Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 earbuds last received a discount in May. The price of the tech giant’s earbuds fell to just £199, but the deal didn’t hang around for very long. Now, they’ve received another hefty discount. The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds have fallen to just £179, the lowest price the AirPods have ever been, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

The most recent premium earbuds from Apple have better audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and longer battery life. But the biggest quality of life improvement has to be its new volume control, letting you adjust the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. What’s more, at the end of last year, they were updated with two new audio features – adaptive noise control and a conversation awareness mode.

Adaptive noise control is a feature that adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the sound in your environment, while conversation awareness lowers the volume and increases transparency mode when you start speaking. As a tech writer who has been covering Amazon Prime Day for seven years, you can trust me when I say this is the best AirPods pro deal I’ve ever seen.

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised tech critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

They also featured in the review of the best wireless earbuds, with the tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. It “uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly”. They added that the faster chip in the earbuds has improved the sound quality.

The AirPods Pro 2 also received a new USB-C charging case with the launch of the iPhone 15 last year, meaning you can reverse charge your AirPods on the go using just your iPhone. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to snap them up, trust me.

