The best beauty deals to expect in Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale

When Amazon comes to mind, most tend to think of TV’s, vacuums and household essentials – but the online giant is also a treasure trove for beauty. And come Prime Day, you’ll be able to save on all your favourite brands.

For the uninitiated, Prime Day is a mammoth sale that takes place each summer (excluding the smaller spring and autumn events). Slashing its prices across everything from Apple Airpods and Ninja air fryers to Sage coffee machines and Simba mattresses, it’s well worth having on your radar.

But back to beauty. Whether you want to stock up on your favourite fake tan and serum or want to discover a new moisturiser or toner at a fraction of the cost, Prime Day sees discounts on the likes of Olaplex, Elemis, CeraVe, The Inkey List, Colour Wow and plenty more.

From cult classics like Elemis’s pro-collagen cream, Revlon’s Dyson airwrap-inspired hot brush and TikTok-viral favourites (think Maybelline’s sky high mascara or Rare Beauty’s bronzer stip), the sale will leave you spoiled for choice.

As we count down the weeks, find everything you need to know about Prime Day beauty deals below – plus, the best early offers to shop now (you’re welcome).

When will Prime Day beauty deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will kick off in July but the retailer hasn’t given an exact date yet. This is in keeping with previous years when the event has largely stuck to its usual summer slot, that is with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when it moved to October and June, respectively, owing to the pandemic.

While we’re waiting for Amazon to provide us with an exact date, we can look to the past two years to give us some indication of when the sale might kick off. On both occasions, the sale took place on a Tuesday and Wednesday in the second week of July. That means Prime Day 2024 could take place on either Tuesday 9 July and Wednesday 10 July or the following week on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July.

Best early Prime Day beauty deals

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

Available in a range of colourways, including black, brown, burgundy, blue and pink, as well as a waterproof version, Maybelline’s mascara is a viral hit for good reason. It’s lived in our writer’s make-up bag ever since the product first launched in 2021 – in their review, they found it to be a buildable formula that’s best for lengthening, with a flexible brush allowing the lashes to look instantly longer and more lifted.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £23.50, now £18.78, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

CeraVe’s smoothing face and cleanser is targeted for oily, spot-prone skin types. “It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin) is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back,” our tester said. “It’s gentle but effective, and despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation, it’s not, instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed.”

Buy now

St Tropez self tan classic bronzing mousse, 120ml: Was £21, now £11.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Get a golden glow this summer with the help of St Tropez’s classic bronzing mousse. A brand that’s renowned with sun-kissed skin, St Tropez is an IndyBest favourite and, while we haven’t tried this exact product, we’re big fans of its products, so we’re sure this won’t disappoint. This golden-tinted tanning mousse claims to be streak-free and adapts to your skin tone for up to 10 days of wear with no self tan smell. Plus, it’s easy to use – simply apply with a mitt, blend and wait for your results to develop over four to eight hours.

Buy now

BaByliss elegance 2,100W hair dryer: Was £45, now £28.13, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This frizz-busting ionic hair dryer currently comes with an equally smooth 57 per cent saving. The styler has a drying power of 2,100W, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 2.2m power cord. Plus, integral ceramic technology offers extra smoothing help. While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up, where our tester said: “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Buy now

Ultrasun face SPF30: Was £22, now £19.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ultrasun )

SPF is an essential year-round, Ultrasun’s face SPF30 is an unscented, moisturising option which offers protection if your skin is prone to irritation. Key ingredients include antioxidants and it was formulated to help prevent sun allergies. A tried and tested IndyBest buy, we included this product in our best SPF for sensitive skin guide. Our reviewer said they found “the lightweight lotion absorbed into skin rapidly” and “the water-resistant broad spectrum SPF is non-comedogenic” so it won’t block pores either.

Buy now

Ghd original hair straighteners: Was £139, now £105.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Secure a sleek saving on this cult pair of Ghd original hair straighteners. Boasting a mere 30 second heat up time, the ceramic floating flats feature a smooth gloss coating for longer lasting results without extreme heat. Adding to its versatilty, the sleek rounded shape allows you to create an array of styles, from classic straight looks to curls and waves, snag-free and easily.

Buy now

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you will need to sign up to Amazon’s monthly subscription service if you haven’t already. As well as getting access to the sale, being a Prime member unlocks a bunch of perks including unlimited next-day delivery and access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals when they arrive.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:

