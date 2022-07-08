Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?
The Echo dot discounts have finally landed – follow along for all the hottest offers
Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just four days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.
The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.
With just days to go, Amazon has officially kicked off its discounts on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot smart speakers to Fire tablets and more. Yesterday, it also confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including kitchen appliances, gaming, tech, and more that you can expect on the big day. The online giant also announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.
Ebay joins Curry in attempt to rival Prime Day sale
Yesterday we reported the launch of Currys’ “epic deals” event, and now, Ebay has joined in on the fun too. As this just gives us more deals to shop and even better chances of bagging a bargain, you don’t hear us complain. With up to 60 per cent off must-have items and another 20 per cent when using the code “HOT20”, working from 10am tomorrow (9 July) until Wednesday 13 July, you know have three sale events to navigate. Good luck and happy shopping!
Alexa, what’s the best early Prime Day deal on Amazon devices?
Ring video doorbell (2nd generation) + Echo Dot (4th generation): Was £139.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
We love a good bundle deal, and this one makes our bargain-hunting hearts beat a little faster. With a whopping 57 per cent saving, you can now snap up both the Ring video doorbell and Echo Dot smart speaker in one simple click. You can even opt for a different colours on the Echo Dot or choose the Echo show instead. Amazon’s own devices only became part of its early Prime Day deals today – something about saving the best for last perhaps?
Sleep tight knowing of this early Prime Day mattress offer
Amazon is really leaving no product category unturned, and you can even score a new mattress in its early Prime Day deals section. As you might know, we can’t get enough of a conveniently packed bed-in-a-box here at IndyBest, so we’re happy to see this offer.
Avenco super king size hybrid mattress: Was £329, now £198, Amazon.co.uk
Hybrid mattresses are becoming more and more popular because of their winning blend of supportive springs and luxurious memory foam but there aren’t many out there for under £400. With an impressive 40 per cent off, the super king hybrid mattress from Avenco is now only £198 and offers support via individually wrapped pocket springs. The multi layer memory foam claims to distribute your weight in order to realign your spine, and should reduce aches and pains when you wake up in the morning. According to the brand, it’s easy to manouevre as it’s a mattress in a box meaning it comes vacuum sealed. While we’ve not tested this particular mattress ourselves, we couldn’t ignore this bargain price.
Stack up on post-workout snacks with this early Prime Day deal
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: there’s much more to Prime Day than offers on tech and home appliances, and Amazon’s groceries section is definitely worth a peek. Protein bars can serve as both a filling snack and help muscle recovery after a heavy workout, and this bulk pack currently has 32 per cent off.
Fulfil vitamin and protein bars (15 x 55gr), chocolate salted caramel flavour: Was £26.99, now £18.23, Amazon.co.uk
These bars are high in protein and low in sugar, and we have to admit while protein bars can often taste a bit funky, a chocolate salted caramel flavour sounds delish. Besides some extra protein intake, they also include nine vitamins offered as a pack of 15 these should last you a while.
Ridd your home of smells and pollen with this Shark air purifier deal
Shark air purifier 4 HE400UK: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
With summer truly here (maybe a little too much even), an air purifier can be a great bit of kit to reduce sweaty smells, pollen, shedding pet fur and pollution. This Shark option was named best for the kitchen in our air purifier round-up and now with 36 per cent off it really is quite the steal.
Our tester shared multiple reasons as to why they loved it so much, including the fact that “it removes allergens, mould and bacteria, cleaning the air and circulating it through the room following multi-stage filtration”.
We’re here to help you find the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals
In case you weren’t tuned into our live coverage this morning (seriously though, where have you been?), the Nintendo Switch OLED is now at its lowest price ever! But that’s not all, as there’s savings on controllers, storage cases, the Nintendo Switch lite and, of course, games. We’re actually waiting on a huge price drop for Just Dance ourselves (fingers crossed for next week), but in the meantime, have a scroll through our guide to see the best Nintendo Switch deals of the moment:
This hair trimmer made the cut for Prime Day
Wahl clip ‘n rinse cord/cordless hair trimmer: Was £25.49, now £20.50, Amazon.co.uk
Those desperate times of giving yourself a full mid-lockdown haircut are thankfully over, but hair clippers are a great way to keep your coupe in check in between cuts. A different model of the brand took top spot in our best hair clipper round-up, so it’s safe to say Whal knows how to make these devices. The kit comes with 10 attachment combs and can cut from 3mm to 25mm, while the detachable blades make for easy cleaning. As it currently has a 20 per cent discount, you might just save some bucks on trips to the barber in the future.
Improve your posture with this Prime Day offer
Speaking of standing desks... (see our previous post), this one from Flexispot actually has a 36 per cent discount at the moment. A similar model from the brand took top spot in our best standing desk round-up. With flexible working now the new normal, this deal makes it the perfect time to invest in your at-home set-up.
Flexispot electric height adjustable standing desk: Was £329.99, now £212.49, Amazon.co.uk
A standing desk can save you from getting a sore back from that over-laptop hunch, or just help you stretch your legs a little. At 60cm D x 120cm W x 80cm H, it’s big enough for multiple monitors and its height can be adjusted from 71cm up to 121cm, which is a slightly lower range than the one we tested but at this price point we can’t complain too much.
This deal let’s you include fitness in your at-home office set-up
WalkingPad C2(S1) treadmill: Was £429, now £322, Amazon.co.uk
We experienced a bit of an error ourselves when we saw this treadmill (please tell us we’re not the only ones), as there’s clearly a very distinctive part missing... the handle bar. That said, it’s actually a very smart design for those with a standing desk, as you can easily corporate fitness into your work routine by sliding this treadmill under it.
This WalkingPad treadmill measures only 145cm x 51.8cm when unfolded and becomes a mere 13.6cm when stored away – perfect for hiding away under the bed or sofa when not in use. The speed can be set up to 6km/h, so it’s definitely for walking only, and the LED display will keep track of your steps and training time. It’s still pricey but, with 25 per cent off – which equals £107 off the regular retail price – it’s certainly on track to be a hit.
Will there be a second Prime Day this year?
Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year and gives you the chance to save a fortune across everything from gaming, tech, and Apple products to alcohol, fitness, and home appliances. And now, the retail-giant is rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October, reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit their lightning deals – short, time-limited promotional discounts – for an event it’s calling the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. Amazon has so far refrained from responding to these whispers, but once we know more, so will you.
In the mean time, read our explainer to find out more about the second Prime Day:
