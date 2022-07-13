Prime Day 2022 live – day 2: Best deals at Amazon on Huawei, Shark, Bose and more
Today’s your final chance to bag a bargain on an air fryer, Amazon Echo dot, cordless vacuums and more
Calling all bargain-hunters, day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing – meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.
The 48-hour bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming and so much more – with marvellous savings on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline, to name a few.
Yesterday was stronger than ever with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot (just £19.99) as well as decent savings on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED. Other highlights included 45 per cent off Simba mattesses, a Microsoft surface at its lowest price ever and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The event ends at midnight tonight so time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, as the best deals are saved until the last day and we’ll be working around the clock to find them.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
Read more
Nail your summer reading list with these unmissable Kindle deals
Calling all bookworms – Amazon has done us a solid by slicing the price of its Kindle devices. The beauty of these gadgets is that you can hold thousands of titles in your hand (and never run out of bookshelf space, might we add). Here are a few deals we’ve spied so far.
Kindle, 2019: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
Knocked down from £69.99 to £34.99, we loved this Kindle so much, we gave it a glowing review back in 2019 when it was first released. Our writer noted its “excellent” front-light and “pleasing to the touch” design, describing it as “remarkable” for the price.
Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk
With 35 per cent off, both the brightness and temperature of this model can be tweaked to make your read more comfy. We love the Kindle paperwhite – in fact, it was crowned the best overall in our edit of the best ebook readers.
Snap up this Philips 4K telly while its 30% off
Good telly deals are hard to come by, so we were quick to pop this Phillips screen in our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals. Whether you’re finally catching up the latest season of Stranger Things or settling in for a huge gaming sesh, here’s a deal to turn your eyes square this Prime Day.
Philips 43PUS7506/12 43in smart TV 4K LED: Was £289, now £198, Amazon.co.uk
You can now save a decent 30 per cent on this already quite budget-friendly TV. Boasting HDR picture quality and a great sound system for a cinematic-like experience at home, its low input lag via HDMI 2.1 makes it suitable for gaming too.
We didn’t test this specific model, but another device from the brand was included in our best 4K TV round-up. That TV was far from a low-budget option like the one included in Amazon’s sale now, but it did support some nifty AI technology – hence the higher price tag. So, while you might miss out on that, when you consider the money you’re saving, we don’t think you’ll mind.
Love them or hate them, these Crocs are less than half price
Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £35.99, now £18.20, Amazon.co.uk
The ultimate ugly shoe, Crocs have enjoyed quite the resurgence recently. And right now, Amazon has sliced the price of these popular charcoal clogs by over half – so really, how could one resist?
While we haven’t tried these charcoal steeds, the classic clogs clomped their way into our best women’s clogs round-up, where our tester admitted that their comfort won them over.
They wrote: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that, they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.” Convinced?
Aveeno’s gamechanging moisturiser is (almost) half price this Prime Day
Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion: Was £7.14, now £3.98, Amazon.co.uk
Prime Day isn’t just for big-ticket items – it’s also great for everyday essentials too. Case in point, skincare.
We’ve just spotted a stellar deal on Aveeno’s moisturizing body lotion, which is ideal for soothing and hydrating sensitive skin.
We loved this product so much, in fact, that it was crowned one of our Gamechangers, where our tester loved its quick absorption, while leaving the “skin feeling slightly damp for around a minute, then supple and soft”. It was also an exclennet treatment for our reviewer’s eczema, as applying it will “will cause it to practically disappear in a couple of days.
This body lotion deal is soothing for your skin and budget
We’ve found a brilliant 44 per cent saving on Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion this Prime Day
Gtech’s cordless vacuum has a sparkling 40% off
Gtech airram MK2 cordless upright vacuum, grey: Was £229.99, now £138.99, Amazon.co.uk
Some might say that vacuum cleaners aren’t particularly exciting, but at IndyBest, we would have to disagree. With almost £100 off, this Gtech cordless vacuum deal is enough to get some hearts racing.
If you’re fed up with annoying wires making the chore even more, well, annoying, then a cordless vacuum is probably the way to go. And this one scooted its way into our round-up of the best, where our reviewer said they were “won over by the model’s performance – cleaning both carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard.”
Save a hearty 56% on this Morphy Richards slow cooker
Morphy Richards slow cooker sear and stew 460012 3.5L: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re all about no fuss cooking then it’s time to invest in a slow cooker. While it may be a little hot to think of warm dinners now, there’s no better time to invest. If you need a little extra convincing, we actually popped this model in our best slow cookers edit, where we thought it was best for smaller kitchens (ideal if you’re strapped for space).
“The dinky device takes up very little room alongside other pans and looks smart enough even when it’s left out on the worktop,” our tester said. Even better? It’s less than half price so you can rustle up tasty meals for much, much less.
We’re a sucker for Eufy’s robot vacuum cleaner – and it’s £120 off
Eufy robovac X8: Was £449.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk
If your vacuum cleaner has seen better days (or you’re passing the baton to a robot vacuum), this is definitely one to consider while it’s on sale.
Boasting a runtime of 180 minutes, the dust buster was even dubbed best for easy controls in our best robot vacuum cleaners round-up, where our reviewer said the device was “fast and accurate”, and wasn’t phased by “corners and under radiators and all those awkward spaces”.
Got a furry friend at home? This model should tackle that trail of pet hair they leave (so lovingly) behind, while the vacuums path can be controlled with the Eufy app. Nifty no?
Clean up with this 27 per cent saving
Amazon Prime Day is here: We’ve found 27 per cent off this Eufy robot vacuum cleaner
Instant Pot’s multi-cooker of dreams is 32% off this Prime Day
Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk
Heads up home chefs – if you’re a sucker for simple, fuss-free meals then this culinary gadget should certainly cut the mustard. It packs in 11 (yes 11) kitchen appliances in one, from pressure cooker and air fryer to slow cooker, steamer, grill and dehydrator.
If you need that little extra nudge, it’s been crowned with the IndyBest’s seal of approval too. Our tester compared the Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker with the Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, and the Instant Pot pipped the latter.
Instant Pot’s multi-cooker of dreams is at its cheapest price
Instant Pot’s pro crisp 11-in-1 multi cooker is an air fryer, pressure cooking and so much more – it’s reduced by £80 in Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale
This Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet bundle is on sale now
Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet with BuddyPhones bluetooth headset: Was £192.97, now £107.97, Amazon.co.uk
If your kids have been on your case for an Amazon Fire, you might be about to make their day. You can now snap up the Fire HD 8 – which features travel mode, study mode and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ – and a BuddyPhones playtime bluetooth headset.
These can basically pass as the kids’ version of AirPods (right?), while they’re made safe for little ones’ ears, too. At almost half price, Amazon isn’t playing around.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?
Amazon Prime Day takes place this year across Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July – so don’t worry, it’s not over yet!
Thundering on for a whole 48 hours, all good things must come to an end, of course, so the event will draw to a close at midnight tonight. In other words, you’d better get a wiggle on to ensure everything is ticked off your wishlist, whether it’s a shiny new air fryer, AirPods, or swanky new vacuum cleaner.
Stock up on savings because this is when Prime Day ends
All you need to about when the discounted Prime Day deals end and how to get the top deals
