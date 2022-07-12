Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally in full swing, and today is the final day, meaning you’ve got until midnight to shop the discounts. The event is famous for its big savings across everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances, as well as games consoles and alcohol.

Yesterday was an eventful one: some of Amazon’s own devices dropped to less than half of their regular price, and there were good deals on the latest Apple and Fitbit watches too.

Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and yesterday some of the best 4K and OLED TVs were already falling to below £1,000.

There are some enticing offers including up to 55 per cent on popular sets from big brands such as Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG, Toshiba and Hisense this year. Now that the final day of the shopping extravaganza has officially begun, this might be your last chance to snap up a new TV set at a bargain price.

Our team of IndyBest experts are busy hunting down the top discounts; whether you’re in the market for a 4K upgrade or a brighter OLED display for your home, we’ll keep you informed of what sets are worth shopping for. So, to find out more about the best Prime Day TV deals, keep on reading. And take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide and liveblog to stay on top of our coverage across all areas too.

The best Prime Day TV deals 2022

Best 32in Prime Day TV deal

Samsung the frame 32in QLED TV: Was £599, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

Not only functioning as a high-quality 4K QLED smart TV with industry leading display technology and top-class picture quality, the Samsung frame is also convincing as a wall-mounted photo or picture frame when it’s not being used. An ambient light sensor adjusts the screen brightness to achieve a natural, paper-like quality, while near-invisible wiring and a clever cable-management box hidden away behind the main panel ensures your living room looks free from clutter.

Best 43in to 48in Prime Day TV deals

Samsung AU8000 43in smart TV: Was £549, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

This 43in smart TV from Samsung has been reduced by nearly 40 per cent. It’s a 4K display with the HDR10+ video standard for improved colours and contrast when watching Ultra HD content. The TV also comes with integrated Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and Samsung’s clever Q-Symphony technology aims to adjust the TVs sound output to your exact living space, when attached to a compatible Samsung sound bar.

LG OLED48C14LB 48in 4K UHD TV, 2021: Was £1,699, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

Save a massive £750 on this 48in C1 TV from LG this Prime Day. Named as one of our favourite smart TVs for gaming. Boasting a 4K display, 120Hz variable refresh rates and auto-low latency modes, available through all four HDMI ports, this is the TV for those PS5 and Xbox series X gamers. And even if you aren’t a first-person shooter, this is still a highly capable OLED TV ideal for blockbuster films and regular TV, thanks to the Alpha 9 processor. It also includes Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts your screen’s output according to the ambient light in the room, upmixes sound to Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 and contains nifty features like auto-scene detection and auto-sound levelling to ensure shows look sharp and sound incredible. Don’t sleep on this one.

Toshiba 32WK3C64DB 32in 2K smart TV: Was £189, now £148.99, Amazon.co.uk

Down from £189 to £148.99, this Toshiba smart TV is an Amazon Prime Day steal. At 32in, this is small but mighty. This screen is perfect to pop on a table in your bedroom, but if you’re looking to mount it onto the wall, you can opt to include wall mounting for an additional £75. The smart TV supports Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Instant Video, and features micro dimming technology to improve contrast when you watch. Plus, this is an Amazon online exclusive, so don’t miss the chance to get your hands on it.

Sony Bravia X73K 43in TV: Was £649, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

It’s rare to see discounts on televisions from the current model year, but that’s exactly what we have here with this 2022 Sony. Measuring 43 inches, the Bravia X72K is a 4K TV that runs on Google’s Android TV operating system. It also has integrated Google Assistant for voice control, and there’s HDR (high dynamic range) for improved image quality, plus streaming apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix and more.

Best 50in Prime Day TV deals

Samsung Q80A QLED 50in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £899, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

This Samsung Q80A set launched in 2021, and with this 39 per cent discount, it’s now one of the best sets you can buy for just over £500. The QLED pixel technology offers improved contrast and image quality over previous OLED panels, while the ultrawide viewing angle and Samsung’s “object tracking” sound technology – which uses six speakers to create a pseudo-surround sound effect – makes this a fantastic 50in TV for watching sport specifically. It’s a good choice for those after a mid-range telly, especially at this price.

Hisense 50A7100FTUK 50in smart TV: Was £449, now £277, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a big, 50in TV that won’t break the bank, then this Hisense deal could be just right for you. This television has a 4K resolution with HDR10+, plus Freeview Play for broadcast TV and integrated Alexa for voice control. Apps like Netflix and Prime Video are also on board, and there’s DTS Studio Sound for improved audio, as well as wifi, Bluetooth and a Ethernet port for a wired internet connection.

