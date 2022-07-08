Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?
The Echo dot discounts have finally landed – follow along for all the hottest offers
Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just four days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.
The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.
With just days to go, Amazon has officially kicked off its discounts on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot smart speakers to Fire tablets and more. Yesterday, it also confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including kitchen appliances, gaming, tech, and more that you can expect on the big day. The online giant also announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.
Read more
The Nintendo Switch OLED is at its lowest price ever
Nintendo Switch OLED, white: Was £309.99, now £284, Amazon.co.uk
This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Nintendo Switch OLED, so there really is no better time to invest. We’re big fans of the game console here at IndyBest and our tech writer, Alex Lee, reviewed this exact model.
He said: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again.” Snap this up fast, as we predict a sell out.
Deals on Amazon’s own devices start today
Whether you’re after an Echo show, Echo dot, Kindle or Fire TV, Amazon has kicked off its deals on its own devices today.
With just days to go until the big event, now’s your chance to save up to 40 per cent on one of the brand’s bestselling gadgets.
Amazon Echo show 5: Was £74.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Amazon echo show isn’t just your run-of-the-mill smart speaker, with the device also enabling you to video chat, make calls, set alarms, watch movies and more. The compact 5.5in display is perfect for streaming your favourite TV shows or catching up on the news, while access to everything from Prime Video to Netflix means you’re always up to date with the latest releases.
Amazon Echo dot 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk
You can save nearly 50 per cent in the lead up to Prime Day on Amazon’s popular Echo dot smart speaker. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our tester saying that “Alexa is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speaker itself is of a high quality.”
What to expect this Prime Day
Yesterday, Amazon announced a Prime Day deals sneak preview which detailed the discounts you can expect across its own-brand devices, home appliances, gaming, fitness, tech and plenty more.
Here’s the lowdown:
- Amazon Devices: Up to 60 per cent off its own-brand devices including Echo, Fire TV and Ring
- Tech: Access discounts of up to 50 per cent off select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL
- Gaming: Calling all gamers, there’ll be up to 60 per cent off video games and accessories, and up to 50 per cent off video game downloads
- Home and kitchen appliances: There will be up to 30 per cent off large and small appliances from brands including Bosch, Panasonic, and Samsung
- Fitness: Save up to 30 per cent on fitness equipment, including Fitbit activity trackers, bikes, cycling kit, and camping products
- Personal care appliances: Get an Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes for 70 per cent cheaper
- Amazon fashion: Big-name fashion brands will be 30 per cent off brands, including Hugo Boss, Wrangler, Puma, Lee, Vans, Iris & Lilly, and The Drop
- Beauty: Beauty buffs, you’ll be able to save up to 60 per cent on skincare
- Toys: And for the young ones, you can save up 30 per cent on toy brands including Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more
What to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022
Good morning and welcome back to your rolling pre-Prime Day coverage. It’s here where you’ll find all the latest news and intel about the shopping bonanza, as well as the best early deals as they roll in. Throughout the day, you can expect the hottest offers across everything from tech, home and kitchen appliances, and alcohol to gaming, laptops, and TVs.
Aside from this liveblog and all of our guides, we’d recommend getting acquainted with our cheat sheet, which has nothing but the crème de la crème of discounts:
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
The best early Prime Day deals to shop now
That’s it from us today, folks. We hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best early Prime Day deals. Of course we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all the latest news and intel as it drops. But, if you want to carry on shopping, we’d recommend giving our guides a look. We’re covering everything from TVs, gaming, and laptops to fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and even alcohol, so you’re really in for a treat.
Be sure to make a beeline for our main Amazon Prime Day guide too, which has nothing but the crème de la crème of discounts:
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
Fake that summer glow with these pre-Prime Day deals
When it comes to fake tan, our deputy editor, Ellie Fry, really is the one to trust. So, if you’re looking for natural-looking glow for the sunny weather we’re experiencing, make sure you snap up one of her favourites while they’re on offer.
