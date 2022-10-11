The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save 38 per cent on an Amazon Fire TV stick during the Prime Early Access Sale
Enjoy Prime video, Netflix and Disney+ at the touch of a button
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived and with it, comes some fabulous savings on tech products, home and kitchen appliances and even Apple devices. Those deals come thick and fast, so we’ve rounded up some of our favourites on our liveblog, to make sure you don’t miss the best deals.
Among the main stars of the show are the devices offered by Amazon itself, which cover everything from Kindles to smart speakers and, of course, Fire TV sticks.
With full support for streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, the dongle can simply be connected to the TV via a HDMI port, so you can enjoy your favourite shows with the click of a button – or voice commands, if you want to utilise Alexa’s voice-control features.
Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote, 3rd gen: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV stick with the Alexa voice remote currently has 38 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale, saving you £15. It’s a 1,080px media streamer, and is a quick and easy way to add smart capabilities to a dumb TV. It supports HDR for a more vivid picture quality, Dolby Atmos for surround sound and thousands of apps to sink your teeth into. Plus, it’s 50 per cent faster than the 2019 model, and features that handy Alexa remote, so you can navigate and play content with just your voice.
