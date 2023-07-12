Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to pick up some new wireless earbuds or wireless headphones, now is the perfect time. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, but the deals on tech end tonight.

Right now, many of our favourite pairs of cans and in-ears from Sony, Bose and Apple have fallen to all-time lows this Prime Day, with our top pick – the Sony WF-1000XM4 – plummeting to just £149. So, you’re not going to want to miss out on the savings. The event kicked off yesterday morning and is set to finish in less than 24 hours.

As well as headphones, we’re seeing price reductions on Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, Apple products, home appliances, mattresses, fans, household essentials and lots more.

But if it’s headphones you’re after, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals available to shop now. Take your pick.

The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals 2023

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have been reduced to their lowest ever price this Prime Day. The earbuds reign supreme atop our guide to the best wireless earbuds. “The Sony WF-1000XM5 are completely redesigned with a distinctive look and subtle but effective noise-cancelling,” said our writer. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, these earbuds have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones we’ve tested.”

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

Itching to get your lugholes on some white-stemmed beauties? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds have plummeted to their lowest-ever price this Prime Day. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The “charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app,” our writer said in their review.

Bose Quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another firm favourite amongst the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds. Again, falling to their lowest ever price. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of headphones we’ve tested. with strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful ,” our writer said in their review. “The noise-cancelling here is astonishing, with the loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £350, now £197.60, Amazon.co.uk

The WH-1000XM4 were our favourite pair of wireless headphones until the WH-1000XM5 came out, but they’re still phenomenal in 2023. Down to their lowest ever price for Prime Day, “it’s rare to experience a pair of wireless headphones with this level of audio subtlety and technical prowess” our writer said in their review, adding that they “are class-leading headphones whose sound will be hard to beat for a long time to come.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds: Was £139, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

The second-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds launched in 2021 and are the best earbuds for Samsung users on a budget, as they sound great and integrate seamlessly with Galaxy tablets and phones. “Samsung has managed to stuff everything good about the Galaxy buds Pro – except for 360-degree audio – into this smaller, lighter and cheaper pair of earphones,” our writer said in their review. “They’re mighty comfortable, sound pretty decent and have a great level of active noise cancellation.”

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £349.95, now £185.24, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to upgrade your headphones, this stellar saving on Beats’ Studio3 over-ears sees 44 per cent slashed off the price. In our review of the headphone, our tester said they are “a noteworthy product not only for their longevity but sound quality and general ease of use.” Holding up to 22 hours of charge and near-instant connectivity to Apple devices, enjoy hands-free voice control and extra comfort thanks to the padded headband

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so, to avoid missing out, you’ll need to sign up to take advantage of the deals and offers during the event.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

