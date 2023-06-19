The best Prime Day Amazon devices deals to expect in 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A summertime staple, Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be here before you know it. Second only to Black Friday, it’s one of the biggest sales of the year.

Your chance to save across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, appliances and so much more, it’s also your best opportunity to score discounts on Amazon’s own products.

From Kindle ereaders to Fire tablets, Echo dot speakers, Echo ear pods and Ring doorbells, some of the most competitive prices are seen on Amazon’s own-brand devices during the 48-hour event.

Though the sale is typically held in July, the retailer has veered off track in recent years, holding the event in October during the pandemic and in June in 2021. As for 2023, the exact dates for the sale remain under wraps.

To help you prepare well ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions below, from what Amazon Prime Day is to the best tips for securing a bargain on Amazon’s own devices – as well as the pre-sale deals to shop now.

When will Prime Day deals on Amazon devices begin?

In keeping with tradition, Amazon hosted its last Prime Day sale in mid-July 2022. While the dates were moved to October in 2020 and June in 2021, owing to the pandemic and Olympics, respectively, we’re predicting the sale to stick to its usual July slot for 2023.

While we don’t know exactly which days the sale will be held, we do know Amazon tends to host its Prime Day events on a Monday and Tuesday. With this in mind, we’re expecting the sale to land on either 10-11 July or the following week on 17-18 July. As soon as we know, we’ll confirm our hunch.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

To take advantage of all the deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already signed up in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial that will allow you to shop the Prime Day deals before deciding whether to continue your subscription. Membership costs £8.99 a month while students can enjoy it for half price.

What to expect from Prime Day Amazon devices deals in 2023

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect discounts of up to 60 per cent on Amazon’s own devices, from Echo speakers and Ring doorbells to Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets. In March, Amazon hosted a warm-up to Prime Day, in the form of its Spring Sale. During the event, you could save nearly 30 per cent on the 2021 Kindle paperwhite ereader (£151.21, Amazon.co.uk), and get an Echo dot 4th gen (Amazon.co.uk) for just £19.99.

There was also up to 60 per cent off Fire tablets, 30 per cent off Echo show displays and up to 60 per cent off bundle deals on Ring doorbell devices. We can expect similar savings during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Amazon device deals from last year, from Kindles to Firesticks

In last year’s Prime Day sale, you could save nearly 30 per cent on Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and there was 50 per cent off the no-frills oasis model (£229.99, Amazon.co.uk).

If you were in the market for a Firestick streaming stick, there was a whopping 55 per cent off the lite model (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk), while the Echo show 8 (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk) had a sizeable 42 per cent off.

