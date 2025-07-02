Best Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day 2025 will be here next week, and that means big savings across all kinds of tech, including Apple gear. Whether you have a new iPad or Apple Watch on your wishlist, or it’s time for an iPhone or MacBook upgrade, it’s the perfect time to bag a deal.

With deals set to land on 8 July, Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. The sale offers thousands of exclusive deals just for Prime members – you lucky things. While Apple products don’t go on sale all that often, Prime Day is one of the few times you’ll see meaningful discounts on the entire lot, and is the perfect summer warm-up to Black Friday.

So what can we expect? I’ve spent almost a decade writing about the Prime Day sales, so I know when a deal is worth snapping up. I’ll be bringing you all the top Apple deals to shop in the run-up to next week’s sale, as well as what to bookmark and check for reductions on.

When will Apple Prime Day deals start in 2025?

Amazon has announced that the first Prime Day sale of 2025 will take place from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July. This year, you can expect four days of deals for the first time, so you’ll have most of the week to decide which Apple offers you’d like to add to your basket.

Apple deals usually go live as soon as Prime Day begins, often just after midnight. Set your alarms, you won’t want to miss it. And remember, Prime Day is only for Amazon Prime subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs either £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but you can sign up for a free trial if you haven’t been a member in the last 12 months or have never been a Prime member before.

Best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals:

MacBook Air M4 (2025): Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If your existing MacBook or laptop could do with an upgrade, now is a great time to take advantage of a £100 saving on this year’s MacBook Air. Our tech critic, David Phelan, praised its faster processor in his MacBook Air M4 review, with the latest iteration making “everything run a bit smoother”. It also benefits from an improved camera and new sky blue colourway, while its battery life and overall performance continue to impress.

It may be a relatively modest saving, at just 10 per cent off, but we’ll be tracking its price to see if it drops even further come Prime Day. You can also find it at John Lewis for the same price, with the added bonus of its two-year guarantee.

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £309.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

The all-new iPad 11th-generation only launched a couple of months ago, and it’s already seen a slight discount, taking it down to just shy of £300. It might not seem like a lot, but it’s rare to see discounts on new Apple releases.

The entry-level iPad features a 11in display and has a powerful A16 Bionic chip on the inside. It also starts with 128GB of storage, double that of its predecessor, or you can invest in the 256GB or 512GB, depending on how many photos, videos and games you’d like to have access to.

Apple iPhone 16: Was £799, now £698, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Looking to save big on the iPhone 16 this Prime Day? The 128GB model has already dipped below £700 thanks to a 13 per cent discount, with similar savings to be found on the larger storage options. In his review of the iPhone 16, tech critic David Phelan praised the smartphone’s “extremely useful camera control, the funky audio options and faster wireless charging.” He added, “feature after feature that you might have expected to be Pro-only is on the iPhone 16,” making it an excellent option if you’d been saving up for one of the pricier models.

It’s also worth noting that there’s around 10 per cent off the 256GB and 512GB models too, with John Lewis price matching over the course of Prime Day and beyond.

Apple AirTag: Was £35, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Whether you have an upcoming holiday planned and want to keep track of your luggage, or you’re prone to misplacing your keys or wireless earbuds, an Airtag can be a handy bit of tech to have. There’s currently 20w per cent off in the early Prime Day deals. If you’ve yet to try one out for yourself, now is as good a time as any.

As we often see in the lead up to Prime Day, John Lewis has also reduced the price of the Apple AirTag to price match Amazon.

What were the best Apple Prime Day deals last year?

Amazon pulled out all the stops in 2024, slashing prices across nearly every Apple product. Standout savings included £150 off the MacBook Air M2, taking it down to £849 – one of the lowest prices I’d seen for Apple’s powerful laptop. The Apple Watch Series 9 also hit its lowest-ever price at £344, and a pack of four AirTags dropped to just £84.

If you were after audio gear, the AirPods Pro 2nd gen fell to just £179 – the lowest price to date – while the AirPods Max were reduced by over £70. Even the third-gen AirPods saw a hefty discount to £129, and the second-gen version dipped below the £100 mark.

The 2022 iPad Air fell to just £479, and the 10th-gen iPad dropped to just over £300. For those after a bigger screen, the iPhone 14 Plus saw a massive £230 price cut, bringing it down to £569, quite the bargain for the still-powerful phone.

The best Apple deals to expect for Prime Day 2025

If last year is anything to go by, I’m expecting some steep discounts across Apple’s most popular products. The AirPods Pro 2nd gen were one of the biggest sellers in 2024, and a new pair are on the horizon, so I’m hoping to see them drop again, possibly even cheaper than £179.

And with the release of the M3 MacBook Airs earlier this year, the M2 and even M1 models could see steep discounts. The same goes for iPads. The 10th-gen model and the 2022 iPad Air are both prime candidates for a price cut now that Apple’s refreshed the line-up.

The Apple Watch Series 9 hit its lowest-ever price last Prime Day, and the newer Series 10 dropped in price recently, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for similar deals again. When it comes to accessories, AirTags and the fourth-generation AirPods are also likely to see price drops.

Apple is set to unveil the new iPhone 17 in September, so there might be some iPhone 16 discounts. There’s also a good chance that older models, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, could pop up with sizeable savings.

