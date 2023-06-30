Finding the right shoes for summer as a man can be difficult. If you want something a little bit different – not just the same old colours and bland styles – then you need to really trawl the corners of the internet for something cool.
But never fear, as our IndyBest tester has done the legwork for you to bring you a selection of some of the best options to go from drab to dreamy this summer.
Keep reading if you’re looking for a pair of shoes that you can wear both to the office and for team drinks afterwards, a pair of sandals that you can pack in your carry-on bag for a weekend in Italy or sandals that are fancy enough for a guest at a summer wedding.
We will also give a couple of tips for how to style your new summer shoes. So whether you’re looking for comfy trainers for stomping around the city or elevated sandals for exploring on a beach holiday, we’ve tried and tested some of the best styles that will be perfect for the warm weather.
How we tested
Our tester spent hours scouring the internet for the most attractive options, walked miles in all the different shoes and created a very messy wardrobe to find styling options for a range of sandals, trainers and other footwear that are perfect for the warmer months. These are the best mens sandals and summer shoes for 2023.
The best men’s summer shoes for 2023 are:
- Best men’s summer shoes overall – Ancient Greek Sandals filippos: £185, Ancient-greek-sandals.com
- Best versatile trainers – Adidas samba: £72.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best summer clogs – Grenson dale sandals: £195, Grenson.com
- Best leather flip flops – AllSaints rio leather sandals: £118, Allsaints.com
- Best comfortable sandals – M&S autograph leather slip-on sandals: £45, Marksandspencer.com