Discounts are dropping and skincare savings are rife – that’s right, the Amazon Prime Day sale is here and with it comes the best beauty deals. If you’ve been thinking about a cosmetics change-up, now’s your chance to do away with worn-out make-up brushes and dried-out mascaras.

Amazon has put on a feast of beauty reductions for 2025, and I’m already seeing top-tier discounts across Korean skincare, ghd hair straighteners and more. Whether you’re on a strict budget or in the mood to splurge, you can rest assured that your favourite high-end and affordable beauty brands have joined in on the deals. Think: Elemis, CeraVe and Color Wow, to name just a few.

As IndyBest’s resident beauty writer, I’ve been busy scouring Amazon for the very best discounts. I’m looking for trending products, tried and tested icons and killer deals – there’ll be no 10 per cent let downs here. Scroll on for my top picks.

As seasoned shopping experts here at the IndyBest, we certainly know a thing or two about what makes a good deal. We’ve been writing about sales – Amazon Prime Day included – for years, and can spot a great discount. My experience as a beauty expert (having tried and tested myriad products) means I can help you make informed decisions about the products you’re considering snapping up in the sale. If you’re on the lookout for a new blusher, hair oil or LED face mask, you know where to turn.

Best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Was £49, now £35.28, Amazon.co.uk Color Wow dreamcoat spray: Was £27, now £16, Amazon.co.uk

Was £27, now £16, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £7.49, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £8.75, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £35.28, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is about as luxurious as make-up removal gets, using a unique blend of algae and essential oils to restore and deeply nourish skin. Its heavenly scent offers a spa experience at home. Skincare expert Louise Whitbread has used it for years, and when reviewing it, she found it “a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.” With 30 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day, now’s a better time than ever to give your end-of-day cleanse an upgrade. I’m adding it to my basket now.

Olaplex no.6 bond smoother: Was £28, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A great multi-purpose pick, Olaplex’s no 6 formula works instantly. What’s more, it can be applied to wet or dry hair and, as global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor noted in her review, “it’s a really great leave-in repairing treatment that made our locks feel a lot healthier and more manageable.” Reduced by more than £10 today, it’s an easy solution for high-gloss, hydrated hair.

Maybelline sky high lash sensation mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Sarah Jones/Amazon )

Maybelline’s sky high lash sensational mascara is one of my favourite budget-friendly mascaras. But I’m not the only one to love it. In her review, IndyBest assistant editor Sarah Jones found that her “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.” This isn’t the lowest-ever price it’s been, but there’s more than 40 per cent off.

Color Wow dream coat: Was £32, now £16, Amazon.co.uk

( Theindependent )

A non-negotiable step in my haircare regimen, Color Wow’s dream coat anti-frizz treatment is a reliable way to keep my hair looking sleek, smooth and static-free. In my review, I loved that the formula kept my hair straight and added some serious shine and gloss, even after a day in the rain.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant original for face and body: Was £31, now £15.39, Amazon.co.uk

( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

A real handbag essential, I take my original eight hour cream everywhere with me, and use it for everything, be it dry cuticles or chapped lips. The balm smells like the inside of a luxury spa, and the texture is somewhere between a petroleum jelly and a thick cleansing balm, coming together to feel deeply nourishing. If there’s one product worth your money this Amazon Prime Day, it’s this.

Garnier ambre solair ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid SPF50+: Was £13, now £6.29, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The best budget face SPF just got even cheaper thanks to the discount. The perfect pocket-sized sun cream is a great option for on-the-go application this summer. Our IndyBest tester trusted this SPF wholeheartedly as it protects from both UVB, UVA and long UVA rays. As for the “lightweight lotion” formula, it “instantly absorbs into the skin, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E give that hit of hydration”, she found.

Urban Decay all nighter make-up setting spray: Was £29.50, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Urban Decay/The Independent )

Setting spray is a must-have in the summer heat. But with so many options available, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. In her guide to the best setting sprays, Helen Wilson-Beevers loved that this all-nighter mist ensured her “make-up was sealed and secure from morning until evening,” and you can now save £10.

Tan-Luxe the face self-tan drops: Was £36, now £20.77, Amazon.co.uk

( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

If you like a year-round bronze, you’re in luck: Tan-Luxe’s face drops are reduced by 42 per cent for Amazon Prime Day. In her review, tanning expert Daisy Lester found these drops are the best for a deep tan and commended their skincare benefits, describing how they work “to strengthen the skin barrier, improve elasticity and firmness, and hydrate and soothe.”

Weleda skin food: Was £8.95, now £5.65, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, this accessibly priced nourishing moisturiser is quite the skincare celebrity itself. It’s thick and perfect for dry or rough patches and, our tester found in her pregnancy-safe skincare buys review, that Weleda skin food had “helped heal angry areas of dry, itchy and red skin,” as well as being, “an intensive redeemer that’s nourished and restored a healthy barrier at an affordable price.” And now, it’s been made even more affordable thanks to Prime Day.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £9.73, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Whether you’re new to skincare or you’ve already perfected your 12-step routine, CeraVe’s AM moisturiser is universally adored. When beauty editor Lucy Partington put it through its paces in her CeraVe review, she found that the lotion has “broad-spectrum, SPF50 protection and it’s lightweight, nourishing and undetectable under make-up.” Now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, this do-it-all hero has a 41 per cent discount.

The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £7.78, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon/Theindependent )

The Inkey List is one of my top affordable skincare brands and this product specifically is one I’m stocking up on in a bid to get a head start on the effects of ageing on my skin. When put to the test by our team, our reviewer found it “gentle enough for those new to retinol,” and commented on how the formula was sensitive skin-approved.

Braun silk-épil 9 flex skinspa epilator: Was £369.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shaving can be tricky, so epilating is the way to go, especially when you can save this much. Braun’s silk-épil 9 was beauty editor Louise Whitbread’s IndyBest buy in her guide to the best epilators. She found that “the epilator is flexible and can be tilted forward, backwards and side to side, which is especially handy when tackling your bikini line and the contours of the inner thigh.”

Isle of Paradise self tanning face drops dark: Was £19.95, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

Beauty writers at IndyBest have waxed lyrical about Isle of Paradise's tanning products on more than one occasion. The range is a bestseller for a reason, so I'd recommend stocking up on any of your favourites this Prime Day. Reduced to less than half price, its face tanning drops can be mixed into your skincare or make-up, and contain coconut, chia seed and avocado oil for an extra hit of skin hydration.

Ultrasun 50+ SPF Extreme 100ml: Was £22, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Ultrasun )

There is a modest – but very welcome – saving on our favourite body sunscreen. It’s perfect. It doesn’t pill, it absorbs quickly, and there’s no white cast. It’s very effective, and we found there’s more than enough to last you for a ten-day holiday.

COSRX master pimple patch intensive, 36 patches value pack: Was £11.99, now £8.27, Amazon.co.uk

( Theindependent )

Be it for under-the-skin spots or a blemish that’s recently come to a head, COSRX’s Korean skincare pimple patches are my go-to, even if they just stop me from picking my skin. Over the past few months, when I’ve used these salicylic acid-pumped patches, I’ve seen a noticeable difference in the state of the blemish overnight, with reduced redness and often the spot dissolved entirely. I can’t recommend them enough, especially with 30 per cent off.

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £7.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’ve not yet tried CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser, this 36 per cent reduction is the perfect opportunity. With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this milky face wash cleanses without sensitivity thanks to its fragrance-free formula. Testing it in her guide to the best CeraVe products, beauty editor Lucy Partington was wowed at how it “works to remove makeup and cleanses quickly and easily.” In fact, she loved it so much that she chose it as our best buy.

Olaplex No.7 bonding oil 30ml: Was £28, now £17.55, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As well as nourishing your hair, the Olaplex No.7 bonding oil provides heat protection up to 230C. Our tester saw “a serious boost in shine” when adding a few drops to the Olaplex No.6 bond smoother and noticed that her hair took less time to dry. You can save 34 per cent on the hair oil, and you won’t find it much cheaper elsewhere right now. We’ll be keeping a close eye on further price drops from the haircare brand as we head closer to Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are a rare chance to snap up your favourite brands – think Color Wow, Olaplex and CeraVe – for less. These reductions are solely for Prime members (though it’s not too late to sign up).

Amazon puts on a handful of other exclusive sales throughout the year, including the Spring Deal Days and Autumn’s Big Deal Days, but the summer date is arguably its biggest hitter. Look out for ‘lightning’ deals, too; they’re a great way to snap up an even better saving on popular products across skincare, grooming and more.

