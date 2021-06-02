The countdown to the shopping bonanza is on (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, one of the biggest shopping events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is nearly here. This may come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year, or July like previous years, but the retailer has confirmed the sale event will be going ahead this month, so it’s time to get your shopping lists in order.

For the uninitiated, Prime Day is an online, Amazon-only shopping event that’s best known for hugely competitive deals on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best offers come in the form of tech, home appliances, gaming, laptops and even fashion.

The official date has finally been confirmed by the retailer, with a press release stating that Prime Day 2021 will run from 21 to 22 June, meaning there are just weeks to go.

To really stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find top tips for securing the absolute best deals, advice on preparing for the big event and everything to expect, including the best deals from last year for comparison.

And as the discerning deal-hunters we are, we’ll also make sure you’re in the know by sharing all the unmissable deals here across the shopping event – keeping an eye out for the cheapest price for AirPods Pro or a new TV.

Plus, Amazon is renowned for dropping pre-Prime Day deals ahead of the big day, so stay tuned for any early bird discounts. Happy shopping!

Read more on Amazon Prime Day:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.