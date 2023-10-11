Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All good things must come to an end, and Amazon Prime Day is in its final throes. The retailer’s sale – which it is dubbing Prime Big Deal Days – has delivered some stellar savings across everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and home appliances.

If it’s the latter category you’re most interested in, you are not alone. The air fryer hype is showing no signs of waning, and we’ve spotted the Prime Day deal you’ve been waiting for. Amazon’s only gone and slashed the price of the Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer.

This one is set apart from the rest, due to the fact it features two drawers – each zone can fit up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken. Aside from being used as an air fryer, it can also roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. If you’re yet to invest in one, there’s no better time than Prime Day to take the plunge. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the deal.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £219.99, now £151, Amazon.co.uk

It’s fair to say Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer brands – and we can see why. A very similar model to this one was awarded a full five stars in our review of the best air fryers (which features two models from the brand), and was praised for being able to cook chicken, chips and chopped-up veg much faster. Our tester said the results were a lot “tastier and crispier, compared with cooking in other air fryer models”.

The Ninja foodi has six cooking functions – max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate – as well as two drawers, making it a versatile and handy appliance. It also has a large capacity, so it’s a great option for bigger households. It’s worth noting it’s rare to see discounts on Ninja’s air fryers during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, so it’s a great time to buy.

