When is Amazon Prime Day? Plus best deals to expect in the October sale

For anyone who’s already started thinking ahead to Christmas, it pays to shop savvily when it comes to buying gifts, and October could bring us another Amazon Prime Day sale bursting with bargains.

Although Amazon is yet to officially announce the return of its autumn Prime Day event for 2025, if previous years are anything to go by, you can expect a two-day sale to land at the start of October this year.

During this summer’s Prime Day sale, there were discounts on everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and mattresses to Apple products, electric toothbrushes, laptops, TVs and more, so I’m expecting more fantastic offers to be up for grabs if the sale event returns next month.

The rest of the IndyBest team and I are here to bring you all the best Prime Day deals, but while we wait for Amazon to announce the official dates, here’s everything you need to know about the sale event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October, to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson and many more, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling tech, including Kindle ereaders and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

Amazon is yet to announced the official dates for the October Prime Day sale (also known as Prime Big Deal Days). Last year, the sale took place across two days, from Tuesday 8 October to Wednesday 9 October, so this year I’m predicting a similar two-day event in the week commencing 6 October.

This summer saw the first four-day Prime Day sale, so there’s every chance this year’s October event could be longer than two days. As soon as the sale is announced, I’ll be sure to update this page, so bookmark it and check back for all the latest information.

How to get the best deal on Amazon Prime Day

I share my top tips for shopping on Amazon Prime Day

Before you shop the Amazon Prime Day sale, make a wishlist, to avoid buying products you don’t really need. Once the sale starts, use price history tools, such as Camelcamelcamel, to see if you’re truly getting a good deal or if you should hold off buying until the price goes down even further.

It’s also worth doing a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers. Competing retailers often reduce the prices of popular products to match Amazon’s deals – some retailers may even provide better offers than Amazon. They may also throw in a longer warranty or free delivery.

For even more advice, see IndyBest’s top tips for securing the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

Do you need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of Prime Day discounts, you must be a Prime member. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. If you’re 18-22-years-old, you can pay £4.49 a month (half the standard price), and you can get a six-month trial to see if it’s for you. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

However, if you’re unsure about adding another monthly cost to your bills, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits, and you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. Just bear in mind that this only works if you haven’t signed up for the free trial before.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day coverage

IndyBest’s reviews experts and I track the prices of popular products year-round and have covered Amazon Prime Day and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our respective fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from TVs, laptops and power tools to vacuums, air fryers and mattresses.

Within our Amazon Prime Day guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

