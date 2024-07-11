Support truly

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale runs from Tuesday 16 July until Wednesday 17 July, promising hefty discounts on everything from laptops and Apple devices to coffee makers and headphones. Our IndyBest shopping experts will be on hand to help you keep track of the best offers throughout the event, and right here is where we’ll be bringing you the best Prime Day TV deals for 2024.

Prime Day usually sees some of the most popular 4K and OLED televisions fall to their lowest ever prices. Big brands such as LG, Sony and Panasonic have refreshed their line-up for 2024, too, so, we’re expecting to see the biggest savings applied to the outgoing models from last year.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on Amazon’s own range of TVs. During last year’s Prime Day sale, the retailer surprised shoppers with an invitation-only deal on the 55in 4 series Fire TV. A few thousand lucky customers picked up the £549 set for just £149.

Will we see a repeat of Amazon’s flash TV sale this year? If we do, our team of IndyBest experts will make sure you’ll be the first to know about it. We’ll be tracking the best TV deals during the two-day Prime Day sale, as well as rounding up the best early discounts we’ve spotted ahead of the event.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2024

When do Prime Day TV deals start?

Amazon has confirmed this year’s Prime Day sale runs from Tuesday 16 July to Wednesday 17 July. The sale traditionally kicks off at midnight and runs for a full 48 hours, giving you plenty of time to shop for deals.

That said, Amazon is fond of dropping in a few time-limited lightning deals, to keep us on our toes. We’ll be constantly updating this page throughout the sale, bringing you the latest TV deals, so check back in with us if you want to catch the best discounts.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

You don’t have to hang around until Prime Day to snag a discounted TV. Here are a few standout offers available at Amazon right now.

LG B4 55in 4K OLED TV: Was £1,599.99, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

We usually recommend shopping around for deals on TVs from 2023, but this £650 saving on the 2024 edition of LG’s B series set is too good to ignore. The 55in LG B4 offers a more responsive processor, a brighter display and a set of four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers with multiple consoles.

Buy now

TCL QM8B 50in 4K QLED TV: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( TCL )

There’s 25 per cent off the TCL QM8B at Amazon right now. The Q series of TCL sets is at the premium end of the brand’s range, and this particular model was the headliner of TCL’s 2023 line-up. It features a bright mini-LED display, runs on the slick Google TV interface with voice controls, and comes in at an aggressively cheap price.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 50in Omni QLED series 4K smart TV: Was £649.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Omni is the top-of-the-line model in Amazon’s line-up of own-brand televisions, thanks to its sharp and vivid 4K screen enhanced by the vibrant and contrasting QLED display technology. There’s currently a discount of between 20-30 per cent applied across the full range of sizes – from 43in to 65in – so, you won’t miss out on the offer when choosing a set that fits your room.

Buy now

Samsung 43in CU8000: Was £365, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Launched last year, the Samsung CU8000 remains one of the best budget TV options around, especially if 4K picture quality is your priority. As well as looking great, it runs on Samsung’s best-in-class interface and supports all of the major streaming services natively, as well the GeForce Now and Xbox apps for playing games via the cloud and without an actual console.

Buy now

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

The LG C3 is a brilliant 4K smart TV and one of the best televisions you can buy today, pairing superb OLED picture quality with a slick interface and great compatibility with the PS5 and Xbox series X. Sold at £1,499 when it launched, the LG C3 has tumbled steadily downwards in price to become one of the best bargains in TVs. The arrival of the newer LG C4 – which is only a marginal upgrade over this model – means the LG C3 is cheaper than ever.

Buy now

The TV deals we expect to see this Prime Day

Prime Day is an opportunity to grab a new TV for less, especially if you’re happy to shop around for a model from last year. With newer models arriving on the market, retailers often slash prices on older models, to clear inventory, so, that’s where the best bargains tend to hide out.

This year, expect to see some deals on 4K and OLED TVs from top brands such as LG, Samsung and Sony. We’re keeping a close eye on one of our favourite sets, the LG C3 (was £1,499.99, now £756.50, Amazon.co.uk), as well as Amazon’s own range of Fire TVs, which last year enjoyed a frankly absurd £400 price drop to just £149.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals. The sale was designed to encourage shoppers to sign up for Prime, Amazon’s subscription service that grants perks such as unlimited next-day delivery as well as access to streaming services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Signing up is easy. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month, or you can save by paying the annual subscription fee of £95. New users can take advantage of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, during which they can access the deluge of Prime Day deals on 16 July.

