What else could you want?

Samsung 55in QN90B: Was £1,599, now £874, Amazon.co.uk

This 55in 4K Samsung TV launched in 2022 and offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for fast-paced gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. The QLED tech allows for per-pixel lighting, giving the screen excellent contrast and fine detail whether you’re watching a moodily lit Netflix thriller or the floodlit European qualifiers. Even before the Amazon Prime Day TV deals kick off, there’s a juicy £700 discount on offer.

Samsung 43in BU8500: Was £599, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

This Samsung TV currently has an impressive 42 per cent discount, saving you £260. Promising to deliver a “lifelike, vivid picture”, whether you’re catching up on the latest Marvel release or your favourite boxset. It’s designed with adaptive audio too, which will automatically adjust the sound, depending on what you’re watching, for an all-round immersive experience.

Amazon Fire TV 32in 2 series 720px HD smart TV: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another one of Amazon’s own-brand TVs that’s reduced by 40 per cent, this two series model has a 32in screen, bringing series to life with its 720px HD resolution. Fire TV allows you to sync up your devices, so if you switch from living room to bedroom, you can just continue to watch where you’ve left off. You can use Alexa voice control to find your favourite content, for convenience, too.

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB 24in: Was £169, now £126.97, Amazon.co.uk

This budget-friendly Toshiba makes an ideal second TV for a bedroom or kitchen. The 720px resolution isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on a more expensive set, which is to be expected, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. Built-in Alexa means you can play Prime Video movies and music, set reminders, look up recipes and ask general knowledge questions using your voice.

LG 55in OLED A2: Was £1,699.99, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

There’s almost £1,000 off the 55in LG OLED A2 ahead of the Prime Day fun. This is a great price for a set of this size and age. The OLED panel uses per-pixel lighting rather than a flat backlight to produce more realistic contrast and colours compared to a standard LCD or LED screen. In dark rooms the effect is especially noticeable, making this set ideal for cinema viewing at home.

Amazon Music Prime Day deal

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on TVs, laptops, tech, Apple products and mattresses because the online giant is also offering four months of Amazon Music for free. From access to ad-free podcasts to thousands of songs and albums from your favourite artists, the membership allows you to listen to Amazon Music offline with unlimited skips. The deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers only and is available until 20 July. After your four month trial, Amazon Music will cost just £8.99.

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day TV deals will start on Tuesday 11 July and continue until the end of Wednesday 12 July.

This tracks with the scheduling of previous years’ sales, which typically fall in mid-July. The timing of Amazon Prime Day was affected by the pandemic in 2021 and 2020, but since last year the sale has returned to its usual summertime slot.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

You need Amazon Prime to access the Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to paid-up Prime members as well as anyone using a 30-day free trial, so you’ll sign up to make the most of the offers.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free shipping and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale, then cancel your membership if you think Prime isn’t good value for your money.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2023

Televisions are some of the most popular items sold on Prime Day, so expect to see discounts on the latest 4K and OLED sets from LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more.

We’d always recommend shopping for TVs launched at least one year ago. The latest 2023 models come at a premium, though they’re rarely so improved over older models that they’re worth paying extra for. The newest TVs tend to fall in price pretty quickly too, so that £1,500 telly you’ve been eyeing up could cost less than £1,000 just a few months later.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

To keep on top of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals ahead of and during the sale, you’ll want to keep an eye on this page. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches to air fryers.

Our IndyBest experts are continually price-tracking the most popular TVs to filter out the bogus offers. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of their TVs in advance of Prime Day kicking off, just to discount them again when the sale starts. We’ll let you know which offers are too good to be true, and where to find the best deals as they happen.

