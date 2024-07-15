Best Apple deals in Amazon Prime Day sale 2024, from iPhones to iPads

Support truly

Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived. From now until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 17 July), Amazon is discounting Apple’s entire product line.

This year’s Prime Day is already shaping up to be the online giant’s best yet, making it the perfect time to shop the latest Apple products you’ve had your eye on. AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirTags have all plummeted to some of their lowest-ever prices today.

As well as Apple products, Amazon has discounted a host of tech staples and home appliances, from laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs to air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even portable air conditioners to help you beat the summer heat.

We’ve been covering the Prime Day deals since it began in 2015, so we know what’s a good deal and what’s a dud. Below, we’re curating the very best Apple deals that Amazon has to offer this year (and they’re very good indeed).

The best Prime Day Apple deals 2024

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s flagship AirPods have plummeted to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day, and now is very literally the perfect time to snap them up. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 9, GPS: Was £429, now £344, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

You can save a sizeable 20 per cent on the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch this Prime Day, taking it down to its lowest-ever price. Released in September, “it features an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever,” our writer said in their review. “The new S9 processor really makes it stand out.”

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re always losing your valuables (or are scared of losing them), you’ll want to pick up this pack of four AirTags. Currently discounted to their lowest price ever, an AirTag can be attached to your things and viewed on a map with Find My, plus you can get turn-by-turn directions when you get super close. It comes with a battery included, which lasts over a year.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While it’s not the newest iPhone, the base iPhone 14 currently has 14 per cent off at Amazon. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, boasting now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review. “The iPhone 14’s internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary, all for a price less than the iPhone 13 pro, with which it shares the same processor.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our tech critic David Phelan and resident Apple guru has tested these AirPods and loved them. In his review, he noted that they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the 3rd-generation model, taking them down to almost £100.

Buy now

Apple iPad 10th-generation, 2022: Was £349, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a small discount of £20, the 2022 iPad is currently cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air M2 13.6in laptop, 2022: Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can save a sizeable £150 on the MacBook Air with an M2 chip this Prime Day, taking it down to just £849. While it’s not the latest MacBook Air in the range, it’s still an incredibly powerful machine. “It’s fast and effective. Unless you have seriously advanced programs that you regularly use, I’d say this laptop is easily powerful enough for most,” our writer said in their review. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding.”

Buy now

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin in 2024?

Amazon Prime Day kicked off at midnight on Tuesday 16 July and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 July 2024.

It’s not the first sale Amazon has held in recent months. The online behemoth brought us something called the Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October last year and ran its Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale in March, earlier this year. However, those two events are small fry compared with the summer deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day. Apple’s AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks have all been discounted.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale – was open to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale has always been locked to Prime subscribers, so, you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to July. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

