Searching for a seriously impressive deal on tech? Luckily for you, Amazon’s second Prime Day – officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway.

During the shopping bonanza, you can benefit from huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smartwatches to the latest phones, tablets and robot vacuums.

It’s not just gadgets that are discounted during Prime Day, though. We’ve found head-turning deals on home appliances, household essentials and so much more.

As always, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to filter through the deal chaff and bring you the bargain wheat.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned pounds.

Read more:

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,149, now £1,069, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest £80 saving on the 256GB model (the 1TB version has a £150 saving, taking it down to £ 1,229), it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.

The iPhone 13 pro max has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos and videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone is worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood,” our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first 120Hz display is another highlight.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7, GPS and cellular, 41mm green aluminium case with a clover sport band: Was £408.82, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking to up your fitness game, then you’ll be pleased to know that last year’s Apple Watch series 7 is currently on sale this Prime Day. The Apple Watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from 2020’s already-excellent series 6,” our writer said in their review. “It’s a highly personal device that is easy to use, offers mapping directions on your wrist so you don’t need to hold your phone aloft when walking in a city street at night, measures your heart rate, and calculates how many calories that yoga class burnt.” You can currently save 10 per cent on the fitness tracker.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’ pre-order bundles with Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £359.98, now £327.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet ahead of its release on 18 November, along with the best version of the Switch to date, Amazon is offering a pre-order deal that will save shoppers more than £32 in the Prime Day sale. The Scarlet bundle (£327.90, Amazon.co.uk) and Violet bundle (£327.90, Amazon.co.uk) both include the Amazon exclusive “adventure pack” digital bonus, which grants new Pokémon trainers 10 luxury balls and a soothe bell at the start of the game, so you can make an early start on catching them all.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £629, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Disappointed that Apple didn’t launch a mini-sized iPhone this year? While the iPhone 13 mini isn’t on sale, the iPhone 12 mini is, and Amazon has given it the 128GB model an £80 price cut for the Prime Early Access Sale. The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4in OLED display with Face ID, making it much easier to hold than the larger iPhone 12, and is essentially the same as the iPhone 12, but shrunk down into a smaller form factor. “It has the same design, performance, Ceramic Shield, and 5G connectivity but in a much more compact case,” our writer said in their review of the handset. The 64GB iPhone 12 mini has also had a £100 price cut, an ideal choice if you don’t mind having less storage.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 256GB phantom silver: Was £1,572.48, now £999.00, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone range currently has a huge 36 per cent saving, bringing the book-shaped phone/tablet hybrid down to just less than £1,000. While this particular model has seen an upgrade with the fold 4, it still tops our list of the best folding smart phones you can buy right now. Our writer said of the fold 3: “Samsung finally has a folding phone we can recommend to anyone interested in the form factor.”

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 2021, GPS and cellular, 44mm: Was £349, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Last year’s Apple Watch SE was already considerably cheaper than the flagship Watch series 7, but now you can get it for just under £300, thanks to this Prime Day deal. It features a 44mm watch face and is packed with activity, fitness and sleep tracking features, plus a heart-rate monitor with irregular-heart-rate alerts and fall detection. It also works with GPS and supports cellular connectivity, meaning you’re able to handle calls and messages via your iPhone. Everything you need with a flick of the wrist.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £180.27, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The Fitbit Versa range is the company’s “mass appeal smartwatch” and it offers almost everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. While a new Versa 4 has recently launched, it’s the Versa 3 that’s on sale. “Although the Versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Fitbit devices. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life.”

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £348.45, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones were released less than six months ago, and they’ve already been discounted in the Early Access Sale. Having earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, we can attest to their quality. They have incredible active noise cancellation, smart features such as quick attention – which lowers the volume when you need to chat – as well as Alexa integration. More importantly, our writer said these headphones sound absolutely divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

Buy now

Garmin fenix 6X Pro: Was £529, now £324.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to save more than £200 on a smartwatch designed for the outdoors, Garmin’s fenix 6X Pro has 39 per cent off this Prime Day. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our round-up of the best Garmin watches.

The fenix 6X range is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatches – packed with ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery that can last up to 21 days, workout guides, and health and fitness tracking. It also includes other features you would expect from a high-end smartwatch, such as Bluetooth connectivity and NFC for contactless payments.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3 128GB lavender: Was £949.00, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Folding phones are having a bit of a revival at the moment. Where Motorola once stood supreme, Samsung is now comfortably leading the charge with its flipping and folding offerings. The former of those can be seen in the brand’s latest clamshell design, the flip 3, which has a discount of £100 this Prime Day. In our review of the flip 3, our writer said: “Samsung’s focus on fashion with the Galaxy Z flip 3 is the most compelling argument for foldable phones we’ve seen so far, and one that’s easier for many people to use, compared with the productivity-focused Z fold 3."

Buy now

Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones: Was £299, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

If you’re in the market for some new cans, the Bose 700 is a tough pair to beat. Sitting high up on our list of best noise cancelling headphones, we were suitably impressed by the pair’s top-of-the-line ANC (active noise cancellation) capabilities and even features which enables your voice to be isolated during phone calls. At a 40 per cent saving, it’s great value for anyone looking to keep the noise down.

Buy now

Google Pixel 6 128GB stormy black with pixel buds, dark olive: Was £578, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Now that the Pixel 7 has officially been announced, there’s a decent saving to be had on Google’s Pixel 6. In our review of the phone, we commended the device for adding a welcome sparkle to a range that was previously mundane, with the search brand taking its place in the Android ecosystem more seriously. Our writer also said: “Ultimately the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro feel like a refresh for the range, and for those looking for a new Android device, these are absolutely models to consider”. And now with 14 per cent off, it’s a great way to save on a still relatively new smartphone, with some free earbuds thrown in for good measure.

Buy now

OnePlus 10 pro 5G, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: Was £799, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(OnePlus)

OnePlus’s flagship 10 pro smartphone has had £150 sliced off the asking price this Prime Day. Launched earlier this year, it features a 6.7in 120Hz AMOLED display with LTPO technology, as well as three rear Hasselblad cameras for professional photography. “One of the major highlights of the 10 pro is its enormous 5,000mAh battery,” our writer said in their review. “The LTPO display helps the phone last a mammoth two days on a single charge and when it did die, those super-fast charging capabilities got it back up in no time at all.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S7 FE, wifi and cellular, 64GB: Was £629, now £539, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy tab S7 FE has a £90 discount in the Prime Early Access Sale right now. The fan edition tablet has a massive 12.4in display and is 5G compatible. It’s similar to the Samsung flagship S7 tablet from last year, but it has a regular LCD screen instead of an OLED one, as well as a slightly older processor, but still offers good value. “The excellent design and great build quality give it a premium feel,” our writer said in their review. “Battery life is exceptional and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus in the box adds to the value. While the processor isn’t quite up to the most demanding games, for most everyday tasks, it excels and, thanks to that screen, looks tremendous while it’s doing them.”

Buy now

Logitech G29 racing wheel: Was £217.20, now £163.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to make racing games such as Gran Turismo 7 and F1 22 more immersive, a racing wheel is the most logical step. The G29 from Logitech is currently discounted by 25 per cent, making the prospect of sitting in the driver’s seat more affordable. Designed for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC gaming titles, the wheel simulates the feeling of driving a real car, with precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals. The pedals are customisable, while the 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation enables you to turn the wheel just like a real F1 car.

Buy now

