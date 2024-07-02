Support truly

If there’s one home appliance we really can’t live without, it’s a good quality vacuum cleaner. While hoovering may be an unavoidable chore, there’s nothing quite like knowing you’ve made a saving on a quality gadget that makes light work of dealing with daily grime. The good news is Amazon Prime Day lands this month, bringing with it a host of vacuum cleaner deals that will ensure you can keep your floors spick and span for less.

The better the vacuum, the more it’s likely to cost, so, any chance of getting a discount is not to be missed. Whether your old model has finally given up the ghost or you just want something with a little more suction power to help you battle the dust and crumbs, with an ever-increasing range of all-singing, all-dancing hi-tech models available, there has never been a better time to find the ideal machine for you.

Even better, top-rated vacuum cleaner brands are often reduced during Amazon’s Prime Day sales, and the online retailer has confirmed the next one will be taking place this July. The annual event is known among savvy shoppers as the perfect time to pick up big-name brands for less, with deals on Apple, Shark, Dyson, Samsung and much more.

Even if the thought of a new vacuum cleaner doesn’t exactly make your heart sing, it’s sure to skip a beat when it comes to the deals up for grabs. Looking at previous Prime Day sales, we’re able to decipher what could be in store this time around, so, keep reading to find out more about the upcoming sale event, as well as the vacuum cleaner deals available at Amazon right now.

When will Prime Day deals start?

Amazon has confirmed its annual sale event will return on Tuesday 16 July and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 July, giving you a full 48 hours to get your hands on a new vacuum cleaner or any number of other discounted products.

When will Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals start?

We expect vacuum cleaners to be among the most popular home appliances (with some of the biggest discounts) this Amazon Prime Day. The vacuum deals are bound to start cropping up as soon as the sitewide sale begins at 12am on 16 July. In the meantime, here are the Amazon vacuum cleaner deals you can shop right now.

Best early Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals:

Levoit cordless vacuum: Was £159.99, now £126.48, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for ease of use, this vacuum is one to check out, as the cordless bagless design makes manoeuvring around the house a breeze. Plus, thanks to Amazon, the vacuum now has 20 per cent off. Our tester found the Levoit vacuum came with all the necessary accessories to deep clean every surface of the house. Our reviewer said: “We were also impressed that it has an auto mode, which uses sensors to adjust the suction power to the amount of dust and saves battery power.”

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We were so excited to see our favourite cordless vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon. The Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum got a whopping five stars from our tester, who found it a joy to use: “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric. The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see.”

Shark detect pro cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £211.66, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another scene-stealing vacuum from Shark, this lightweight model currently has 40 per cent off. With dirt detection features that are said to automatically boost the power, this vacuum couldn’t make getting your home in spotless condition any easier. We especially like the sound of the “edgedetect” technology, which prevents bumps and scrapes on your skirting boards and furniture, meaning clean floors and no more chipped paint.

Bosch unlimited serie 6 BCS612GB prohome 18 V cordless vacuum: Was £329.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Right now at Amazon, you can save more than £100 on this Bosch cordless vacuum cleaner. The lightweight design should make gliding around your home effortless and the easy-clean filter should ensure keeping everything hygienic easier than ever before. Plus, with a handy 60-minute battery life, you won't have to keep running back to the charging port.

Vax blade 4 dual pet and car cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £369.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can score more than 40 per cent off this Vax cordless vacuum cleaner – a saving of £150. This model is designed for a total clean on even the toughest messes, with a built-in motorised pet tool, flexible powered hose, anti-microbial protection and a generous 90-minute battery life. Your home will be squeaky-clean in no time.

Eufy robovac X8 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £342.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The future is here and it comes in the form of a vacuum cleaner. Robot vacuums have been everywhere in recent years, being the hands-free helpers we all want. Now, you can try this nifty tech for yourself, as this tried and tested model from eufy currently has more than 40 per cent off at Amazon. When reviewing the vacuum our tester said: “We found the app and mapping function of the eufys we tried to be among the best on the market. It’s fast and accurate; you can set no-go zones and spot-cleaning areas, too.”

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, it is Prime members who will be benefitting from the sale bonanza. So, to get the best out of the event, be sure to sign up. Included in the Prime membership, you will get unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the award-winning Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

A Prime membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 if you prefer to pay for the year up front. If it’s your first time trying the service, be sure to get your 30-day free trial, which will give you total access to all the Prime Day goodies.

