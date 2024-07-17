Best Prime Day TV deals, picked by our tech writer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Have you been waiting to upgrade your telly? Your time has finally arrived. Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are hefty discounts on some top 4K and OLED sets from LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and more.

Amazon’s very own range of big-screen Fire TVs have also plummeted to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day, so if you’re a fan of the Fire TV ecosystem, you’ll want to take a look at the online giant’s QLED televisions. If your budget can’t quite stretch to an entirely new set-up, consider the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max (was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk) instead, which has been reduced by a mammoth 43 per cent.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Right now, everything from laptops and Apple devices to coffee makers and headphones have been cut in price. Our IndyBest shopping experts are on hand to help you keep track of the best offers throughout the sale.

But remember, it all ends tonight (17 July) at 11:59pm, so you don’t have too long to browse around. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best TV deals this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day TV deals 2024

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV : Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk LG B4 55in 4K OLED TV : Was £1,599.99, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £1,599.99, now £879, Amazon.co.uk Samsung UE75CU8070UXXU 75in 4K ultra HD smart TV: Was £1,499, now £793.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by a massive 43 per cent, you can save hundreds of pounds on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Amazon Fire TV 40in 2-Series HD smart TV: Was £299.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If the previously featured Amazon Fire TV is too big for your living space, fear not, as we’ve found an equally impressive deal on this 40in HD smart TV. Now at its lowest price ever, the TV has been reduced by a whopping 40 per cent, meaning it will cost you less than £200. Designed with all your entertainment in one place, the Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games and music, and you can also stream thousands of films and TV programmes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

LG B4 55in 4K OLED TV: Was £1,599.99, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

We usually recommend shopping around for deals on TVs from 2023, but this £650 saving on the 2024 edition of LG’s B series set is too good to ignore. The 55in LG B4 offers a more responsive processor, a brighter display and a set of four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers with multiple consoles.

Samsung UE75CU8070UXXU 75in 4K ultra HD smart TV: Was £1,499, now £794, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save £800 on this 4K ultra HD smart TV from Samsung, which is now better than half price. Billed as having a dazzlingly sharp LED image, with more than one billion shades on-screen, this model also features Object Tracking Sound for a more immersive audio experience. Complete with Alexa for voice assistance, you will also be able to catch up on your favourite TV shows and series through popular streaming platforms, including iPlayer, Netflix and Prime.

Hisense 55in QLED gaming TV: Was £799, now £455, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s a mammoth 43 per cent off this TV from Hisense, which is ideal for gamers. The set-up has all the game-ready features you’ll need for the optimal gaming experience, including an ultra-precise variable refresh rate (VRR) that delivers a smooth gaming experience. It also boasts Quantum Dot technology to help bring your games to life at incredibly impressive levels of brightness and significant color volume.

TCL QM8B 50in 4K QLED TV: Was £699, now £520, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( TCL )

There’s 25 per cent off the TCL QM8B at Amazon right now. The Q series of TCL sets is at the premium end of the brand’s range, and this particular model was the headliner of TCL’s 2023 line-up. It features a bright mini-LED display, runs on the slick Google TV interface with voice controls, and comes in at an aggressively cheap price.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals. The sale was designed to encourage shoppers to sign up for Prime, Amazon’s subscription service that grants perks such as unlimited next-day delivery as well as access to streaming services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Signing up is easy. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month, or you can save by paying the annual subscription fee of £95. New users can take advantage of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, during which they can access the deluge of Prime Day deals on 16 July.

Looking for more discounts? Read our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals