Best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025: Expert tested recommendations

Amazon Prime Day is back from tomorrow, bringing four days of huge discounts on everything from mattresses and air fryers to electric toothbrushes, laptops and Apple tech.

Amazon Prime subscribers will find discounts across some of our favourite tested products from brands like Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Dyson. There will also be offers on some of Amazon's own devices like Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets.

In previous years, we’ve seen plenty of big-ticket products fall to their lowest-ever price, such as the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which were reduced to just £179 last year.

While the sale hasn’t started yet, there are still countless deals at Amazon right now, and the discounts are increasing as we approach the sale. Keep scrolling for all the latest details on the next Prime Day sale and our team’s selection of tried and tested products for the very best Amazon deals available today.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that the next Prime Day sale will take place from Tuesday 8 to Friday 11 July. This is the first time the sales event has run for four days, so you’ll have even more time to shop for the best deals.

How to get the best deal on Amazon Prime Day

Our Consumer Editor shares her top tips for shopping on Amazon Prime Day

Before you shop the Amazon Prime Day sale, make a wish list to avoid buying products that you don’t need. Once the sale starts, use price history tools, such as CamelCamelCamel, to see if you’re truly getting a good deal or if you should hold off buying until the price goes down even further.

It’s also worth doing a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers. Competing retailers often reduce the prices of popular products to match, or even provide a better offer, than Amazon. They may also throw in a longer warranty or free delivery.

For even more advice, see our top tips to securing the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK:

Ninja Crispi air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo misting fan: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk Duux whisper flex smart fan: Was £169.99, now £128.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169.99, now £128.95, Amazon.co.uk Slumberdown climate control pillow, pack of 2: Was £22.99, now £18.30, Amazon.co.uk

Was £22.99, now £18.30, Amazon.co.uk Garnier vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow, SPF 50+: Was £12.99, now £5.84, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £5.84, Amazon.co.uk Tefal easy fry dual-zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk Eufy S200 video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £83.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £83.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Was £399, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

Was £399, now £229, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £47, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £47, Amazon.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £36.75, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja Crispi air fryers: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Our senior tech critic Alex Lee loved this air fryer when he put it to the test. Unlike usual air fryers, this model combines a glass bowl with an air frying lid for compact, clever storage. It’s perfect for meal prep; you can cook a meal for work in the small 1.4L bowl, put the included travel lid on, and put it in the fridge for easy commuter meals.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo misting fan: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Shark’s HydroGo portable fan combines the five fan speeds of the FlexBreeze, which we named our best cordless fan, with a fine mist, thanks to the addition of a 150ml water tank. Our reviewer found that the original FlexBreeze did a “great job of cooling the air to each side of the unit as well as directly in front of it”, so you can expect the same cooling power from this model.

Right now, you can save 24 per cent on the portable fan at Amazon. The price fell at the end of June, so we’ll let you know if there are further reductions when Prime Day starts next week.

Duux whisper flex smart fan: Was £169.99, now £128.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you want to invest in an electric fan, this one from Duux, which is also one of our best electric fans, has an impressive 24 per cent off at the moment. The height is adjustable, so you can also use it as a desktop fan, making it all the more versatile. Our reviewer liked “the natural breeze mode that simulated real wind,” as well as its free app, which allows you to control it from any room in the house.

With 26 different speed settings, you can truly customise just how cool it gets, along with its direction. This will no doubt come in handy over the summer months.

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Currys )

The price of this pod machine has hit an all-time low this Prime Day, now setting you back less than £70. In our review, our writer loved the built-in Brita water filter, its ease of use, and how the settings can be tailored to your preferences. Our tester Zoe said: “Once you’ve found your perfect blend, you can set it as a favourite – there’s memory for four favourites, so all coffee drinkers in the test house were able to have theirs saved.”

Slumberdown climate control pillow, pack of 2: Was £22.99, now £18.30, Amazon.co.uk

( Slumberdown )

Turning your pillow to the cool side in this heatwave? You need these climate control pillows. Our favourite budget cooling pillows, our tester found that “The pillow maintained a consistently comfortable temperature without that clammy feeling that often accompanies standard synthetic options.” If you’re on a tighter budget, we found that “these pillows offer remarkable value while delivering genuine cooling benefits that make a noticeable difference to your sleep”.

Garnier vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow, SPF 50+: Was £12.99, now £5.84, Amazon.co.uk

Testing the Garnier vitamin C SPF ( Daisy Lester )

This Garnier vitamin C SPF50 is one of our senior shopping writer’s favourite budget SPF formulas. It’s now almost half price on Amazon, arriving just in time to stock up for the summer months. She finds that it “gives premium formulas a serious run for their money” and is “easily blended with your fingers” thanks to its gel consistency.

( Amazon )

Amazon slashed the price of this Tefal air fryer to £99.99 in October’s Prime Day sale, and it’s dropped back down to this price again.