St Tropez purity bronzing water gel: Was £33, now £21.50, Amazon.co.uk
This featured in our review of the best fake tans, with Ellie Fry noting that it delivers on its promise of “extra hydration for a more long-lasting, even tan”. She noted that itis now one of her go-to tans “for an effortlessly fast glow that feels more like a moisturiser”. It’s particularly good “for anyone with dry skin or for fake tan newbies, as its gel formula makes application totally fool-proof and instantly hydrating”. Snap this up now while it’s 36 per cent off.
Isle of Paradise self tanning butter: Was £16.95, now £11.21, Amazon.co.uk
“If you have dry skin and struggle with traditional tanning formulas going patchy, this hydrating gel-cream will be your new best friend,” noted Fry in her review. While it is a gradual tan, “the results are prominent the next day, imparting a natural bronze that’s perfect for summer”. Plus, the “formula features green colour correcting actives to banish any orangeness and even out skin tone”. It’s a yes from us, especially while it’s just £11.
Get gaming this Prime Day
When it comes to those looking to get their game on this Prime Day, there’s plenty to get excited about. Our tabletop game fanatic has shared his top picks for the day.
But, if you’re after the more high-tech devices, IndyBest‘s gaming writer, Jasper Pickering, has got you covered. He spends his days scouring Amazon and handpicking the best early deals so you don’t have to. Currently, you can get a gaming mouse (was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) for less than £30, and there’s even a really impressive discount on a gaming chair.
For all this and more, read our guide to the best early Prime Day gaming deals you can shop now:
The best gaming deals to expect this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Find out how to shop the best gaming deals and what discounts we can expect on games, headsets, consoles and more
Books to buy on Prime Day
Calling all bookworms, if, like our writer Daisy Lester, you’re looking to stock up your reading pile, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time do it.
Whether you’re looking to read Sorrow and Bliss (was £8.99, now £6.29, Amazon.co.uk), which took the top spot in our review of the best books in 2021, or perhaps you’re after a non-fiction title, such as Empireland (was £9.99, now £8.19, Amazon.co.uk), whatever it is, we’re quite sure it’ll be discounted on the big day.
To give you some inspo in terms of your book collection, read Lester’s literary wishlist for the shopping bonanza:
The books on our summer reading list to buy on Amazon Prime Day
These are the books on my summer reading list to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2022, from fiction to memoirs and cookbooks
The laptop Prime Deals to expect – and the early ones to shop now
Last year we saw offers on the newest MacBook air and Microsoft’s surface go laptop. But thankfully, Amazon has started slashing the prices of its laptops already. And you can currently get a seriously impressive discount.
Huawei Matebook D15: Was £749.99, now £549, Amazon.co.uk
This deal sees a 27 per cent saving on the Matebook D15 from Huawei. This is a laptop with a 15.6in display and an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and storage doubled from the base model to 512GB. The laptop runs Windows 11 and features a high-resolution 1080p Full HD webcam, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and an included 65W USB-C charger that is claimed to add two hours’ of office use with a 15-minute charge.
For more great discounts, read our guide to the best early laptop deals ahead of Prime Day 2022:
The best early Prime Day laptop deals to shop now, according to a tech expert
Amazon Prime Day is just weeks away. Here’s how to find the best Windows 11 laptop deals and the discounts we expect on Dell, Lenovo, Surface, Acer and more
When will Amazon reduce Fire tablets for Prime Day?
As you know, Amazon kicked off its early deals on 21 June, a whopping three weeks in advance. And while the discounts currently on offer are pretty impressive, if it’s a Fire tablet you’re after, you’re going to have to wait just a little while longer.
If you’re wondering how heavily they’ll be reducecd, last year, the price of the Fire HD 8 (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed by nearly 60 per cent, setting customers back just £39.99, which frankly, is a bargain. Similarly, its Fire HD 8 kids pro (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk) was half price – a measly £69.99.
To find out more, read our guide to the deals you can expect on Amazon’s devices:
The Amazon device deals to expect this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is approaching. Here are all the details on the dates and best offers to expect on Amazon devices on Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.