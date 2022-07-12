Prime Day 2022 live – day 1: Best deals at Amazon on Echo dot, Nintendo Switch, Olaplex and more
The main event is finally here – save on Fire TV stick, Ninja air fryers, Bose headphones and more now
Calling all bargain-hunters, today is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed.
The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. There are marvellous discounts on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel, to name a few. Early deals kicked off on 21 June and they only got better as the main event approached.
Today, the offers are stronger than ever, with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot and Nintendo Switch. Other highlights so far include major price deductions on Emma mattresses, half price coffee machines, and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The 48-hour event runs until tomorrow night and we’ll be working around the clock to find you the hottest offers as they land.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
Read more
Save 39% on this tried and tested Shark steam cleaner
Prime day is the perfect time for big savings on household appliances, and this year is no difference. If you’re looking to make light work of your chores, you’ve come to the right place.
Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £108.99, Amazon.co.uk
In a review of this exact Shark model, the handheld steam cleaner S6005UK, our tester praised the “lightweight design”, which was “easy to assemble”, “incredibly manoeuvrable” and “easy to operate”. They finished by saying that “manual mops will look truly primitive once you’ve got to grips with this dirt-busting miracle machine” – high cleaning praise indeed.
Did this handy device grab your attention? Find out more:
Stack up on your favourite tipple for the weekend
With a hot weekend ahead of us, we expect many of you to have a garden party, barbecue or park hang on the agenda. So what better time to stack up on your favourite summer drinks than Amazon Prime Day? There’ massive discounts to be had on our favourite summer drinks, including a 20 per cent saving on a bottle of Aperol with two glasses (was £25, now £19.89, Amazon.co.uk) and 25 per cent off a bottle of Campari (was £17, now £13, Amazon.co.uk) to mix up some spritzes.
Jack Daniels old no.7 Tennessee whiskey legacy edition 70cl: Was £30, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
Get a healthy 27 per cent off the legacy edition of Jack Daniel’s classic, old no.7 Tennessee whiskey this Prime Day. Contrary to its usual black and white aesthetic, this version comes with an olive green and gold trim label to make it feel extra special. We featured the regular edition in our best American whiskey roundup where our reviewer said that “The brand has ventured into new flavour territories, including honey and apple editions, but for maximum rock star credit it has to be the original no.7 and its mellow brown sugar, chocolate orange and charred spice flavours.” Nothing beats a classic, except for a classic with nearly 30 per cent off. What are you waiting for?
Bookmark our guide for more Prime Day offers on Aviation gin, 19 Crimes wine and more:
Keep track of these Garmin deals
As you might have noticed, we’re a big fan of Garmin at IndyBest and even dedicated a whole round-up to the brand’s best watches. Whether you want to track your sleep, your steps or
workout, there’s probably one that will suit your needs. And for Prime Day, you can now snap multiple of them up with up to 50 per cent off, including the Garmin fenix 6 pro (was £599.99, now £304.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Garmin forerunner 245 (was £299.99, now £179.99, Amazon.c.uk).
Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running watch: Was £299.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
With 40 per cent off, there’s no better time to grab this this running watch. The forerunner 245 music featured in our Garmin watch round-up as best for runners, where our tester who was currently training for a half marathon raved about it. “This lightweight watch includes pretty much everything you need as a runner. Accurate GPS tracking means you know your distance and speed, while your heart rate is measured from your wrist so you know how hard you’ve pushed.” The only real difference between the watch on sale and the one our tester tried is that the 245 music offers wifi connectivity and music storage. The 245 GPS still lets you sync with music streaming services though, so you can get hyped up listening to your favourite running songs all the same.
For more fitness deals, check out our guide:
Run, don’t walk: These are the best fitness deals this Prime Day
Looking for cheap fitness equipment this Amazon Prime Day 2022? These are the best deals on exercise bikes, trainers, weights, yoga leggings and more
Prime time to save on big-name tech
Prime Day 2022 offers you the perfect opportunity to make sure you’re paying less for big-ticket tech. And naturally, we’ve got a guide that will help you do just that. Whether you’re after the Microsoft Surface pro 8 (was £1,099, now £719.95, Amazon.co.uk) or an Apple Watch series 7 (was £369, now £329, Amazon.co.uk), you’re in for a treat.
