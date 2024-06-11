Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Audiophiles, gather raound and listen up. The next big Amazon Prime Day sale is just a few weeks away, and the best headphones and earbuds from all the major tech brands will soon plummet in price.

Taking place in July every year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale sees the retailer slash prices on Sony’s excellent over-ears, Apple’s popular AirPods and Bose’s splendid noise-cancelling cans. It’s basically the summer precursor to Black Friday, which is months and months away. But that’s not all.

As well as headphones, we predict that you’ll be able to score discounts on everything from home appliances, including coffee machines and air fryers; tech, including TVs and laptops; the biggest beauty buys and even a new mattress.

Below we’re rounding up everything you need to know about Prime Day, including the headphones deals to expect and the best early headphones deals that you can shop now.

When do Prime Day headphone deals start?

While Amazon hasn’t stated exactly when Prime Day will start this year, it has confirmed that it will be taking place in July this year. As with previous Prime Day sales, we’re expecting it to last two days.

Based on previous Prime Day sales, we’re predicting it to start on either Tuesday 9 July or Tuesday 16 July. We’ll be constantly updating this page on the lead-up to the sale and right throughout the event to bring you the very best deals on headphones, so keep checking back as we wait for Amazon to announce the dates for this year’s Prime Day.

Amazon will likely discount all the best headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and more, which have all been cut in the past during Prime Day sales. More affordable headphones brands, such as JBL and Anker’s Soundcore range should also see further reductions on their already budget price tags.

Best early Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £278, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Bose QuietComfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £189.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £190 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £208, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds currently have £50 slashed off the price at Amazon. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

