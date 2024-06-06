Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day is set to return this July, promising big discounts on top-rated TVs from 2024. We should also see prices drop on everything else on Amazon’s shelves, from laptops and smart home tech to coffee makers and headphones.

Prime Day has historically seen some of the most popular 4K and OLED televisions drop to their lowest ever prices, and with major brands like LG, Sony and Panasonic having refreshed their line-up for 2024, we’re expecting to see the biggest savings come to the outgoing models from last year.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on Amazon’s own range of TVs. During last year’s Prime Day sale, the retailer surprised shoppers with an invitation-only deal on the 55in 4-series Fire TV. A few thousand lucky customers picked up the £549 set for just £149.

Will we see a repeat of Amazon’s flash TV sale this year? If we do, our team of IndyBest experts will make sure you’ll be the first to know about it. We’ll be tracking the best TV deals during the two-day Prime Day sale, as well as rounding up the best early discounts we’ve spotted ahead of the event.

When do Prime Day TV deals start?

Amazon has confirmed a July Prime Day, but the specific dates remain a mystery. Based on past Prime Day events, we’re predicting a likely start on either Tuesday July 9 or Tuesday July 16. The sale traditionally kicks off at midnight and runs for a full 48 hours, giving you plenty of time to shop around for deals.

That said, Amazon is fond of dropping in a few time limited lightning deals to keep us on our toes. We’ll be constantly updating this page throughout the sale to bring you the latest TV deals, so check back in with us if you want to catch the best discounts.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

You don’t have to hang around until Prime Day to snag a discount TV. Here are a few standout offers we’ve found on Amazon recently.

Amazon Fire TV 50in Omni QLED series 4K smart TV: Was £649.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Omni is the top-of-the-line model in Amazon’s line-up of own-brand televisions, thanks to its sharp and vivid 4K screen enhanced by the vibrant and contrasting QLED display technology. There’s currently a discount of between 20 and 30 per cent applied across the full range of sizes – from 43in to 65in – so you won’t miss out on the offer when choosing a set that fits your room.

Samsung 43in CU8000: Was £365, now £275, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Launched last year, the Samsung CU8000 remains one of the best budget TV options around, especially if 4K picture quality is your priority. As well as looking great, it runs on Samsung’s best-in-class interface and supports all of the major streaming services natively, as well the GeForce Now and Xbox apps for playing games via the cloud and without an actual console.

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £765, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

The LG C3 is a brilliant 4K smart TV and one of the best televisions you can buy today, pairing superb OLED picture quality with a slick interface and great compatibility with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sold at £1,499 when it launched, the LG C3 has tumbled steadily downwards in price to become one of the best bargains in TVs too. The arrival of the newer LG C4 – which is only a marginal upgrade over this model – means the LG C3 is cheaper than ever.

The TV deals we expect to see this Prime Day

Prime Day is an opportunity to grab a new TV for less, especially if you’re happy to shop around for a model from last year. With newer models arriving on the market, retailers often slash prices on older models to clear inventory, so that’s where the best bargains tend to hide out.

This year, expect to see some deals on 4K and OLED TVs from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. We’re keeping a close eye on one of our favourite sets, the LG C3 (was £1,499.99, now £777.48, Amazon.co.uk) as well as Amazon’s own range of Fire TVs, which last year enjoyed a frankly absurd £400 price drop to just £149.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

You need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals. The sale was designed to encourage shoppers to sign up for Prime, Amazon’s subscription service granting perks like unlimited next-day delivery as well as access to streaming services like Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Signing up is easy. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month, or you can save by paying the annual subscription fee of £95. New users can take advantage of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, during which they can access the deluge of Prime Day deals when they become available.

