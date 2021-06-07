Prime Day is so close now we can almost smell those discounted blenders on the breeze. Amazon’s yearly sales bonanza starts on 21 June and promises millions of deals across the online retailer’s entire catalogue, from kitchen appliances and booze to fashion and gaming.

Apple is always a Prime Day highlight. MacBooks, Apple Watches and iPads are among the hottest tickets every year, and recent sales events have seen even the newest devices discounted to all-time-low prices.

The exact deals are kept under wraps until Prime Day begins, so until then we can’t know exactly which Apple products will be discounted in 2021.

But to help get you up to speed, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best early Apple deals we’ve found, as well as what we expect to see on offer during this year’s Prime Day.

We’ll update this page with the best Apple deals as soon as they’re announced. New offers are likely to appear as we approach the big day too, so check back often to stay on top of the best discounts.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event held by Amazon and available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The event first took place in 2015 to celebrate the online store’s 20th anniversary, and since then it has generated more sales than the site’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

The official dates for Amazon Prime Day are 21 June and 22 June, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you’ll notice early discounts on MacBooks and iPhones ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Yes. Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30-day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium features such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

We’ll update this page with Apple deals as soon as they arrive, so keep checking back in for the latest discounts. You can also add Apple products you’re interested in buying to your Amazon wish list ahead of Prime Day. Anything that gets discounted will be right there waiting for you in your basket, ready to snap up.

For staying on top of the Lightning Deals, we recommend using the Amazon shopping app. Lightning Deals last for a few hours or while stocks last, so switch your notifications on to be alerted as soon as products you’re interested in go on sale.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2021

Prime Day deals on Apple products can be difficult to predict. You can expect to see offers on older Apple stock — such as previous-generation iPads and MacBooks — but we’ve also seen some surprising deals on the newest Apple devices.

At Prime Day 2020, wearables were the focus. Only weeks after its launch, we saw the latest Apple Watch series 6 discounted by £50. But the biggest savings were to be found a few generations back – there were hundreds of pounds off the Apple Watch series 3.

If you’re happy to stay just behind the curve, we expect you can pick up some serious bargains on Apple products this year.

Last year’s best Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

The 38mm Apple Watch series 3 (£197, Amazon.co.uk) fell to just £199 during last year’s sale. The smartwatch can be picked up for about the same price again now, though we’d recommend holding on until Prime Day to see if later models get the same treatment in 2021.

A modest £50 was knocked off the price of the newest models of MacBook air (£899.97, Amazon.co.uk) and MacBook pro laptops (£1,152, Amazon.co.uk). Apple-owned audio firm Beats also dropped the price of its solo 3 over-ear headphones (£119, Amazon.co.uk) to £129.

Early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

Apple products are already enjoying some great discounts ahead of Prime Day, and many can be found cheaper than they were during last year’s sale. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £189.97, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods, and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, our reviewer was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise-cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Apple iPad air with wifi, 10.9in, 4th gen, 64GB: Was £579, now £554.97, Amazon.co.uk

The newest iPad air is one of the most powerful and versatile tablets Apple has ever created, rivalling even the flagship iPad pro in performance terms. It took the number one spot in our round-up of the best tablets, where our reviewer praised the device’s cutting-edge specs: “It also has the most advanced processor Apple has installed in a tablet, the A14 Bionic which is also found in the iPhone 12 pro.”

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything... is amazingly speedy. The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

Apple Watch series 6 with GPS: Was £409, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s wearable now packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker, to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators. The Apple Watch series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches, and currently has £30 off at Amazon.

Apple iPhone 12 pro max, 128GB, Pacific blue: Was £1,099, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s latest phone is a 5G powerhouse with an advanced A14 Bionic chip and the best camera performance ever in an iPhone. Sure, this might not sound like the biggest discount on an iPhone 12 pro max, but you wouldn’t step over a £50 note on the street.