For all this and more, read our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals:
Your coffee just got better thanks to 51% off Nespresso
If all this deal-hunting has got you a little exhausted (it has us), we’d recommend snapping up this Nespresso coffee machine (was £123.51, now £60.99, Amazon.co.uk) while it’s half price. That way you’ll have all of the caffeine you need ahead of yet another day of Prime Day tomorrow.
It’s been designed to look super sleek and be incredibly easy to use, with one button preparation. And by ordering now, it’ll mean you’ll have it tomorrow.
Interested in getting caffeinated? Read our explainer on this Nespresso coffee machine deal now
Want a Nintendo Switch for less? See this deal
Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Metroid Dread’: Was £349.84, now £308.95, Amazon.co.uk
This bundle comes with the latest Nintendo Switch OLED console in neon red/neon blue and the stellar Metroid Dread game, saving you £40.89. That means you’re essentially paying a pound less for the console and getting MetroidDread thrown in for free. It features that stunning OLED display with brighter, more vivid colours and darker blacks, plus that wider kickstand for easier tabletop gaming.
Appearing in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games, our writer said that “Metroid Dread is proof that the 2D platformer is Samus at its best and the strongest case for the argument since Super Metroid on the SNES.”
For more whopping discounts on this console, read our guide to the best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals now:
Transform your at-home cinema with the best TV deals now
If you’re looking to transform your home into a cinema, Prime Day 2022 is the time to do just that. Whether you’re after the Samsung frame 32in QLED TV (was £599, now £369, Amazon.co.uk), or the slightly larger LG OLED48C14LB 48in 4K UHD TV (was £1,699, now £949, Amazon.co.uk), there really is plenty on offer.
If you want to upgrade your device, read our guide to the best TV deals:
Supercharge your skincare with Cerave this Prime Day
Give your skincare routine an overhaul with these impressive Cerave discounts.
CeraVe hydrating cleanser: Was £10, now £7.75, Amazon.co.uk
Taking the top spot in our review of the best Cerave products, our tester noted that it’s “perfect for using first thing in the morning as it instantly softens skin and leaves you feeling refreshed”. It also “feels soothing on the skin and won’t exacerbate any irritation”, making it an ideal go-to during breakouts, as well as a “great first step in your skincare routine”.
CeraVe daily facial moisturiser: Was £13.50, now £8.59, Amazon.co.uk
“If dry skin is your concern, this moisturiser is just what you need,” noted our review. Despite the fact it’s a “thicker cream”, it “doesn’t feel heavy, and sits nicely under makeup without leaving skin looking greasy”. Better still, it “contains a broad spectrum SPF25, meaning it protects from UVA and UVB rays, and is an easy way to get in your sunscreen protection”. It’s currently 35 per cent off now, and it lasted our tester four months.
‘Hey Siri, what’s the cheapest price for Apple’s AirPods?’
We’ll step in here. There are some seriously impressive savings to be had on Apple products, in particular, its AirPods during Prime Day. And naturally, we’re here to highlight them for you.
Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
This Amazon deal will save you £56 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. What’s more, this deal includes the Magsafe charging case, so the AirPods can be charged when placed on a wireless charging pad. Our reviewer said of the Apple earphones: “The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in… If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. This is currently lower than last year’s Black Friday price.
Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk
The third-generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro (was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk), such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.
In our AirPods 3 review, our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. A deal on the all-new AirPods is rare, so grab this discount while you can.
How to get Audible for free
Audible
If you enjoy listening to your books, meet Audible, the online library that allows you to enjoy a vast collection of recorded tomes. Currently, thanks to Prime Day, Prime members enjoy a three-month trial for absolutely free thanks. Enjoy!
