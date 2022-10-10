Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances, as well as games consoles and alcohol.

Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.

It can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult. Luckily, we’re on hand to find the best deals throughout the event.

There are already some enticing offers around – there’s up to 30 per cent off popular sets from big brands such as Sony Bravia, LG, Toshiba and Panasonic this year – and more deals are expected to drop as the shopping extravaganza continues.

Our team of IndyBest experts are busy hunting down the top discounts; whether you’re in the market for a 4K upgrade or a brighter OLED display for your home, we’ll keep you informed of what sets are worth shopping for. So, to find out more about the best Prime Day TV deals, keep on reading. And take a look at our main Prime Early Access sale 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage across all areas too.

Samsung AU8000 43in smart TV, 2021: Was £379, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

You can save almost £100 on this 43in Samsung smart TV with a 4K panel. Why’s that a big deal? Well, all image processing on the TV set is handled by Samsung’s Crystal Processor, and all non-4K content is upscaled automatically. It also features a slim design and adaptive sound that should adjust to your living room for a cinematic audio experience at home. You’ve also got built-in Alexa integration, as well as all the most popular streaming services at your fingertips. With 24 per cent off, this is a very good deal on the budget smart TV from Samsung.

Hisense E77HQTUK 43in QLED gaming smart TV, 2022: Was £499, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

The E77HQTUK is Hisense’s mid-range QLED TV for 2022. Despite the model only launching recently, Amazon is already offering a 40 per cent discount on it, slicing off a sizable £200. The TV features a 4K UHD display, equipped with Dolby Vision, making it 40 times brighter and blacks 10 times darker. And gamers will particularly appreciate the TV’s game mode, which ensures your console’s frame rate matches your screen’s refresh rate, making content appear smoother and guaranteeing a lower latency experience. Hisense says the input lag of all its 4K TVs is within 20ms. Plus, it’s got Alexa built in, for easy navigation of its smart platform.

Panasonic JX600BZ 50in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £479.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

Panasonic added the affordable JX600BZ to its 2021 line-up late last year, in an effort to create a cheaper TV that gamers and film fans could enjoy. Powered by Panasonic’s 4K colour engine, the TV supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, giving you more vivid colours and darker blacks, as well as Dolby Atmos for more immersive, cinematic audio. You can also control the TV using either Alexa or “Hey, Google”, and you’ll gain access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Twitch out of the box.

Samsung TU7020 50in smart TV, 2020: Was £429, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s another budget Samsung TV – this time it’s a 50in model. It’s a slightly older telly, having launched in 2020, but it punches above its weight in the specs department. It has a 4K HDR display that supports Dolby Vision, for more vivid colours and darker blacks, as well as Dolby Atmos for surround sound, cinema-quality audio and, of course, you gain access to Netflix and Prime Video. Plus, there’s a game mode for lower latency and less screen tear when playing video games.

