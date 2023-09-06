Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You can’t walk very far without seeing someone with a pair of wireless headphones clamped over their ears or wireless earbuds plugged into their lugholes anymore. With game changing active noise-cancellation tech around, it’s never been easier to listen to your tunes and shut out the world.

But headphones and earbuds are expensive pieces of kit, with prices ordinarily running between the £200 and £500 mark (sometimes more). However, those prices start to plummet during sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and guess what, there’s another one occurring just around the corner.

Last month, Amazon announced that a second Prime Day would be taking place in October. Called the Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s promising that Prime customers will be able to get its “best deals of the season”.

Headphones and earbuds always see massive reductions during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, with the company most recently slashing the price of all of Apple’s AirPods to the lowest we’ve seen. This October should bring more of the same. Here’s everything you need to know about the October Prime Day sale, and the best deals to shop now.

When will Prime Day headphone deals begin?

Amazon has yet to confirm when exactly Amazon Prime Day will begin, but we know that it will be sometime in October. While the ecommerce company hasn’t given an exact date, we can speculate as to when the sale could take place.

Last year, Amazon hosted another Prime Day sale in October. Called the Prime Early Access Sale, it took place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October 2022. The retailer has a fondness for Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so if we were to hazard a guess, we think that the next Prime Day sale could take place on Tuesday 10 October and Wednesday 11 October. That’s just conjecture for now, but we’ll let you know if we hear more.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day headphone deals?

The main requirement of any Amazon Prime Day is that you have to be a Prime subscriber in order to get the deals. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year and comes with free next day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, books on Kindle Unlimited and lots more.

If the price tag is putting you off, Amazon also has a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which will gain you entry to the sale. We’d recommend signing up to this in October and cancelling your subscription when the sale ends.

What to expect from Prime Day headphone deals in 2023

Cheap headphones and earbuds, and lots of them. At the most recent Prime Day sale, almost all of the audio gear on our edits of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones were discounted by large amounts.

To give you a flavour of what to expect, it’s helpful if we look at the discounts in the last Prime Day sale. Our favourite wireless earbuds – the Sony WF-1000XM5 – were reduced to their lowest ever price, costing just £149. The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones were also discounted to under £200.

Apple’s AirPods also plummeted to their lowest ever price in the July Prime Day, seeing the wireless earbuds drop to just £209 – a huge £40 discount. Expect more of the same kind of deals in October.

How to get the best headphones deals this Prime Day

First of all, bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it constantly in the lead-up to the sale, as well as around the clock during Prime Day itself. You’ll receive our curated list of the best headphones deals. Only the best headphones and earbuds will feature, and they need to be good deals, or they just won’t feature.

Other than that, keep an eye on the headphones you’re interested in by adding them to your wish list. Amazon changes the price of products over a million times every day, so it’s best to keep track of something you like by adding it to a specific list.

If you can’t wait until Prime Day to start, we’ve rounded up the best headphones deals available now.

The best headphones deals to shop now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £309.13, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Our favourite pair of wireless headphones are discounted by almost 20 per cent at Amazon, and you’re going to want to pick them up. “Active noise cancellation is incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies,” our writer said in their review. “But, more importantly, these sound absolutely divine. Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat.”

Buy now

Bose Quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds. They currently have 25 per cent off at Amazon. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of headphones we’ve tested. with strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful ,” our writer said in their review. “The noise-cancelling here is astonishing, with the loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The second-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds launched in 2021 and are the best earbuds for Samsung users on a budget, as they sound great and integrate seamlessly with Galaxy tablets and phones. “Samsung has managed to stuff everything good about the Galaxy buds Pro – except for 360-degree audio – into this smaller, lighter and cheaper pair of earphones,” our writer said in their review. “They’re mighty comfortable, sound pretty decent and have a great level of active noise cancellation.”

Buy now

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds: Was £219.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

The Beats Fit Pro have been sliced by almost a quarter at Amazon with this pre-Prime Day deal. Receiving a 4/5 rating in our review, we described them as “AirPods Pros, but cheaper”. With this discount, they’re even more affordable. “They essentially deliver the exact same set of features and the same audio experience,” our writer said. “And they last longer than the AirPods pro when it comes to battery life.”

Buy now

