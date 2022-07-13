Prime Day 2022 live – day 2: Best deals at Amazon on Bose, Ninja, Garmin and more
Today’s your final chance to bag a bargain on coffee machines, vacuums, electric toothbrushes and more
Calling all bargain-hunters, day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here – meaning today is your last chance to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.
The 48-hour bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming and so much more – with stellar savings on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline, to name a few.
Yesterday was stronger than ever with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot (just £19.99) as well as decent savings on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED. Other highlights included 45 per cent off Simba mattesses, a Microsoft surface at its lowest price ever and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The event ends at midnight tonight so time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, as the best deals are saved until the last day and we’ll be working around the clock to find them.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
Drown out the noise with Bose’s wireless earbuds
Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds: Was £249.95, now £139, Amazon.co.uk
Bose is well known for its exceptional noise-cancelling and that’s no different with their earbuds, which are now available with a 44 per cent discount. They’re small, discreet and come with three separate sets of earbud tips so you can make them as comfortable as possible. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, our tester said: “Bose noise cancelling is very detailed, with 10 settings to choose from, which you can adjust on the smartphone app, or set three favourite levels to use directly on the earbuds.” They also concluded: “The audio is outstanding: rich, lively and full of detail, they’re arguably the best on test.”
keep your cool with this Prime Day deal on an inflatable pool
Jhunswen inflatable paddling pool: Was £79.99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk
It’s over 25C and the summer holidays are fast approaching – time to fill up the paddling pool. If, like us, the duct tape holding your current pool together just can’t survive another year of garden swimming, the 20 per cent discount on this large family pool could save the day. At 255cm x 155cm x 44cm, the pool can hold up to two adults and three children and it even has an inflatable seat and backrest built in. No need to brave the heatwave traffic to the beach, Prime Day just made it easier to keep cool this summer.
The best deals in technology this Prime Day
Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount on a laptop or phone from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true, saving you time and those hard-earned pounds.
Google Pixel 6: Was £599, now £449, Amazon.co.uk
One of the best phones you can buy now has 25 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. The Google Pixel 6 is cheaper than it’s ever been, and is a streamlined, stylish and fast device powered by the tech giant’s custom-built Tensor chip. The chip enables all manner of clever machine-learning features, from intelligent battery management that dials down the power usage the apps you’re not using on the fly, to Google’s remarkable photo-processing tools, which can edit out interlopers hanging around in the background of your otherwise perfect selfie.
Microsoft Surface pro 8: Was £1,099, now £719.95, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a whopping £379 off the Microsoft Surface pro 8, one of the best portable Windows devices you can get your hands on. The Surface pro 8 runs on full-fat Windows 11, meaning it’s compatible with all of your standard Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. This doesn’t come with the keyboard case accessory (was £159.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is also on offer for Prime Day, and transforms it into a hybrid laptop that’s powerful enough for both work and play.
Save on a refurbished Xbox series S
Xbox series S, refurbished: Was £229.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and while this is a refurbished unit it will save you £40 off a brand new model. Refurbished consoles have been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. Like the PS5 digital edition, the Series S does not have a disc drive, meaning all games and media must be purchased digitally in order to be used.
While its technical specs might not match the more expensive series X, you still get access to the same selection of games and it even utilises the same controller, helping it land a spot in our round-up of the best games consoles. It’s a perfect gaming machine for downloadable titles such as Rocket League and Fortnite, or if you already own a Playstation 5 and want to experience some of Microsoft’s exclusive titles, this is the most affordable point of entry.
Sleep easy knowing you’ve saved 45% on Simba mattresses this Prime Day
With up to 45 per cent savings on the highly sought-after Simba hybrid mattress – plus many more discounts on mattress toppers, duvets and pillows – there is some real money to be saved this year that you won’t want to sleep on.
Simba hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £829, now £455.95, Amazon.co.uk
Being big fans of Simba, we’ve already done a thorough review of the double-size Simba hybrid mattress, and to say we were impressed would be an understatement. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester.
Recommending it for “medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach,” it seems like almost anyone would be happy with the purchase. And now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.
Snap up this Apple Airpods pro Prime Day saving
Apple AirPods pro with magsafe charging case: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
This Amazon deal will save you £56 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. What’s more, this deal includes the Magsafe charging case, so the AirPods can be charged when placed on a wireless charging pad. Our reviewer said of the Apple earphones: “The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in… If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. This is currently lower than last year’s Black Friday price.
Get Nespresso’s vertuo coffee machine for half price this Prime Day
Nespresso vertuo plus XN903140 coffee machine by Krups, white: Was £128.35, now £60.99, Amazon.co.uk
This white Nespresso machine is a limited-edition model exclusive to Amazon, making the massive 52 per cent Prime Day saving even more special. Catering for different cup sizes, whether you like an espresso or an americano, there’s no hanging about as this high-tech coffee machine heats up in around 40 seconds. Barcode technology offers adjustable brewing settings – meaning the individual brewing blend of each coffee pod is cleverly recognised by the machine – and the electronic open and close function automatically ejects capsules after use.
We featured a similar vertuo model in our best coffee pod machine round-up, which our reviewer described as “ridiculously easy to set up, operate and maintain” meaning this is a brand you can trust. You could even use the £139 saved to stock up on a range of tasty compatible vertuo pods. Life is too short for bad coffee, after all.
Get Deliveroo Plus for free
Get Deliveroo Plus for free
Prime Day comes with many great savings, but did you know being a Prime Member also gets you Deliveroo Plus? When you link your Deliveroo and Amazon account you unlock free deliveries on all orders over £25 for a year, as well as exclusive discounts and rewards.
Calling all bookworms: Amazon’s Kindle oasis is on sale right now
Kindle oasis, 2019: Was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a reason we gave the Kindle Oasis a shining review when it came out in 2019 – not only is it the more upmarket model of the Kindle family, but our reviewer described it as “the very best of the entire e-reader market”. Of course, there’s been plenty of versions since then, but it still has a very reliable design, with a light-adjusting screen, sharp and crisp display, and shape that is perfectly moulded to your hand. And as it is Amazon Prime Day, the price has now slashed by 30 per cent saving you £70. So, if you’re thinking about trying one out for the first time, this is a very safe bet.
How often is Prime Day?
Prime Day traditionally happens just once a year – usually in July – over 48 hours. However, this year there’s good news for bargain hunters as according to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider, Amazon is planning a there is a second Prime Day for the autumn.
The retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit their Lightning Deals – short, time-limited promotional discounts – for an event it’s calling the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If confirmed, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year.
Precisely when the rumoured second Prime Day might happen is unknown. According to the leaked memos, third-party sellers were given until 22 July to submit their deals. Sellers using Amazon’s own fulfillment services reportedly have until 12 September to ship any products they wish to include in the sale. Business Insider reports that “invited sellers say it appears to be scheduled for October.”
An Amazon spokesperson told us that these are just rumours, but as soon as we hear anymore, we’ll keep you posted.
