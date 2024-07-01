Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The 10th ever Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on 16 July this year. We’re expecting to see big discounts and daily deals on some of the best laptops of 2024, not to mention savings on everything from TVs and power tools to headphones, coffee machines and more.

Laptops are always popular purchases during Prime Day, though, in recent years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in cheap devices from unknown brands appearing in the sale. Finding the exact model of laptop you want at Amazon can be tricky, too, as there’s usually a mix of older and newer models listed alongside one another, usually with the same names.

That’s why, every year, your team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you filter through the chaff. Our years of experience navigating Amazon’s megasale means we can bring you the very best deals on laptops we’ve tested and can recommend.

The sale is still weeks away but we’ve already started to round up the best laptop deals to expect this Prime Day, as well as how to access Prime Day deals and the offers you can shop right now.

When will Prime Day laptop deals start?

Amazon has confirmed this year’s Prime Day will run from Tuesday 16 July to Wednesday 17 July, giving you two full days to find the best laptop deals in the sale. However, if you’re eager to upgrade before then, we’ve rounded up the best deals available on laptops at Amazon right now.

Best early Prime Day laptop deals

Microsoft Surface laptop 5: Was £1,269, now £919.71, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Surface laptop 5 appears in our round-up of the best laptops of 2024, and, with the latest model just announced, we’re seeing big savings on the still-excellent 2022 edition. Our tester was impressed by the slick user experience, saying: “Whereas most other Windows laptops come preloaded with sketchy third-party apps and anti-virus bloatware, Microsoft’s Surface laptops are much closer to the Apple-style user experience: clean, tidy, and simple to use.”

Asus zenbook 14: Was £579.99, now £529.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Asus makes some of the smartest-looking Windows laptops around, and the zenbook 14 is no exception. The 2.8K display is impressive, offering rich cinema-style visuals, while the Intel i5 processor is powerful enough to handle demanding tasks. While this model is more than a year old, these are still excellent specifications for a laptop costing less than £600.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop: Was £299.99, now £177.78, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

The budget option from one of our top-rated laptop brands, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is about as basic as Windows laptops come. It’s powered by the entry-level Intel Celeron processor, offers a good selection of ports including a MicroSD card reader and an HDMI port, and a decent webcam for Zoom calls. It’s ideal for writing, web browsing, emailing and tackling spreadsheets.

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £399.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover, so you can use it as an 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, so, you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but it can do everything your web browser can do while letting you access Google Play Store apps for more creative tasks, such as picture editing. The top-spec model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage currently has £150 off, ahead of Prime Day.

Dell Inspiron 15: Was £449.99, now £418.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The mid-range Dell Inspiron 15 was permanently discounted to £450 last year, and this deal knocks off an extra 7 per cent. A great all-rounder from the most trusted name in laptops, it combines an excellent 120Hz with fast performance for light tasks such as word processing and web browsing.

Apple MacBook air 13.6in (M3): Was £1,099, now £1,029, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple isn’t known for taking part in many sales, but you can still find some small savings across its laptop range. Here’s the best deal on the 13.6in version of the latest MacBook air, powered by the new M3 chip. In our full MacBook air M3 review, our tester called it “the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance”.

The laptop deals we expect to see this Prime Day

Last year’s Prime Day sale saw discounts on the latest models from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Acer and more. In 2024, we expect to see those brands return, this time focusing on their newest laptops running on the latest hardware specifications.

Keep an eye on our list of the best laptops of 2024 to get an idea of what to look out for. We’re unlikely to see any serious discounts on the new MacBook air and MacBook pro, but we could see the likes of the Dell XPS 15 (£1,549, Amazon.co.uk) or the Lenovo yoga slim 7 (£755.96, Amazon.co.uk) drop in price.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do. The sale was originally created to push customers towards Amazon’s monthly subscription service, which unlocks a bunch of perks, including unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals from 16 July.

