Deal hunters, the countdown to Amazon Prime Day is officially on. Starting tomorrow, Amazon will be dropping loads of tasty Apple discounts across the tech brand’s entire product line.

A two-day shopping bonanza, the Prime Day sale is always an ideal time to shop the latest Apple products you’ve had your eye on, including new AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches at cut-rate prices. Given that discounts on Apple products are a rarity at the best of times, it’s worth making the most of the deals.

As well as Apple products, we also see other tech staples and home appliances get hefty discounts in the sale, from laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs to air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even fans and portable air conditioners to help you beat the summer heat.

While we won’t know for certain which gadgets will go on sale this Prime Day, there are a handful of early deals to snap up right now. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the sale, from when Amazon Prime Day will start this year to what to expect during the event itself, plus the best early Apple deals available now.

The best early Prime Day Apple deals 2023

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re always losing your valuables (or are scared of losing them), you’ll want to pick up this pack of four AirTags. Currently 20 per cent off, an AirTag can be attached to your things and viewed on a map with Find My, plus you can get turn-by-turn directions when you get super close. It comes with a battery included, which lasts over a year.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While it’s not the newest iPhone, the base iPhone 14 currently has 14 per cent off at Amazon. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, boasting now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review. “The iPhone 14’s internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary, all for a price less than the iPhone 13 pro, with which it shares the same processor.”

Buy now

Apple iPad 10th-generation, 2022: Was £349, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a small discount of £20, the 2022 iPad is currently cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”

Buy now

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin in 2024?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 will be taking place on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July this year. The sale will start at midnight on the Tuesday and end at 11.59pm on the Wednesday.

It’s not the first sale Amazon has held in recent months. The ecommerce behemoth brought us something called the Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October last year, and ran its Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale in March, earlier this year. However, those two events are small fry compared with the summer deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day.

When the discounts do drop, expect deals on Apple’s AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks. Those devices plummet the most in price during Amazon’s big sale. Other devices, such as iPhones and Apple TVs also get discounted, but the newer models don’t usually have the heaviest discounts.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on some new tech, keep reading, as we’ve rounded up the best deals available to buy right now.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale – was open to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale has always been locked to Prime subscribers, so, you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to July. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

