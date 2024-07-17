Support truly

It’s the final day of Prime Day - between now and midnight tonight, big discounts on some of the best laptops of 2024 are continuing to drop left, right and centre, not to mention savings on everything from TVs and power tools to headphones, coffee machines and more.

While you might have already spotted a cheap laptop with a huge discount from an unknown brand appearing in the sale, we’d recommend staying away from those. Laptops receive some of the biggest price cuts during Prime Day but don’t be lured in by the price tag.

It’s a minefield out there when it comes to laptop deals. That’s why, every year, your team of IndyBest experts are continuously on hand to help you filter through the chaff. Our years of experience navigating Amazon’s mega sale means we can bring you the very best deals on laptops we’ve tested and can recommend.

Below, we’re rounding up the best laptop deals to shop this Prime Day from the likes of Lenovo, Apple, Asus and more.

Best Prime Day laptop deals 2024

Apple MacBook air 13.6in (M3): Was £1,099, now £949.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple isn’t known for taking part in many sales, but you can still find some small savings across its laptop range. Here’s the best deal on the 13.6in version of the latest MacBook air, powered by the new M3 chip. In our full MacBook air M3 review, our tester called it “the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance”.

Acer Aspire 3 laptop: Was £549, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a new laptop, this could be your perfect match as it’s now 30 per cent off. It features a HD webcam and dual microphones with AI technology to reduce background noise, so whoever you’re video calling will be able to hear you clearly. When our tester reviewed a similar model they deemed it the best value student laptop and found it to be “ideal for working remotely and watching entertainment on the go”.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop: Was £229.00, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

The budget option from one of our top-rated laptop brands, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is about as basic as Windows laptops come. It’s powered by the entry-level Intel Celeron processor, offers a good selection of ports including a MicroSD card reader and an HDMI port, and a decent webcam for Zoom calls. It’s ideal for writing, web browsing, emailing and tackling spreadsheets.

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £399.99, now £313.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover, so you can use it as an 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, so, you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but it can do everything your web browser can do while letting you access Google Play Store apps for more creative tasks, such as picture editing. The top-spec model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage currently has 22 per cent off.

Dell Inspiron 15: Was £449.99, now £404.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The mid-range Dell Inspiron 15 was permanently discounted to £450 last year, and this deal knocks off an extra 10 per cent. A great all-rounder from the most trusted name in laptops, it combines an excellent 120Hz with fast performance for light tasks such as word processing and web browsing.

When will Prime Day laptop deals start?

Amazon Prime Day deals started at midnight on 16 July and will run until 11:59pm on 17 July.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do. The sale was originally created to push customers towards Amazon’s monthly subscription service, which unlocks a bunch of perks, including unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals from 16 July.

