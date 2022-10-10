Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attention savvy shoppers, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale – otherwise known as its second Prime Day event of the year – is well underway.

Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, there are huge discounts to be had on tech, laptops, TVs, Amazon’s own-brand devices, home appliances and, of course, household essentials.

Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shopping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials.

There are some impressive discounts across all your favourite brands, including Fairy, Finish and Dettol, leaving you well-equipped to complete daily household chores.

So, if your cleaning caddy, bathroom and kitchen all need stocking up, you’ll find all of the best deals on household essentials below. Or you can take a look at our main Prime Early Access sale 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage on all the best deals.

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £26, now £16.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

If you’re running low on dishwasher tablets, bag a bargain on this pack of 80 while there’s 35 per cent off. Promising to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery squeaky clean and gleaming with one wash, stock up ahead of your dinner party plans during the festive season. There are more than 3,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers, giving the tablets an average rating of 4.5 stars. One review reads: "Spotless wash, clean after the first wash. Nice smell, but the dishes were odourless. It gives a good shine to the dishes, like brand new! Great value for money."

Buy now

Dettol wipes antibacterial bulk surface cleaning: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Dettol)

For easy multi-purpose cleaning, this six-pack of antibacterial and odourless Dettol wipes are extra convenient for speedy clean-ups. They’re suitable for wiping down surfaces in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, as well as baby equipment such as high chairs. And as they’re currently reduced by 25 per cent, now is the perfect time to stock up on this cleaning essential.

Buy now

Greener Walker 30L 100% compostable biodegradable bin liners: Was £9.99, now £7.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Greener Walker)

These thick and durable bin liners have 28 per cent off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale – an impressive saving on an everyday essential. Within this pack, you’ll receive 30 bags made from corn starch, vegetable oils and polymers, which are compostable along with the kitchen and food waste you put in them. They’re also biodegradable and promise to be easy to tie up, to reduce any spillages.

Buy now

Zoflora bluebell woods 500ml, concentrated disinfectant: Was £5.99, now £4.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Zoflora)

While not the most exciting purchases, stocking up on your cleaning products supply is an easy way to save money on items you really need, such as this all-purpose surface cleaner. Scented with bluebell, it can be used neat or diluted with water and is safe for floors, baths, tiles, taps, worktops, drains, dishcloths and toilets. Not to mention, the huge 500ML size, currently with 38 per cent off will last you ages. It’s a no-brainer bargain.

Buy now

Lily’s Kitchen chicken casserole complete adult dry cat food (2kg): Was £23.59, now £17, Amazon.co.uk

(Lily’s Kitchen)

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there’s currently 27 per cent off Lily’s Kitchen chicken casserole for your feline companions. Take advantage of the saving while stocks last, as any discount is welcome across household essentials amid rising bills. Made with fresh chicken and chicken liver, it also contains taurine – an animal-based protein – along with Omega 3 and 6, to help keep your cat’s furry coat healthy and shiny.

Buy now

Lily’s Kitchen adult chicken and vegetable bake complete organic dry dog food (7kg): Was £67.49, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lily’s Kitchen)

Certified for feeding adult dogs aged four months and up, this Lily’s Kitchen dry dog food is a mix of organic chicken, veggies, rice, barley and oats, with no added sugar. The recipe also contains Omega 3 and 6 to help maintain a healthy, shiny and soft coat and is said to be very good for maintaining healthy bones and cartilage. If that’s not enough to convince you, then maybe the fact this is a £20 saving on a 7kg bag is. Your pooch will certainly be pleased.

Buy now

Spontex easy max+ microfibre flat mop: Was £17.61, now £12.72, Amazon.co.uk

(Spontex)

There’s almost 30 per cent off this microfibre floor mop from Spontex in the Prime Day sale. The large, flat, rectangular head can pick up dirt and dust with ease and is suitable for all types of hard flooring. Once you’re finished cleaning, simply chuck it in the washing machine. The handle is telescopic too, extending from 80cm to 130cm, and it can be neatly stowed away when not in use.

