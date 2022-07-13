Prime Day 2022 live – day 2: Best deals at Amazon on Bose, Samsung, Ring and more
Today’s your final chance to bag a bargain on televisions, electric toothbrushes and more now
Calling all bargain-hunters, the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here – meaning today is your last chance to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.
The 48-hour bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming and so much more – with stellar savings on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline, to name a few.
Yesterday was stronger than ever with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot (just £19.99) as well as decent savings on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED. Other highlights included 45 per cent off Simba mattesses, a Microsoft surface at its lowest price ever and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The event ends at midnight tonight so time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, as the best deals are saved until the last day and we’ll be working around the clock to find them.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
What time does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?
This year Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event, taking place across Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July. It lasts only 48 hours, meaning the sales extravaganza ends at midnight on Wednesday 13 July. Just to remind you, in order to unlock this massive discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership costing £7.99 a month, or you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
So, you’d better be quick to grab a Prime Day deal, and keep a close eye on our regularly updated guides covering everything from AirPods and Lego, to robot vacuum cleaners and air fryers, for an expert sales shopping steer in the meantime. Our main guide has the creme de la creme of offers.
Save 40% on this Instant Pot air fryer for Prime Day
Instant Pot vortex 4-in-1 air fryer: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
Want to cook healthier food in half the time? An air fryer is the answer and Instant Pot’s 4-in-1 model is a bestseller for good reason. In our review of the kitchen gizmo, our tester said: “It’s handy and does what it says it will. It’s also quiet and easy to clean, and performs a number of other functions which helps it earn its keep in your cupboards.” They were not only impressed with the flavour of the food they cooked, but also the texture and crispiness. Right now for Prime Day, there’s 40 per cent off – meaning there’s no better time to invest.
Whether you prefer the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or some good old PC gaming, Amazon doesn’t discriminate when it comes to its Prime Day deals. Invest in a proper gaming chair that’s good for your posture or score a full bundle of the new F1 22, including gaming wheel. Find out the details on these offers and more in our guide to Prime Day gaming deals:
Invest in a new television set this Prime Day
Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save on big-ticket products like TVs. Whether you’re after one for gaming or binging, there are models from Samsung, LG, Hicense and more up for grabs at a fraction of the cost.
Samsung the frame 32in QLED TV: Was £599, now £369, Amazon.co.uk
Not only functioning as a high-quality 4K QLED smart TV with industry leading display technology and top-class picture quality, the Samsung frame is also convincing as a wall-mounted photo or picture frame when it’s not being used. An ambient light sensor adjusts the screen brightness to achieve a natural, paper-like quality, while near-invisible wiring and a clever cable-management box hidden away behind the main panel ensures your living room looks free from clutter.
LG OLED48C14LB 48in 4K UHD TV, 2021: Was £1,699, now £949, Amazon.co.uk
Save a massive £750 on this 48in C1 TV from LG this Prime Day. Named as one of our favourite smart TVs for gaming. Boasting a 4K display, 120Hz variable refresh rates and auto-low latency modes, available through all four HDMI ports, this is the TV for those PS5 and Xbox series X gamers. And even if you aren’t a first-person shooter, this is still a highly capable OLED TV ideal for blockbuster films and regular TV, thanks to the Alpha 9 processor.
This tower fan is reduced by nearly 50 per cent
If you’re huddled behind a laptop like us during the forecasted heatwave, you may be searching for a fan. The good news is that Prime Day is here with some very cool discounts. You can thank us later.
Pro Breeze oscillating tower fan: Was £99.99, now £52.49, Amazon.co.uk
This 40in portable 45W tower fan comes complete with three cooling speeds and four operational modes, plus it’s available in white or black to suit your colour preference.
The oscillating function reaches up to 90 degrees and there’s a handy automatic 15 hour timer too. Meanwhile, if you struggle to sleep thanks to overheating, the night mode has bedtime covered, and should reduce energy consumption overnight. You better be quick to snap up this cool 48 per cent saving, making Prime Day a breeze.
There’s 60% off Samsung’s galaxy buds right now
Samsung galaxy buds wireless earphones: Was £179, now £69, Amazon.co.uk
Looking for a new pair of earbuds? There’s a very sizeable 60 per cent off Samsung’s popular galaxy earphones for Prime Day right now. Designed for all-day comfort, the buds boast noise cancellation, 21 hours of play time, fast wireless charging and crystal clear microphones. And you can simply tap them to pause, play or skip.
Their predecessor, the galaxy buds2, earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless earphones so it’s safe to say we’re big fans of the design.
Supercharge your dental regime with this electric toothbrush deal
Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re searching for a new toothbrush, chances are you’ve realised that they don’t come cheap. But thanks to Amazon, this Oral-B option is currently 50 per cent off. It featured in our review of the best electric toothbrushes with our writer noting that the “oscillating action feels like it’s cleaning the teeth very thoroughly” and it performed particularly well when “clearing and braces”. You can even connect the toothbrush to an app via Bluetooth so that you can assess how well you’re brushing your gnashers.
PSA: Amazon’s bestselling Echo dot is just £19.99 right now
Amazon Echo dot (4th generation): Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
This deal sees the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker reduced by an impressive 60 per cent. As with all Echo products, the Echo dot features the Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to play music, set timers, control smart home devices and much more besides.
We featured the dot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”
Upgrade your home security system with Ring
Ring video doorbell: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
This wireless video doorbell features a 1080p Full HD camera and wifi for connecting to your router. When the doorbell is rung, your smartphone is alerted via the free Ring app, and you can then have a live video call with the visitor. The Ring also acts as a security camera, recording a portion of video when movement is detected, and there’s infrared technology for clear nighttime video when there’s no ambient light. The doorbell is powered by an included and removable rechargeable battery, and it works with Alexa too, so you can the assistant to show you who’s at the door. We named the Ring the “best for video quality” in our round-up of the best video doorbells of 2022, so it’s safe to say we’re big fans.
Save 50% on these top performing Bose headphones
Bose NC 700 headphones: Was £349.95, now £175, Amazon.co.uk
A superb pair of headphones, the Bose NC 700s come highly recommended by our expert shoppers and topped our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2022. They sound sublime across all genres, they’re comfortable to wear for hours on end, and they block out external noise better than any other over-ear headphones we’ve tested. Our reviewer was suitably impressed in their Bose NC 700 review. "It really is a pleasure to switch them on and switch the world off."
