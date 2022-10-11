Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save 38 per cent on an Amazon Fire TV stick during the Prime Early Access Sale

Enjoy Prime video, Netflix and Disney+ at the touch of a button

Jasper Pickering
Tuesday 11 October 2022 07:28
<p>Want to upgrade your dumb TV to a smart one? Amazon’s nifty device can make that happen</p>

Want to upgrade your dumb TV to a smart one? Amazon’s nifty device can make that happen

(iStock/The Independent)

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived and with it, comes some fabulous savings on tech products, home and kitchen appliances and even Apple devices. Those deals come thick and fast, so we’ve rounded up some of our favourites on our liveblog, to make sure you don’t miss the best deals.

Among the main stars of the show are the devices offered by Amazon itself, which cover everything from Kindles to smart speakers and, of course, Fire TV sticks.

With full support for streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, the dongle can simply be connected to the TV via a HDMI port, so you can enjoy your favourite shows with the click of a button – or voice commands, if you want to utilise Alexa’s voice-control features.

Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote, 3rd gen: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV stick with the Alexa voice remote currently has 38 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale, saving you £15. It’s a 1,080px media streamer, and is a quick and easy way to add smart capabilities to a dumb TV. It supports HDR for a more vivid picture quality, Dolby Atmos for surround sound and thousands of apps to sink your teeth into. Plus, it’s 50 per cent faster than the 2019 model, and features that handy Alexa remote, so you can navigate and play content with just your voice.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Want to find more deals? Find the best deals on Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access Sale

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know – Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals – The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in