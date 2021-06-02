Amazon Prime Day UK – live: Retailer confirms event will take place on 21-22 June
There are huge savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion and more
Calling all bargain-hunters, one of the biggest shopping events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is nearly here. This may come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year, or July like previous years, but the retailer has confirmed the sale event will be going ahead this month, so it’s time to get your shopping lists in order.
For the uninitiated, Prime Day is an online, Amazon-only shopping event that’s best known for hugely competitive deals on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best offers come in the form of tech, home appliances, gaming, laptops and even fashion.
The official date has finally been confirmed by the retailer, with a press release stating that Prime Day 2021 will run from 21 to 22 June, meaning there are just weeks to go.
To really stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find top tips for securing the absolute best deals, advice on preparing for the big event and everything to expect, including the best deals from last year for comparison.
And as the discerning deal-hunters we are, we’ll also make sure you’re in the know by sharing all the unmissable deals here across the shopping event – keeping an eye out for the cheapest price for AirPods Pro or a new TV.
Plus, Amazon is renowned for dropping pre-Prime Day deals ahead of the big day, so stay tuned for any early bird discounts. Happy shopping!
Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals to expect
Prime Day is the best time to nab a competitive price on the latest pieces of tech, whether you’re after a pair of wireless earbuds, headphones, smart speakers or even a new laptop.
Ahead of the two-day shopping bonanza, we’ve got all the details on what you can expect, including the best early tech deals to buy right now, how to take part and what products were discounted last year.
How to get the best Prime Day deals
Prime Day offers thousands of discounts across tech, fashion, home and toys during the two-day event, so it can be difficult to find the best deals. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding the items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.
It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.
We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.
How to take part in Amazon Prime Day
Now that a date has been confirmed, it’s time to get prepared. Prime Day discounts are exclusively available to those who have an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to access the deals you’re going to need to sign-up in advance.
The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.
If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Good morning deal-hunters!
Today, Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2021 will take place from 21 June to 22 June, meaning there are just weeks to go.
Make sure to stay tuned here, where we will keep you informed on all the latest news and deals across the two-day shopping bonanza.