Buy now

Ariel all-in-1 pods washing liquid laundry detergent tablets: Was £32, now £25.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Ariel)

Keep your clothes looking and feeling fresh with this pack of 120 Ariel laundry tablets. There’s no pouring or measuring needed; simply pop one in your machine with your clothes to help rid fabrics of stains, odours and dullness. And as each tablet is housed in recyclable packaging, it’s good for the planet as well as your pants. With 20 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, we’ll be adding these to our basket ASAP.

Buy now

Fairy non-bio platinum pods, washing liquid laundry detergent tablets: Was £32, now £24.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Fairy )

Speed through your laundry pile with this two-pack of 60 detergent tablets from Fairy. Thanks to the Prime Day sale, it’s discounted by almost 25 per cent and with 120 tablets in total, it’ll last you months. Made to keep your clothes soft and stain-free, they’re suitable for even the most sensitive skin. No matter how clumsy or messy an eater you or your kids are, they’re a saving not to be missed this October.

Buy now

Comfort ultimate care fresh sky fabric conditioner pack of 6: Was £18, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Comfort)

Fabric conditioner has a multitude of benefits, from helping clothes retain their original shape to reducing colour fading, pilling and fuzz, so run, don’t walk to snap up this bargain from Comfort. Dermatologically tested, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, and claims that your clothes will stay soft and cosy after every wash. Thanks to this giant six-pack, you won’t run out any time soon as it amounts to 58 washes, and with 29 per cent off, it’s going straight into our shopping basket.

Buy now

Dylon washing machine cleaner: Was £21, now £10.69, Amazon.co.uk

(Dylon)

As important as it is to keep your clothes clean, ensuring your washing machine is in tip-top shape will make all the difference. Stock up on Dylon’s washing machine cleaner while it has a whopping 49 per cent off. Designed to rid your machine of limescale and dirt buildup, it’s recommended to be used once every three months, or after 40 cycles.

Buy now

Air Wick air freshener freshmatic auto spray refill: Was £13, now £9.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Air Wick)

If you own an Air Wick air freshener freshmatic auto spray, now’s your chance to stock up on refills with this four-pack – now with 28 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale. With its cherry scent, it’s an easy way to keep your home smelling fresh (without worrying about running low on refills).

Buy now

WaterWipes original biodegradable baby wipes: Was £43.90, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

(WaterWipes)

Keeping little ones clean is no easy feat, but this multi-pack of wipes will certainly provide a helping hand. Mop up food spills, mess and sticky fingers with these plant-based, biodegradable wipes, which are suitable for eczema-prone skin, and gentle enough for newborns and premature babies. With 24 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, it’s a bargain worth snapping up.

Buy now

Mum & You, size 4 nappy pants: Was £10.62, now £7.46, Amazon.co.uk

(Mum & You)

The amount of nappies you go through with little ones is endless, so make it easier on your bank balance with this bargain in the Prime Early Access Sale – Amazon has slashed the price by 30 per cent for 38 nappies. Promising to be suitable for sensitive skin, these cotton nappies have a wetness indicator, so you’ll know when they need changing, and the packaging is 100 per cent recyclable.

Buy now

Duck fresh disc toilet cleaner starter pack: Was £15.99, now £12.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Duck)

Keep your toilet clean and odour-free with these lime-scented discs from Duck. With 20 per cent off, they’re a fast-acting solution to limescale build-up and stains that can harbour germs. Simply load up the disc and stamp onto the side of the bowl. As soon as you flush, it’ll get to work.

Buy now

Fairy maxpower washing up liquid 540ml: Was £20, now £15.35, Amazon.co.cuk

(Fairy)

Washing dishes is no one’s favourite job, nor is finally getting round to it and realising you’re all out of washing-up liquid. Save a late-night trip to the shops by picking up this huge eight-pack of 540ml bottles of Fairy maxpower, which is currently reduced by 23 per cent in the Prime Day sale and promises to tackle greasy pots and pans with ease.

Buy now

Vanish gold oxi action carpet cleaning kit: Was £14.88, now £11.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Vanish)

This handy spray is much cheaper than a larger, more technical electric carpet cleaning device, and now it has 23 per cent off too. Simply spray onto stained areas – that includes wine spills, coffee or muddy paw prints on both carpet and upholstery – and rub gently with a dry cloth to leave your flooring good as new.

Buy now

