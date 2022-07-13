When is the next Amazon Prime Day in the UK?

We’ve rolled into the second day of Prime Day 2022, where there’s epic deals up for grabs across tech, home appliances, fitness buys, alcohol, TVs and plenty more.

The first day of Amazon’s sale saw record-breaking discounts on the likes of its own-brand Echo dot and the Nintendo Switch, and you’ve still got until midnight tonight to secure hundreds of savings.

Savvy shoppers will already be wondering when the next Prime Day sale is. We’ve got some news for you: Amazon is planning to host a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day in autumn this year, according to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider.

The retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit their Lightning Deals – short, time-limited promotional discounts – for an event it’s calling the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If confirmed, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year.

Precisely when the rumoured second Prime Day might happen is unknown. According to the leaked memos, third-party sellers were given until 22 July to submit their deals. Sellers using Amazon’s own fulfillment services reportedly have until 12 September to ship any products they wish to include in the sale. Business Insider reports that “invited sellers say it appears to be scheduled for October.”

This isn’t the first time Amazon has been rumoured to be planning some kind of Prime Day 2.0, though in previous years these follow-up sales events never materialised. This year could be different however. The retail giant’s growth has slowed after the initial boom in early pandemic sales was followed by a cost-of-living slump.

An Amazon spokesperson told us that these are just rumours, but as soon as we hear anymore, we’ll keep you posted.

Amazon’s two-day sale kicked off yesterday, Tuesday 12 July and ends at midnight tonight. The retailer is resuming its usual mid-summer slot after some turbulence in the last two years thanks to the pandemic. Early deals on big-ticket brands kicked off on 21 June, three full weeks before Prime Day starts. This is the earliest that Amazon has ever unveiled pre-Prime Day deals.

If the rumoured second 2022 Prime Day event doesn’t materialise, the next Amazon sale will land in July 2023.

