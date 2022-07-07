Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Sneak preview of deals announced as early offers continue to land
From kitchen appliances to Nintendo Switch consoles, follow along for the hottest discounts and latest news
Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a week away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.
The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.
With just days to go, Amazon has confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, gaming, and more that you can expect on the big day (more on that later). And in even better news, it has announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.
Amazon doubling charity donations for Prime Day
What is AmazonSmile?
AmazonSmile offers a very easy way for you to support your chosen charity at no extra cost to you. By shopping through AmazonSmile, you’ll find the exact same products and low prices as you do on Amazon’s website, but the retailer donates a portion of the purchase price to your chosen charity.
AmazonSmile donations for Prime Day 2022
For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has confirmed that it will be doubling donations across the two-day shopping bonanza, so we’d certainly recommend shopping via AmazonSmile, now more than ever.
The best early Prime Day deals
This liveblog is here to bring you all the latest news and coverage across the early Amazon Prime Day sale. There’s plenty to get excited about from deals on gaming, tech, and Apple products to alcohol, fitness and home appliances.
And for the creme de la creme, you need to take a look at our main guide, where we're highlighting the very best early deals and answering all your burning questions:
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here – we've found the best early deals to shop
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
Sneak preview of Prime Day deals to expect
This morning Amazon has announced a Prime Day deals sneak preview, which details the discounts you can expect across its own-brand devices, home appliances, gaming, fitness, tech and so much more.
And of course, we’re here to share it with you:
- Amazon Devices: Up to 60 per cent off its own-brand devices including Echo, Fire TV and Ring
- Tech: Access discounts of up to 50 per cent off select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL
- Gaming: Gamers rejoice, there’ll be up to 60 per cent off video games and accessories, and up to 50 per cent off video game downloads
- Home and kitchen appliances: There will be up to 30 per cent off large and small appliances from brands including Bosch, Panasonic, and Samsung
- Fitness: Save up to 30 per cent on fitness equipment, including Fitbit activity trackers, bikes, cycling kit, and camping products
- Personal care appliances: Get an Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes for 70 per cent cheaper
- Amazon fashion: Big-name fashion brands will be 30 per cent off brands, including Hugo Boss, Wrangler, Puma, Lee, Vans, Iris & Lilly, and The Drop
- Beauty: Calling all beauty lovers, you’ll be able to save up to 60 per cent on skincare
- Toys: Expect up to 30 per cent off toy brands including Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more
Amazon Prime Day 2022: When is it and what is it?
Good morning. As promised we’re back, and to kick things off we’re answering your burning questions:
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The online giant has confirmed its huge two-day sale will take place between 12 July and 13 July. But, early deals on big-ticket brands kicked off on 21 June, which is notably earlier than last year, when deals started trickling in around 10 days before.
Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start tomorrow (8 July), when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on select devices, including Echo smart speakers, Ring security cameras, Kindles and so much more.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products across everything from home appliances, fitness equipment, and alcohol to tech, gaming, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Just remember, in order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership.
The best early Prime Day deals to shop now
That’s it from us today, folks. We hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best early Prime Day deals. Of course we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all the latest news and intel as it drops. But, if you want to carry on shopping, we’d recommend giving our guides a look. We’re covering everything from TVs, gaming, and laptops to fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and even alcohol, so you’re really in for a treat.
Be sure to make a beeline for our main Amazon Prime Day guide too, which has nothing but the crème de la crème of discounts:
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
Will Amazon host a second Prime Day in October?
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is its biggest event of the year. It offers you the chance to save a fortune across everything from gaming, tech, and Apple products to alcohol, fitness, and home appliances. And news last week broke that there might just be a second event. The retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit their lightning deals – short, time-limited promotional discounts – for an event it’s calling the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. We’ve reached out to Amazon for a comment, but are yet to hear back.
In the interim, read our explainer to find out more about the second Prime Day:
Is Amazon hosting two Prime Day events this year? Here’s what we know
Amazon could be hosting a second Prime Day later this year in Autumn – the rumoured sales event is suggested to take place in October
Our favourite Levi’s jeans are 50% off ahead of Prime Day
Levi’s women’s ribcage straight ankle jeans: Was £102.98, now £55, Amazon.co.uk
There’s no denying that a great pair of jeans is the hardest working item in your wardrobe. And this pair is something else. Cropping up all over our Instagram feeds, they have been designed to cinch you in the waist while defining your hips. If this sounds like something you need in your life, we’d recommend snapping up a pair while they are a whopping 47 per cent off. From experience, we’ve found sizing down in these is best. We’re adding these to our basked before anybody else.
Want an air fryer? Enter this early Prime Day deal
Philips essential air fryer: Was £140, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
When it comes to healthier, hassle-free meals, air fryers can come in really handy – and right now Amazon has sliced the price of this Philips model by almost 40 per cent. Inside you’ll fit three portions, whether you’re baking, frying, roasting or grilling, and you’ll need barely any oil (if any at all). The Philips air fryer app is also on hand with recipes and meal inspo to get the culinary juices flowing, so you can make the most of your new gadget.
When will Amazon device be discounted for Prime Day 2022?
While Amazon kicked off its early deals on 21 June, it’s yet to reduce the price of its own-brand devices, with the exception of the Echo dot (was £49.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk), which has been slashed by a whopping 40 per cent.
If it’s a Ring doorbell, Kindle, or Fire tablet you’re after though, the online giant has confirmed that it will start discounting them on 8 July, four days ahead of the official sale itself – 12 and 13 July.
For all the intel on what last year's discounts looked like, make sure you check out our Amazon Prime Day own-brand device guide:
The Amazon device deals to expect this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is approaching. Here are all the details on the dates and best offers to expect on Amazon devices on Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and more
The gaming deals you need to see
When it comes to those looking to get their game on this Prime Day, there’s plenty to get excited about. Our tabletop game fanatic has shared his top picks for the day.
But, if you’re after the more high-tech devices, IndyBest‘s gaming writer, Jasper Pickering, has got you covered. He spends his days scouring Amazon and handpicking the best early deals so you don’t have to. Currently, you can get a Corsair T1 race gaming chair for less (£299.99, now £253.44, Amazon.co.uk), and there’s even a really impressive discount on a gaming mouse.
For all this and more, read our guide to the best early Prime Day gaming deals you can shop now:
The best gaming deals to expect this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Find out how to shop the best gaming deals and what discounts we can expect on games, headsets, consoles and more
