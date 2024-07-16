Jump to content
Elemis cleansing balm is my favourite – and it’s reduced for Amazon Prime Day

Definitely one for the skincare hall of fame

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:21 BST
The Elemis pro collagen rose cleansing balm is reduced by 27 per cent this Prime Day
The Elemis pro collagen rose cleansing balm is reduced by 27 per cent this Prime Day (Stock/The Independent)

The Elemis pro collagen cleansing balm (was £48, now £35.19, Amazon.co.uk) is no newbie to the world of skincare. In fact, it’s got its own not-so-little fan club and, today, we’re here to let those fans (and the cleanser curious among us) know that it’s reduced by almost 30 per cent for Amazon Prime Day.

I first used the cleansing balm back in 2020 and it’s been a staple on my Christmas wishlist every year thereafter. It’s available in three formulas – the original pro collagen balm (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the ‘naked’ fragrance-free version and, of course, the rose – the Elemis pro collagen balms are one the most luxurious and indulgent ways to end your day. Think a steaming hot white flannel and a facial massage to dissolve away the day’s makeup, with bursts of rose and a silky melting oil under your fingers.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Elemis bestseller, I got re-stuck in with it to give you a full rundown of what it’s like and whether it’s worth your hard-earned money. Here’s how I got on (or if you’re an OG pro collagen fanatic, you can skip ahead and click to buy using the link below).

How I tested

The balm turns to a milky oil once warmed on the skin (Lucy Smith)
The balm turns to a milky oil once warmed on the skin (Lucy Smith) (Theindependent)

While I’ve used the Elemis pro collagen rose cleansing balm on and off for the past four years, I wanted to get reacquainted with the formula for a more granular review. I tested the balm while removing a full face of makeup and as a second cleanse on makeup-free skin. I made note of how easy it was to remove my waterproof mascara, whether there was any residual makeup on my flannel during my second cleanse and how the product felt on my skin during and after cleansing. Keep reading to see my takeaways.

ELEMIS pro-collagen cleansing balm

Amazon Prime day deal Elemis pro collagen rose cleansing balm Indybest
  • Size: 100g
  • Key ingredients: Deeply hydrating elderberry oil, thirst-quenching padina pavonica brown algae and starflower oil to encourage healthy skin
  • Type: Balm to oil/milk
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes, with rose extract
  • Why we love it
    • Smells divine, like a greenhouse full of roses
    • The texture is instantly soothing
    • Melts make-up without dragging
  • Take note
    • It will melt in warmer weather, making it tough to extract from the packaging

With a buttery texture, Elemis’ 11-year-old pro-collagen cleansing balm begins as a solid, warming under your fingertips and melting into a soothing oil. This process continues as the oil turns milky upon mixing with water (on your face or flannel), leaving your skin feeling comfortably clean – no tightness here.

Upon removing my make-up, I worked the product gently into my eyelashes to remove my waterproof mascara and found the process to be almost therapeutic in the way that gua sha-ing is. What’s more, the oil doesn’t sting if it makes contact with your eyes. Regarding foundation removal, my flannel came away covered in the remains of my day’s base layer, and in one or two swipes of the cloth, it was indeed all gone. Upon second cleansing, only a light tinge of makeup had stained the flannel and, quite frankly, I always double cleanse – à la Caroline Hirons – anyway.

My only gripe with Elemis’ pro-collagen balm – both the original and rose formulas – is how the product can become wet in its container during hotter spells. For instance, it wouldn’t be my first choice as a travel bag cleanser for a sunny holiday.

  1.  £35 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm

With four years of use under my belt, I can confidently say that the Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm is not only one of the best cleansers for removing make-up, but it’s one of my favourites for bringing a bit of spa-like calm into your everyday routine. The rose version adds to that aromatherapy feel even more so, and the tub looks gorgeous on my bathroom shelf. With more than £10 off for Amazon Prime Day, I won’t be passing up the opportunity to stock up.

Looking for more discounts? Check out our guide to the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

