While Amazon is largely synonymous with TVs, vacuums and household essentials, the online giant is also a treasure trove for beauty. And come Prime Day in less than a week, you’ll be able to save on all your favourite brands, from CeraVe to ghd.

For the uninitiated, Prime Day is a mammoth sale that takes place each summer, with the online retailer slashing its prices across everything from Apple Airpods and Ninja air fryers to Sage coffee machines and Simba mattresses.

When it comes to beauty, whether you want to stock up on your favourite fake tan and serums or want to discover a new moisturiser or toner at a fraction of the cost, Prime Day sees discounts on the likes of Olaplex, Elemis, The Inkey List, Color Wow and plenty more.

From cult classics such as Elemis’s pro-collagen cream, Revlon’s hot brush and TikTok-viral favourites (think Maybelline’s sky high mascara or Rare Beauty’s bronzer stick), the sale will leave you spoiled for choice.

As we start counting down to the sale, find everything you need to know about Prime Day beauty deals below, including the exact dates to mark in your calendar. Plus, we’ve rounded up the best early offers that are getting us excited for the main event, from BaByliss to Maybelline.

When will Prime Day beauty deals start?

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2024 will kick off at 12am on 16 July and run right through until 11.59pm on 17 July. With the exception of the pandemic years, Prime Day has always taken place in July, so, we were expecting this year’s event to follow suit.

Best early Prime Day beauty deals

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.64, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

Available in a range of colourways, including black, brown, burgundy, blue and pink, as well as a waterproof version, Maybelline’s mascara is a viral hit for good reason. It’s lived in our writer’s make-up bag ever since the product first launched in 2021 – in their review, they found it to be a buildable formula that’s best for lengthening, with a flexible brush allowing the lashes to look instantly longer and more lifted. You can currently save 32 per cent on the price.

Buy now

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion SPF 50 : Was £16.50, now £12.54, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

SPF is a non-negotiable, so it’s important to find a daily formula that works for you. Suitable for normal skin, CeraVe’s daily formula secured a spot in our round-up of the best SPF moisturisers. “Including SPF 50 for stronger protection, the lightweight cream houses three ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E to hydrate and heal whilst shielding from the sun,” our tester said. They added that it instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny. “In a pump-top tube, it’s also easy to apply and small enough to be popped in a bag for on-the-go.” Now, you can save more than 20 per cent.

Buy now

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review of Olaplex’s famous no3 hair perfector, our tester said that the formula is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”. Well worth a spot in our own bathroom cabinet, you can save 29 per cent right now.

Buy now

St Tropez self tan classic bronzing mousse, 120ml: Was £21, now £5.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Get a golden glow this summer with the help of St Tropez’s classic bronzing mousse. A brand that’s renowned with sun-kissed skin, St Tropez is an IndyBest favourite and, while we haven’t tried this exact product, we’re big fans of its products, so we’re sure this won’t disappoint. This golden-tinted tanning mousse claims to be streak-free and adapts to your skin tone for up to 10 days of wear with no self tan smell. Plus, it’s easy to use – simply apply with a mitt, blend and wait for your results to develop over four to eight hours.

Buy now

BaByliss elegance 2,100W hair dryer: Was £45, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This frizz-busting ionic hair dryer currently comes with an equally smooth 46 per cent saving. The styler has a drying power of 2,100W, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 2.2m power cord. Plus, integral ceramic technology offers extra smoothing help. While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up, where our tester said: “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Buy now

Ultrasun face SPF 30: Was £22, now £17.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ultrasun )

SPF is an essential year-round, Ultrasun’s face SPF 30 is an unscented, moisturising option which offers protection if your skin is prone to irritation. Key ingredients include antioxidants and it was formulated to help prevent sun allergies. A tried and tested IndyBest buy, we included this product in our best SPF for sensitive skin guide. Our reviewer said they found “the lightweight lotion absorbed into skin rapidly” and “the water-resistant broad spectrum SPF is non-comedogenic” so it won’t block pores either.

Buy now

e.l.f halo glow liquid filter: Was £15, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

TikTok’s favourite alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter, e.l.f’s halo glow liquid filter is on sale with 20 per cent off. In our review of the cult buy, our tester said it “works to blur out any oiliness and forms a nice smooth base for make-up.” Plus, the “ingredient offering is similar too, e.l.f. has squalene and hyaluronic acid for moisture, plus fine powders to fill and blur fine lines and other lumps and bumps.”

Buy now

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you will need to sign up to Amazon’s monthly subscription service if you haven’t already. As well as getting access to the sale, being a Prime member unlocks a bunch of perks, including unlimited next-day delivery and access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals when they arrive.

