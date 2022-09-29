Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another one? Yes, that’s right – for the first time, Amazon is having a second Prime Day sales event in the same year.

The previous Prime Day happened in July and, while we all expected to hunker down for a bit ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, Amazon has instead announced a second Prime Day, taking place over two days in October.

Officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, the event will be the perfect opportunity to kickstart your Christmas shopping, and pick up some deals ahead of Black Friday, which takes place in November.

You know the score by now – the Prime Day sale will see Amazon reduce the prices of hundreds of products across loads of categories, with discounts on everything from TVs and laptops, to games consoles, home appliances, mattresses and more.

There’s likely to be Prime Day deals on the company’s own devices too. This means Amazon’s Echo, Kindle and Fire products, so if you’re in the market for a new ebook reader, TV streamer, or a whole host of smart home gadgets, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ll keep you updated about all the best bargains during the sale event.

When will Prime Day deals on Amazon devices begin?

Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of 2022, known officially as the Prime Early Access Sale, will take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October. The 48-hour event will see deals come and go, with some items only selling at their reduced price until stock runs dry, or for a set amount of time.

The event starts at 12am PDT on 11 October, which is 6am in the UK, and runs for 48 hours across 15 countries. Amazon says deals “will drop throughout the event,” so shoppers will need to keep a close eye on Amazon’s website, and of course on our IndyBest pages, so they don’t miss a bargain.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes – the clue is in the name with this one. Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Prime members. While Prime costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year in the UK, a free 30-day trial is available for those who haven’t held a Prime account in the past 12 months. Anyone who opened an account and used their free trial for the summer Prime Day this year won’t be able to do the same for the autumn event.

But those who haven’t held a Prime account for 12 months can open one and use the free 30-day trial to complete all of their October Prime Day purchases. Then simply close your account after the sale ends, and you won’t be charged.

Signing up for Amazon Prime is easy. Just go to the main landing page and enter your details.

What to expect from Prime Day Amazon devices deals in 2022

The summer Prime Day sale saw loads of prices cut across Amazon’s various product lines. This included Kindle ebook readers, Echo earphones and smart speakers, Ring video doorbells, Fire TV streaming devices, Blink smart security cameras, Fire tablets and Eero wifi networking equipment.

With Amazon launching a whole host of new products at its annual hardware event on 28 September – including an updated Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube, plus the all-new Kindle Scribe – we can expect to see their predecessors discounted earlier in the Prime Day sale. The fourth-generation Echo Dot may well be included in a deal or two, along with the original Fire TV Cube.

The best devices deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day event in the UK

As a taster of what to expect from the sale, here are some of the best deals Amazon offered during the previous Prime Day this year.

The regular Kindle ebook reader was reduced from £34.99 to £69.99, and the pricier paperwhite model (£94.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced from £129.99 to £84.99. The retailer also cut the price of its flagship Kindle oasis (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk) from £229.99 to £159.99.

Smart speakers with the Alexa voice assistant also saw healthy price cuts, with the fourth-generation Echo Dot (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced to less than half price.

A better-than-half-price deal was also given to the Fire 7 tablet (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk), which fell to just £24.99.

