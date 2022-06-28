Amazon is planning to host a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day in autumn this year, according to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider.

The retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit their Lightning Deals – short, time-limited promotional discounts – for an event it’s calling the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If confirmed, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year.

Precisely when the rumoured second Prime Day might happen is unknown. According to the leaked memos, third-party sellers were given until 22 July to submit their deals. Sellers using Amazon’s own fulfillment services reportedly have until 12 September to ship any products they wish to include in the sale. Business Insider reports that “invited sellers say it appears to be scheduled for October.”

This isn’t the first time Amazon has been rumoured to be planning some kind of Prime Day 2.0, though in previous years these follow-up sales events never materialised. This year could be different however. The retail giant’s growth has slowed after the initial boom in early pandemic sales was followed by a cost-of-living slump.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment.

Read more:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

Amazon has confirmed that the two-day sale will take place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July. The retailer is resuming its usual mid-summer slot after some turbulence in the last two years thanks to the pandemic. Early deals on big-ticket brands kicked off on 21 June, three full weeks before Prime Day starts. This is the earliest that Amazon has ever unveiled Pre-Prime Day deals.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start on 8 July, when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on select devices including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security and Fire 7 kids pro tablet.

Last year’s Prime Day event was the biggest yet. To help you keep track of the discounts as they land, we’ve started rounding up our picks of the best early deals and offers as the sale approaches. Check out some of the links below to stay on top of Amazon Prime Day news.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and NutriBullets, here’s everything you need to know

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect– The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly