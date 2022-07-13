We’re on hand to act as your very own personal shoppers, until the end of the event at midnight tonight (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here – meaning today is your last chance to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.

The 48-hour bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming and so much more – with stellar savings on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline, to name a few.

Yesterday was stronger than ever with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot (just £19.99) as well as decent savings on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED. Other highlights included 45 per cent off Simba mattesses, a Microsoft surface at its lowest price ever and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The event ends at midnight tonight so time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, as the best deals are saved until the last day and we’ll be working around the clock to find them.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.

Read more