Our tester Katie reviewed the XXL model and found that her frozen chips and chicken shawarma cooked “quickly and evenly”. She also liked its “easy-to-use controls, the dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, and the family-sized proportions”.

Shark cordless vacuum cleaner with anti-hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £178.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Shark is an Indybest favourite with its vacuum cleaners and hair tools often earning spots in our round-ups. Its anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum is now 36 per cent off at Amazon. It’s a good choice, with pet, crevice and upholstery tools that are perfect for tackling messy carpets. We’re expecting more discounts from Shark when Prime Day rolls around, so we’ll update you on the best deals as soon as they arrive.

Eufy S200 video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £83.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re looking to upgrade your video doorbell, our best model for digital privacy has a huge 40 per cent off on Amazon. Our reviewer’s favourite feature on the video doorbell was its night vision camera, which has “probably the sharpest and brightest picture” that she’s tried. We saw it drop to its lowest ever price on Amazon last week, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for more Prime Day discounts. In the mean time, you can get it for £30 off at Eufy when you use the discount code ‘WS24E8222’.

Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Eufy is also known for its cleaning appliances, one of which we named our best robot vacuum cleaner. The L60 has enough suction power to pick up standard household dirt like food crumbs and pet hair, but you’ll have to forgo features such as mopping and advanced obstacle detection that pricier models have.

It’s currently reduced by 36 per cent as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, so you’ll need to be a member to snap it up. We’ve only seen the price drop this low during last year’s Black Friday sale.

Samsung jet bot robot vacuum cleaner: Was £248.49, now £187.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’d rather go hands-free with your vacuuming, Samsung’s jet bot robot vacuum cleaner is at its lowest ever price on Amazon right now.

Our reviewer found that it had “the most powerful suction of any robot vacuum,” that they tried, plus they appreciated how it “successfully avoided toys, piles of laundry and whatever else was left out on the floor”. So, if you’re looking to invest in a robot vacuum, you’ll need to be quick, as stock is limited. We’ll make sure to update you if we spot any more bargains on robot vacuums.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Was £399, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here’s a chance to save on Samsung’s smartwatch, with a deal on the predecessor to the latest Galaxy watch 7. This version doesn’t have as many AI or sleep tracking features, but our tech reviewer said even those familiar with the Galaxy range “would struggle to tell the difference between them”.

With a 43 per cent discount, we haven’t seen the price of the smartwatch drop any lower on Amazon. If there are further reductions when Prime Day lands, we’ll make sure to let you know.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon’s 32in Fire TV plummeted to its lowest ever price in the last Prime Day sale. While the viewing experience may not be as needle-sharp as a pricier TV set, you can change programmes with just your voice, thanks to Alexa capabilities. There’s built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Right now, you can pick up the set with a 28 per cent discount, so this inexpensive TV is now even cheaper.

MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Amazon reduced the price of the latest Macbook Air last month, and now, with a further reduction, it’s at one of its lowest prices ever at the online retailer. Our tech critic, David Phelan, praised the “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” laptop after putting it to the test. We’ve seen some fantastic Apple discounts during Prime Day in the past, so we’ll make sure to update you as the best deals drop next month.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £47, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Toothbrush deals aren’t just limited to Prime Day, as we often spot them throughout the whole year. This electric model is our best budget pick and is currently half price. Tech critic Steve Hogarty said, “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life.” It left him with that classic “just been to the dentist” feeling.

( Amazon )

If you need a stain remover that lifts tough dirt, you can’t go wrong with Vanish oxi action. We put its oxi action whitener to the test and found it “effective on collar grime and food stains”. This version is better for dark and coloured clothing, as it doesn’t include a whitener. However, with more than 50 per cent off, you won’t be able to get this 1.4kg pack cheaper elsewhere, even on your weekly supermarket shop.

The stain remover also comes under Amazon’s “You Buy. We Donate” campaign. When you buy two selected everyday essentials, Amazon will donate a third item to the Multibank charity, who distribute hygiene and household essentials to families in need across the UK.

Olaplex No.7 bonding oil 30ml: Was £28, now £21, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This lightweight hair oil from Olaplex can be used as a pre-styling treatment, as it provides heat protection up to 230C. “It doesn’t leave my strands feeling heavy, weighed down,” said our tester. She also found that a little goes a long way and said, “While the bottle looks decidedly small, from experience, it lasts a very long time”. You can save 25 per cent on the hair oil with this deal. We’ll be on the lookout for price drops from the haircare brand as we approach Prime Day.

( Amazon )

When we compared the original hydrating cleanser (£10, Amazon.co.uk) to this cream-to-foam iteration, our expert reviewer, Louise, said she was "pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [her] skin.” She added: “If you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with 20 per cent off.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of Prime Day discounts, you must be a Prime member. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. If you’re between 18 to 22-years-old, this is half the standard price, and you get a 6-month trial to see if it’s for you. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

However, if you’re unsure about adding another monthly cost to your bills, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits, and you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. Just bear in mind that this only works if you haven’t signed for the free trial before.