Samsung 50 Inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (2021): Was £1,199, now £589, Amazon.co.uk

Hold the phone – there’s over half off one of the best 50in TVs on Prime Day. This excellent Samsung set launched in 2021 (you’ll find the best deals by shopping for one-year-old sets) and uses the brand’s latest “neo QLED” pixel technology for improved contrast and image quality over previous QLED panels. It runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system – for our money the best built-in TV OS you’ll find – and offers impeccable picture quality and contrast.

Best 55in Prime Day TV deals

Samsung 55in Q80B QLED 4K smart TV, 2022: Was £1,499, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

The Q80B is the slightly upgraded 2022 version of the Q80A (was £899, now £549, Amazon.co.uk), which we’ve already found a great deal on if you’re after a 50in set. With the Q80B we’ve spotted a 13 per cent discount on the 55in version, so if you absolutely must have those extra five inches, this newer model is your best option right now. Improvements to the 2022 version include some fine-tuning to HDR performance and upgraded HDMI 2.1 ports, which can handle higher resolutions.

Best 65in Prime Day TV deals

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED 4K ultra HD HDR smart TV, 2021: Was £1,699, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a whopping £500 off the price of this wall-spanning, 65in 2021 Sony Bravia during this year’s Prime Day sale. The Sony Bravia A8 is a series of stunning 4K screens from a class-leading television brand, powered by Google’s intuitive Android TV operating system, of which this model is the second-largest. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, resulting in crisp imagery regardless of the source. This is an impressive display at a head-turning price.

LG QNED91 4K smart TV, 2022: Was £979, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

It’s rare to find a deal on a 2022 TV, but that’s exactly what you get with this LG QNED91. And better yet, this model even appears on our round-up of the best TVs for gaming. “The breath-taking vibrancy and minutely detailed imagery you get from this mini-LED TV makes for one of the most immersive gaming experiences you could wish for, bringing landscapes to life and foes into focus,” said our writer in their review of the telly. “The HDR produced brilliant bright whites and colours while making the most of a game’s blackness to bring a sense of reality to the experience.” So what are you waiting for? This deal won’t stick around for long. Go, go, go!

Samsung UE65AU8000KXXU 65in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £999, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

You can save a whopping £430 on this 65in entry-level AU8000 Samsung TV. But what exactly do you get for your money? Well, the 2021 set has a 4K resolution. All image processing is handled by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, with all non-4K content being upscaled automatically. It also features a slim design, adaptive sound that adjusts to your living room for a cinematic audio experience, built-in Alexa integration and all your favourite streaming services at your fingertips. Trust us, this is a very good deal on the budget smart TV from Samsung, so get it while you can.

Toshiba UK31 65in Ultra HD smart TV, 2021: Was £599, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

Although Toshiba might have fallen out of favour in recent years, having recently relaunched in Europe the company continues to plough on. Last year, Toshiba released the ultra-affordable UK31 series of tellies. This 65in model has 4K HDR 10 resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as 4K upscaling technology and a “flow analysis” feature, which reduces jittering when watching fast-paced action sequences. You’ve also got Alexa built into the bezel of the TV itself, so it’s easy to control the TV with your voice – no remote needed.

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65in 4K UHD HDR smart TV, 2020: Was £749, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

Hisense has started to make a real name for itself in the affordable TV market, providing really decent TVs at a cheap price. Now the company’s 2020 model, dubbed the AE7000, has seen its price drop by £350. This 65in set features 4K resolution, UHD upscaling technology, virtual surround sound, HDR support and Alexa integration. You’ll also find buttons on the remote just for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play and Rakuten.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The wait for the two-day shopping extravaganza is finally over – Prime day officially kicked off yesterday on 12 July, and carries through until 23:59 tonight, 13 July.

Amazon is also rumoured to be planning a second Prime Day sales event in October, according to leaked emails to third-party sellers. This hasn’t been confirmed, but could mean that more discounts are in the pipeline.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access the deals, and then cancel before your 30 days are up.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium benefits such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve used your free trial or were thinking of renewing, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon sometimes makes these available on Prime Day itself to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

How to get the best TV deals this Prime Day

Unlike most other electronics, seemingly similar TVs can cost anything between £100 and several thousand pounds, so it’s worth comparing any deals you spot with other retailers to see if it’s a good offer. We’ll be on hand to help you find the genuine discounts on both days during the event, so bookmark this page and keep checking back every hour.

Amazon’s product listings for TVs are granular too. You can select the size, style and model you want, but not every configuration has been discounted. Product names are usually a cryptic series of numbers and letters too, making it difficult to bookmark the exact TV you want to keep an eye on.

Instead, it helps to be flexible and open-minded when hunting for a Prime Day TV deal: have a budget in mind, be ready to switch brands, and keep checking this page for the best discounts.

Oh, and measure your available space in advance. There’s nothing worse than bagging a cheap 4K TV in the sales only to find out that it doesn’t fit in your living room.

