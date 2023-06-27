Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals 2023: Early savings to bag now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has announced it’s annual Prime Day sale will take place on Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July, and that means it’s time to start making your shopping list. By being prepared in advance, you can skip the sales stress and save big on something you really need (or want).

Whether you’re on the search for a new pair of headphones, a TV or another signifgicant tech purchase or you’re looking to replace items around the home, such as mattresses and coffee machines, the Prime Day sale has it all.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be bringing you the best deals from the moment the sale kicks off on 11 July and updating our information right through until 23:59 on 12 July.

We’re on a real mission to help you make the most of your hard-earned cash, so we’ll also be giving you some product information before the main event. We’ve curated some handy product guides to help you work out what you actually want and need. Turning our attention to tech, laptops, Apple products, mattresses, air con and more, it’s a good idea to soak up the information inside these guides, so you know exactly what to shop and can add items to your basket before stock runs out.

Some of the best bargains to be had are on vacuum cleaners, with the chance to clean up on discounts of more than 50 per cent on powerful, dust-blitzing models that could reduce the amount of time you spend doing housework. The call for decent suction and easy manoeuvrability has never been stronger, especially when there’s serious savings to be had.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far, from how to bag a bargain on top-rated brands such as Dyson and Shark to which corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners are already on sale.

Best early Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is a great option for homes with pets, as it’s lightweight, fast and nippy for everyday use. Even better, it removes hair from the brush as it moves, so you don’t have to pull out any tangles. A unique comb and bristle-guard separates and removes all lengths of hair from the brush-roll automatically, helping to keep your home looking immaculate without much effort.

Miele 12029900 classic C1 junior bagged cylinder vacuum cleaner: Was £199, now £157.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bagged vacuum cleaners are better for those with allergies, as you never have to come into contact with dust when emptying the machine. This Miele model has large 4.5l bags that last for ages, as well as impressive 800W suction power to tackle dirt and dust particles. Weighing only 5.8kg, it’s lightweight and has a 9m operating radius, so you can go from room to room without searching for new power sockets.

Tower T513011 cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we’re yet to see Dyson enter the online bargain bucket, there are some savings to be had on adaptations of their innovations. This cordless Tower vacuum cleaner features cyclonic suction and is said to provide consistent airflow to effortlessly suck up and break down dirt from all floor types. For a thorough clean, it has a handy 1l dustbin capacity.

Hoover upright 300 pet vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We may love our furry animal friends but there’s not much fun to be had when it comes to cleaning up after them. However, this vacuum has several features that claim to make it easier to tidy up after pets, including a mini turbo brush that will penetrate deep into carpets, cushions and fabric to lift out stubborn pet hair. It also has a washable HEPA 13 filter to trap dust, pollen, and other allergen particles, helping to purify the air in your home while you clean.

Russell Hobbs RHCV3601 atlas pet 2.5l cylinder vacuum: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This combines power with an affordable price tag. A vacuum cleaner with 750W of suction power would usually cost more than £100, but is now available for less than £55. With a 2.5l dust capacity, you can vacuum your home without the worry of constant emptying. A carry handle makes it easier to transport between rooms, too.

Proscenic X1 robot vacuum cleaner with mop: Was £499, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sit back and let a robot clean and mop for you. Proscenic is a power player in robot vacuum cleaner technology, and this entry-level model is packed with smart features. You can control the robot with your voice through Amazon Alexa, tell it what time to clean and for how long, and watch as it effortlessly switches between carpet and hard floor. There’s hours of fun to be had watching it clean as you’re watching TV or chatting with friends.

Shark NZ690UK anti-hair-wrap upright corded vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Go to war on dirt with this adaptable vacuum cleaner that has bright LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust. Use it has an upright to cover floors fast or detach it from the main unit to comfortably clean under furniture, sofas, up high and more. A button on the side allows you to switch between carpets and hard-floor settings and adjust the suction, so you’re in control every step of the way.

When will Prime Day deals on vacuum cleaners begin?

Amazon has announced this year’s Amazon Prime Day will take place on 11-12 July, which means 48 hours of savings.

This Amazon Prime Day will be the online retailer’s eighth since starting the event in 2015. In recent years, the retail giant has got into the habit of launching early deals ahead of the event, with the company unveiling a host of discounts from 21 June this year.

The ecommerce behemoth also brought us something called the Prime Early Access Sale in October last year, and the Amazon Spring Sale was held a few months ago. However, those two events are small fry compared with the summer deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day. The best deals on vacuum cleaners will be revealed between now and 23.59pm on 12 July.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to access the deals?

In a word: yes. To access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership. Though, if you haven’t already signed up in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial that will allow you to shop the Prime Day deals before deciding whether to continue your subscription. Membership costs £8.99 a month, while students can enjoy it for half price.

It’s simple to sign up by following the instructions on the Amazon Prime landing page.

Vacuum cleaner deals to expect this year

Unsurprisingly, it’s the big brands we’re hoping to see in the Amazon Prime Day sale this year – Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bosch and more – and we don’t think we’ll be disappointed. Although we can’t yet say for certain which types of vacuum cleaners will feature, a little look at last year should give us some clues.

The Shark Statos upright vacuum cleaner fell in price by £130 to £299 (Amazon.co.uk), displaying quite an impressive discount. And the Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB fell down even further to £179.99 (Amazon.co.uk), showing there are some real savings to be had.

How to keep up to date with the best Prime Day offers

Our experts are on hand to cover everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day across the IndyBest site, so, check in regularly for all the latest updates. If you’re after a specific product, be sure to bookmark the dedicated product pages, including tech, laptops, Apple products, mattresses, air con and, of course, vacuum cleaners.

If you want to be super organised, you can also add the products you’ve truly set your heart on to your Amazon wish list, so you can access it quickly and keep track of any price changes. Just look out for the retailer sneakily shifting the RRP, making it look like you’re getting a better deal than you actually are.

It’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls ‘lightning deals’, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

