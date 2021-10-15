Over the past couple of years, air fryers seemed to have popped up everywhere. Whether you found yours through lockdown baking, are an experimental chef or sometimes a lazy cook, they’ve nestled their way into our everyday kitchen necessities amassing a pretty large fan club.

But, if you’re not already the proud owner of an air fryer, or you’re looking to upgrade the one you’ve had for a while, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy.

With major retailers such as Amazon, AO, Currys and John Lewis & Partners all set to offer big discounts across the last weekend in November, there’s not too long left to wait before making you’re own golden chips, crispy chicken or tender broccoli at home.

And the best part is, while still technically classified as fried food, air frying is actually healthier for you than other conventional cooking methods. Using around one teaspoon, or less, of oil and cooking the food with rapidly moving high heat air fryers deliver the same crispness as deep fat frying with a fraction of the fat.

From Ninja to Russell Hobbs, some of our favourite air fryers could be set for a price cut this Black Friday, and here at IndyBest, we plan on helping you get that air fryer and other home appliances for less.

Will there be Black Friday deals on air fryers?

Not all products end up making their way into the Black Friday sales, but with almost 200 air fryer options on Amazon alone, there’s a pretty good chance more than a few will receive a cost cut.

Last month we reviewed our favourite air fryers with a helpful video showing the pros and cons of each one.

The Ninja air fryer AF100UK ranked best overall at £99.98 and is currently available on Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis & Partners. With the capacity to feed four to six people and cooking with no oil at all, we definitely recommend adding this one to your wish lists and signing up to any retailer emails to be the first in line to get it should the price drop.

Will there be discounted air fryers on Cyber Monday?

Continuing the Black Friday discounts across the weekend into Cyber Monday, many retailers are combining the two for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store.

John Lewis & Partners and Currys are already confirmed to be taking part in Cyber Monday, offering kitchen appliances, homeware, tech and more at discounted rates across the weekend.

Amazon, Very and AO are likely to follow suit as usual big players in the event, with brands such as Tefal, Swan and Russell Hobbs, amongst a wide range of other top air fryer manufacturers, in their current arsenal.

Lakeland who had two contenders in our best air fryer round-up winning both best air fryer for two people with the Lakeland digital compact air fryer (£69.99, Lakeland.co.uk), and best air fryer that can be used as an oven with the sage combi wave 3 in 1 (£399.99, Lakeland.co.uk), is also one to keep in mind. Lakeland promise amazing Black Friday deals and special buys around 27 November 2021.

How much will air fryers be discounted on Black Friday?

Ranging in price anywhere from around £30 to £1,000 upwards, we can’t yet tell just how much air fryers will be discounted by this Black Friday. But if past years offers are anything to go by, we could expect to see anything from 5 per cent to 50 per cent off depending on make, model and manufacturing date.

When will air fryers go on sale during Black Friday 2021?

Most retailers usually stick to discounting around the official Black Friday date, 26 November, but some do treat us to early offers up to a few weeks in advance. While last year, Amazon offered up a whole month of deals.

Last year Ninja cooking kicked off its Black Friday deals a few days early, with up to £50 off air fryers and other appliances.

If you can’t wait until 26 November, retailer Very currently has £20 off the Ninja air fryer max AF160UK (£129, Very.co.uk), and AO has dropped the Tefal easy fry compact EY301840 air fryer to £59 from £89 (£59, AO.com).

Currys is also offering some pre-Black Friday sales with £60 off the Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer (£179, Currys.co.uk) and £79 off the Philips viva collection XXL HD9650/99 air fryer model (£350, Currys.co.uk).

Which air fryers were in the Black Friday sale last year?

Argos trumped on the air fryer category last Black Friday, selling the Ninja 3.8L air fryer and dehydrator at its lowest ever price (£89.99, Argos.co.uk). But it’s all to play for this year with Lakeland, AO, Amazon, Currys and Very all competing to offer the best prices with the best delivery times and easiest checkout process. And all just in time for Christmas.

