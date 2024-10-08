Dyson airwrap has a rare $100 saving in Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale (aka Big Deal Days event) has kicked off with thousands of savings up for grabs – be that on Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds (was $249, now $168.99, Amazon.com) or Le Creuset Dutch ovens (was $430, now $279.95, Amazon.com). While all exciting, it’s this rare deal on Dyson’s airwrap that I can’t ignore.

If you’re anything like me and have been coveting the cult hair tool for some time, you’ll know it doesn’t come cheap and it is very rarely discounted. But thanks to Prime Day, it currently has $100 off, making now the perfect time to invest.

If you’re on the fence, the team has praised it for being “simple and straightforward” to use, styling hair “quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed” – the perfect hair tool for newbies and pros alike. With very little heat, it can help you achieve a voluminous blowout in no time.

Dyson airwrap: Was $599.99, now $499.99, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

The Dyson airwrap needs very little introduction. But for the uninitiated, it has the power to transform limp and lifeless locks in minutes. Take it from beauty writer Louise Whitbread, who reviewed the Dyson tool and achieved a bouncy blow-dry in just 15 minutes.

She liked that there was “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with her favourite being “the original barrels, which encourage the hair to wrap itself around them (without getting tangled, we hasten to add) for a soft, voluminous, light curl”.

It’s “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired” and the “customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”. Even better, it’s surprisingly quiet. What more could you want?

Amazon’s Prime Day event runs for just 48 hours, so if you’re looking to have a good hair day every day, now really is the time to invest.