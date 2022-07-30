Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé is finally back with new music. Her new album, Renaissance, is the singer’s first studio album since the release of her 2016 critically-acclaimed Lemonade.

But the good news doesn’t stop there, because Queen B announced on her website that Renaissance is just the first part of a three-act project, so more music will be coming soon.

“The three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic”, she wrote. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

She also thanked her fans for waiting for the official release date to listen to the 16-song record after an album leak. And it’s fair to say members of Bey Hive are obsessed, with one fan noting that it’s her “best album ever”.

If you are “Crazy in Love” with Beyoncé, chances are you’ll want to get your hands on a physical copy of the album, as well as the merch. Here’s how to get the album on vinyl.

Read more:

(Beyoncé Shop)

If you own a record player, you need Beyoncé’s latest album on vinyl. This one is the collector’s edition, so comes with two printed jackets, a 36-page photo booklet, and two posters (one 24in and one 36in).

Unfortunately, this one looks as though it won’t be with you until October, so if you want it sooner, we’d recommend ordering the limited edition vinyl (£32, Beyonce.com). It’s exclusive to Beyoncé’s website and includes alternate cover art. Be quick because we think these will sell out fast.

Buy now

(Beyonce Shop)

If you’re a true member of the Bey Hive but don’t have a record player you can still get the physical album in your hands, but in the form of a CD. If you’re unsure what to expect from the singer, it’s been heavily praised by fans and critics alike. Inside the CD pack, you’ll also receive a 28-page photo booklet and a mini poster, making it the perfect option for fans of the aritst.

Buy now

Beyoncé Shop ‘Renaissance’ hoodie: £85, Beyonce.com

(Beyonce Shop)

Show your support for the singer by wearing this hoodie, which is screen printed on the front and back. The image on the front sees the “Break My Soul” singer lying on a horse with her hair styled in Seventies waves. As always, it’s fair to say she looks flawless. And, according to the brand, it’s a heavyweight hoodie so will undoubtedly be of great quality.

Buy now

Beyoncé Shop act i photo tee: £45, Beyonce.com

(Beyoncé Shop)

Naturally, Beyoncé has released a full range of T-shirts alongside the new studio album, including one in honour of her “Thique” (£45, Beyonce.com) track from Renaissance. This Act One tee features a picture of Queen B looking as glowing as ever. When it comes to styling, we’d recommend ordering a size up for a more androgynous, baggy look.

Buy now

Beyoncé Shop ‘Renaissance’ black gloves: £105, Beyonce.com

(Beyoncé Shop)

We can only dream of being as glam as Beyoncé, but she’s certainly giving us a helping hand with these black crystal gloves. In fact, they look similar to the ones she wore in an Instagram post to announce that “Break My Soul” was out. The satin gloves are embellished with rhinestones that spell out “act i” on one arm, and “renaissance” on the other.

Buy now

Beyoncé Shop ‘Renaissance’ folding fan: £25, Beyonce.com

(Beyoncé Shop)

If the recent heatwave made you think that you need a handheld fan in your life, luckily Beyoncé has come to the rescue once again. A seriously chic addition to your summer collection.

Buy now

